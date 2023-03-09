The University of Michigan’s Central Student Government met Tuesday evening to discuss a number of resolutions and the assembly’s departure from the Association of Big Ten Students, a network connecting students at Big Ten Schools across the country.

CSG’s decision to part ways with the ABTS was announced to the assembly shortly before the meeting began. LSA senior Vera Xing, a staffer for the assembly’s executive branch, spoke on behalf of CSG President Noah Zimmerman regarding the decision.

“The step to withdraw from ABTS was something that was taken by executive action,” Xing said. “I want to reassure everyone that it is being ratified and if you have more specific questions behind the intention of the withdrawal, I would encourage you to save those and reach out to (Zimmerman).”

Many assembly members expressed concerns about CSG’s departure from ABTS because the organization helped facilitate a number of conversations on issues impacting U-M students and students at other Big 10 colleges, such as mental health.

Law student Evelyn Winter, 2020 CSG vice president, wrote a statement which was presented at the meeting saying that she disagreed with the decision to leave ABTS, an organization U-M students have participated in for at least a decade.

“In 2021, one of (CSG’s) primary focuses was creating opportunities to improve mental health resources on campus,” Winter wrote. “Being able to hear from similarly situated student groups greatly informed our path for missing out on the discussions taking place at each conference, as well as the informal communication avenues we provided to the (U-M) student body.”

U-M alum Anushka Sarkar, 2018 CSG president, wrote a statement to the assembly as well about the decision. She said she feels as though joining ABTS has been one of the most impactful decisions CSG has made on behalf of the U-M student body.

“As you all may have figured out by now, CSG has very little power at (the University),” said Sarkar in her statement. “You have (the Student Organization Funding Committee) money and send out the all-campus email, but short of that, your power as representatives is completely rooted in software tools. Chief among these tools is ABTS.”

Sarkar’s statement described how ABTS helped support U-M students during a period of political unrest in 2017.

“In 2017 when Donald Trump instituted the Muslim ban, when the white supremacists rioted in Charlottesville and killed a woman, when undocumented students in our community were threatened by federal lawmakers, the ABTS served as a powerful vehicle for defending against these egregious actions across the conference,” Sarkar wrote.

Zimmerman said he thinks it is the right call for CSG to leave ABTS. Still, he said he will leave it up to future CSG administrations to decide if they want to be a part of the organization in the future.

“I think it shows our flexibility in our organization,” Zimmerman said. “I’m still hesitant about (the decision to leave). I want to leave it up to the next people to see if they really want to leave or not.”

The assembly also discussed AR 12-056 — a resolution that would call upon the University to reconsider the 2021 policy that excludes AP/IB credits when determining registration priority. They also spoke about AR 12-058, which would allocate funds toward community meals during Ramadan.

Both resolutions were approved by the assembly.

