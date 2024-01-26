The University of Michigan Central Student Government met Tuesday evening in the Michigan Union to discuss the Winter 2024 Budget Report, which outlines the distribution of CSG finances, and resolutions related to the November 2024 CSG elections.

The Winter 2024 Budget Report highlighted various allocations, including a record-breaking award of $355,000 to the Student Organization Funding Committee. CSG President Meera Herle discussed the importance of funding SOFC at the meeting.

“(SOFC) has a really robust review process and things like campus impact,” Herle said. “I think that the amount that they choose to fund is very much what they believe is the best use of funds and assets.”

CSG also discussed the Executive Branch Report, which evaluates future campus events and collaboration with Beyond the Diag, a U-M off-campus housing program that aims to improve safety resources, communication and education for students living off-campus. Chief of Staff Juliette Quenoix discussed efforts to make housing in Ann Arbor more affordable for students.

“Our policy director Gwen (Tatara) has been working with Beyond the Diag to refresh their office and housing guide,” Quenoix said. “She’s also rolled out a survey on off-campus housing experiences.”

CSG also discussed resolution AR 13-042, which would allow the CSG Assembly to launch an investigation into the cancellation of votes in last semester’s CSG elections. Student General Counsel Tyler Watt, who endorsed the resolution, said the resolution would allow CSG to file Freedom of Information Act requests on the matter.

“In addition to calling on an inspector general to do that, it would also pave the way for FOIA requests,” Watt said. “We filled out this Freedom of Information Act so that the assembly can request documents from administration regarding those decisions that were made. It also calls upon the assembly to give some (legal defense fund) money to those FOIA efforts.”

According to Watt, the resolution will be reviewed a second time and voted on by the assembly in the next 12 days.

Rackham student Erin Neely then introduced AR 13-038, which proposes a committee of Jewish, Muslim, Israeli and Arab student leaders on campus to discuss the impacts of the Israel-Hamas war on the U-M campus. Neely said she believes the resolution would increase the representation of different voices on the topic and ensure a channel of communication between students from different backgrounds.

“I wrote this resolution basically to establish a special committee from within CSG, and then have the committee appoint a working group from outside CSG composed of students most affected by the spillover of the Israel-Palestine conflict onto campus,” Neely said. “I know we’re not going to solve the conflict or its ramifications today, but hopefully this can be the beginning of the peace process to get a work together to generate advice.”

The resolution was sent back to the committee for further review.

CSG also discussed resolution AR 13-040, which would amend the CSG Elections Code ahead of the November 2024 elections. Rules Committee Chair Liam Reaser discussed some of the proposed changes in Tuesday’s meeting, including the implementation of voting sustainability guidelines, guidance on party funding loopholes and CSG judicial review clarifications.

“We have updated some sustainability guidelines,” Reaser said. “There’s a lot of paper used in elections as everyone knows. We have slightly modified it when the November election is held. … We’ve adopted a uniform rule that applies to candidates for unit and student governance that prohibits them from firing over or destroying firing of other unit government candidates for CSG candidates.”

Following Reaser’s comments, AR 13-040 was sent back to the Rules Committee for second consideration.

Ethics Committee Chair Dhanya Sethuraman proposed resolution AR-13-031, which would create a Crisis Intervention Select Committee in an effort to reduce mental health stigma. CSG passed the resolution.

“The reason that I made this resolution in the first place is because there is such a large stigma behind … getting help for acute mental health crises,” Sethuraman said. “It was easier to approve this kind of idea, especially if you’ve seen it in other colleges. This program is possible in the first place.”

