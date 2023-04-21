The University of Michigan’s Central Student Government met Tuesday evening to swear in newly elected representatives and elect leadership positions for the 13th Assembly.

LSA junior Karthik Pasupula, speaker of the 12th Assembly, reflected on his tenure at the start of the meeting and called on the incoming members to prioritize grassroots organizations on campus over the University administration.

“I really struggled (with) whether or not I wanted to continue in the 12th assembly,” Pasupula said. “I didn’t know whether CSG was an avenue for change … If all you’re willing to do is host monthly events on the Diag with free food and suck up to the administration because that’s where you think power is, then I beg of you to resign, because then you’re actively hurting grassroots movements on campus.”

The Assembly then elected LSA junior Jarek Schmanski as the new speaker. Aarushi Ganguly, Public Health and LSA junior and former vice speaker, said she was disappointed to see Schmanski elected because she believes he has contributed to a negative environment within CSG, particularly for marginalized groups.

“This is not an easy space to navigate for women, people of Color, those with disabilities and frankly, those who don’t share the dominant identities,” Ganguly said. “Jarek Schmanski, who boldly decided to declare himself as running for speaker before even getting elected, was one of the members guilty of cultivating these spaces.”

As the only candidate, Schmanski was elected speaker, after which he apologized for any harm he has inflicted in the past, saying he would work to foster a more inclusive culture in the future.

“I’m deeply sorry if I hurt anyone if I contributed to a culture that has been unwelcoming to certain people,” Schmanski said. “As your speaker, I will do everything in my power to create an inclusive and welcoming environment. I know CSG isn’t perfect … I think we can do a lot to improve it.”

Ross junior Ruben Garcia and LSA freshman Dhanya Sethuraman both ran for vice speaker. Garcia said he was running to reform the Assembly and improve CSG’s internal culture.

“Being a democratic body, the Assembly has no doubt been plagued with inefficiencies, misunderstandings and conflicts,” Garcia said. “While no candidate here can guarantee the absolute removal of such issues, I possess a unique understanding of the organizational flaws and thus (I am) uniquely qualified to address them. I plan on working to create a culture of friendliness and collaboration.”

Sethuraman also said she would focus on improving CSG’s environment, and would also prioritize building connections with student organizations.

“My main priorities would include creating an accessible and welcoming assembly culture, increasing our social media presence, (and) creating a structure to ensure follow-through and collaboration with actual student organizations on resolutions,” Sethuraman said.

Garcia was elected vice speaker 19-15, with one abstention.

The assembly then elected the chairs and vice chairs of CSG committees. The results of these elections are listed below.

Information freshman James Adam Rowewas elected chair of the Resolutions Committee.

LSA sophomore Mario Thaqi was elected chair of the Finance Committee.

LSA freshman Liam Reaser was elected chair of the Rules Committee.

Second-year Law student Alexander Gavulic was elected chair of the Communications Committee.

LSA freshman Julia Odhiambo was elected Vice Chair of Communications.

LSA freshman Dhanya Sethuraman was elected chair of the Ethics Committee.

LSA freshman Eric Veal was elected chair of the Executive Nominations Committee and DEI coordinator.

Social Work graduate student Stephanie Evangelista was elected vice chair of the Resolutions Committee.

LSA freshman Patrick Szendro-Arceo was elected vice chair of the Executive Nominations Committee.

Business freshman Nate Cohen-Neamie was elected vice chair of the Finance Committee.

LSA junior Riley Kina was elected vice chair of the Rules Committee.

Engineering sophomore Adam Thompson was elected vice chair of the Ethics Committee.

LSA sophomore Ben Thomas was elected deputy director of the Student Organization Committee.

LSA senior Ilir Ziba was elected legislative delegate to Students of Michigan.