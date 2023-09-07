The University of Michigan’s Central Student Government convened Tuesday night to introduce a new legislative process intended to streamline the consideration of the Assembly’s motions and resolutions.

Student General Counsel Tyler Watt explained that CSG uses a hierarchy system to classify motions introduced to the assembly to prioritize certain matters. According to Watt, the current model contains some confusing terminology, which the new model seeks to eliminate.

“It was a bit murky at times,” Watt said. “We had something called an ‘implicit main motion.’ I don’t think anyone really understood what that meant, so I’ve tried to simplify it down.”

In the new legislation, ‘privileged motions’ are the highest priority, followed by incidental, main motions and agenda motions. The new hierarchy uses clear and consistent language, and still allows members to expedite higher-priority motions, making the decision-making process during CSG meetings more efficient.

To introduce a motion, the first step, known as “pre-referral,” requires members to submit their ‘main motion’ to CSG Speaker Jarek Schmanski, who will review it for any conflicts with CSG’s governing documents.

If a motion passes the initial review, it proceeds to one of the CSG committees for a first read. If the committee decides to send it to the wider assembly for discussion, it can be reviewed at one of CSG’s full assembly meetings.

“We have a much speedier process (for main motions),” Watt said. “Main motions basically just sidestep that first set of introductions and first reads. This is not a change, this is just formalizing.”

The Assembly also discussed specific rules governing the time allocated for community concerns at meetings, which are led by Vice Speaker Ruben Garcia. Currently, 45 minutes are designated for community concerns at each Assembly meeting, divided into five-minute blocks over nine speakers.

On behalf of the Assembly, Garcia announced that CSG will extend the allotted time for community concerns. Garcia said the additional time will give more community members a chance to share their perspectives on campus issues at CSG meetings.

“We’re extending time,” Garcia said. “It’s supposed to be equally divided between speakers, which is, I think, how we should generally try to do things (to) give everyone equal time.”

Toward the end of the meeting, Schmanski mentioned the Assembly’s future plans, including a voter registration event on the Diag.

“This will be a real-life example of democracy and you can also contribute to democracy by registering to vote (at the Assembly),” Schmanski said. “We are tentatively planning to hold this on September 26.”

