The University of Michigan Central Student Government met Tuesday evening to discuss an overhaul of internal ethics procedures and strategies to tackle high dropout CSG rates among elected Assembly members.

LSA sophomore Jacob Amspaugh, LSA junior Jarek Schmanski and LSA junior Karthik Pasupula sponsored an amendment to the internal ethics of CSG which aims to change the process that CSG members follow when filing a complaint against another member.

“Essentially, it would change up the way in which we handle ethics and claims of ethics investigations,” Schmanski said at the meeting.

The CSG Ethics Committee currently has the responsibility of determining the validity and conducting the investigation of any complaints. The new proposed process would have the Central Student Judiciary, the judicial branch of CSG, make a preliminary judgment about complaints before they go to the Ethics Committee. CSJ would determine the validity and merit of the complaint, and if the complaint was found to be valid, then the Ethics Committee would conduct an investigation.

The sponsors defended the amendment, saying that it would ensure that some past issues would not happen again. According to the sponsors, the current protocol has led to a lack of objectivity in “certain situations.” Schmanski said changing the procedure would be a step in the right direction to create a more objective process regarding CSG’s internal affairs.

“In order to try to avoid a situation like (one that happened last week) from occurring again, we would send (complaints) through CSJ and then empower the Ethics Committee — if CSJ deems it to be a meritorious claim — to conduct their investigation from there,” Schmanski said. “Also, for each time an ethics complaint was submitted, there would have to be an accompanying report for transparency purposes, but there would also be anonymity for complainants as well.”

In response to questions from the assembly regarding why the sponsors were not proposing to eliminate the committee altogether, Pasupula explained the importance of maintaining the Ethics Committee.

“We still see merit in having an Ethics Committee and having somebody in the Assembly who is helping with oversight,” Pasupula said.

Several CSG members asked the sponsors about the reliability and objectivity of the Ethics Committee and provided examples of past cases where investigations were not conducted due to close personal relationships between an Ethics Committee member and the defendant. Siddharth Chaudhari, Rackham student and the Rackham representative on CSG, elaborated on one such instance in which a past Speaker of the Assembly allegedly misled students into thinking CSG would be further discounting their LSAT test-prep program.

“The famous case that comes to my mind is (when) a couple of years ago, we had a speaker of the Assembly who had a complaint filed against him for making promises on behalf of CSG that he was unauthorized to make,” Chaudhari said. “The complaint was deemed valid by the Assembly, (but) the Ethics Committee (did) not pursue an investigation on this complaint because the Ethics Chair at that time was a close personal friend of the subject of the investigation.”

After this discourse, LSA senior Tyler Fioritto, the chair of the Ethics Committee, mentioned that even with the amendment, there would be inevitable bias since the Ethics Committee would still be making decisions in regards to cases that involved their fellow Assembly members.

Schmanski responded to Fioritto’s concerns, saying that though some amount of bias may be inevitable, he feels the amendment would have a positive impact on the Ethics Committee and the Assembly at large.

“Regardless of what procedure we have, there’s going to be some bias at play,” Schmanski said. “It’s going to be imperfect. That’s just generally how the government works. But I do think (this amendment will be an) improvement from the current system, which is why I’m a sponsor.”

Due to time constraints, the Assembly was unable to decide on the passing of the amendment to reform the Ethics Committee, and the discussion will continue at the next meeting.

Aarushi Ganguly, LSA junior and vice speaker of CSG, proposed another amendment to remedy the high dropout rate of newly elected representatives which she said is a result of the requirement that candidates must attend an Assembly meeting before they are elected for their election to be valid. Under Ganguly’s proposed amendment, newly elected members would be able to start attending meetings after they have already been elected without consequence.

“It is just mainly looking at what would be the deadline to attend an Assembly meeting,” Ganguly said. “Just in case any candidates were not aware that they had to attend an Assembly meeting. By that point, they would still have another meeting or at least two to attend and still be qualified for the race.”

According to Ganguly, she has noticed an issue in the past where students apply for CSG positions but were unaware of all of the responsibilities and requirements they needed to fulfill before being elected to officially get the role. Ganguly said this amendment would also help clarify the requirements, and therefore would help CSG target applicants who were confident they could fulfill all of the responsibilities.

“Maybe the role is just not meant for you at this moment in time,” Ganguly said. “I would rather have people know that before running, instead of (them) running, dropping out and potentially taking that spot from other people who would fit better in that position.”

In response to Ganguly’s statement, Fioritto questioned whether or not it would be better to lessen the penalty of not attending meetings instead.

“Do you think it’d be appropriate, then, to lessen the penalty for not coming to a meeting from something short of disqualification to, say, number of demerits?” Fioritto said. “Considering that it is possible for them to function effectively in the role if they don’t come to a meeting.”

Due to the inconclusive decision on this topic, the Assembly unanimously decided to table the discussion, leaving both the ethics procedure amendment and the candidacy requirement amendment unresolved and to be voted upon at next Tuesday’s meeting.

Daily Staff Reporter Emma Swanson can be reached at emms@umich.edu.