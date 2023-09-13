The University of Michigan’s Central Student Government convened Tuesday evening in the Michigan Union and on Zoom to discuss the budget for this semester and address concerns from a community member regarding Ann Arbor housing plans. The assembly also elected a representative to the Judicial Appointment Commission, the judicial branch of CSG.

Student Assembly members asked Jacob Amspaugh, CSG executive nominations chair, and Liam Reaser, student general counsel intern, about their experiences and future aspirations with CSG. Both were nominated for Assembly representative to the Judicial Appointment Commission. After voting concluded, Reaser was elected with an 11-10 vote.

Taubman graduate student Tahir Noronha spoke as a community member during the Community Concerns segment of the meeting. Noronha said the city of Ann Arbor was beginning a new planning process for all city housing as part of their Comprehensive Plan. As a member of the Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning’s Urban Planning Student Association, Noronha called for additional student input on the master plan.

“Students come and go, and this is a long-standing document with long-standing policy,” Noronha said. “We want to get students, especially students who pay rent in the city, to get some of their views enshrined in the master plan.”

Noronha said an event to gather feedback will be held on Sept. 13 where Taubman students will be able to consolidate their opinions into a policy that will later be presented to the University.

“We are going to try to work (student opinions) into a policy that could get into the new master plan,” Noronha said. “Our goal is to make those views known right from the beginning.”

AR 13-011, a resolution to increase student input on resolutions through monthly meetings with the Assembly, unanimously passed after being discussed the previous week.

Finance Committee Chair Mario Thaqi sponsored AR 13-014, a resolution that proposes a budget for all CSG activities for the fall 2023 semester. Compared to last semester, there was a large budget increase in funds allocated to need-based compensation for CSG Assembly members.

“We extended need-based compensation (within CSG) from people who just received the Pell Grant to people who received the Pell Grant and are eligible for work-study,” Thaqi said. “That greatly increased the number of people in the Assembly who were eligible.”

Hayden Jackson, CSG executive advisor of special projects, then clarified the budget increase for the AirBus program, which takes students to and from the Detroit Metropolitan Airport during the Fall, Thanksgiving, Winter and Spring Breaks.

“We have to have a new bus provider,” Jackson said. “The previous bus provider decided that they don’t do coach bus services anymore. I know it’s a lot, but it is a program that really is utilized by students, and we want to continue offering it.”

AR 13-014 was also passed unanimously.

