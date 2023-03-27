The Diag was filled with dozens of students attending the University of Michigan Central Student Government’s Wellbeing Day Saturday afternoon. Aiming to promote student wellbeing on campus, the event featured bouncy houses, mini golf, therapy dogs and live music performances from two Ann Arbor-based bands: Kingfisher and Joe and the Ruckus. CSG partnered with 12 different mental health organizations and university units, such as PULSE and Wolverine Support Network, to arrange the event.

LSA sophomore Terra Lafreniere, CSG mental health and well-being policy advisor, told The Michigan Daily CSG hoped to raise visibility for well-being resources available on campus, such as the recently acquired university partnership with online therapy service Uwill.

“Our objective is to share the well-being resources available to students on campus,” Lafreniere said. “We have a lot of promotional materials that we’re hoping to share with students so that they can learn more about the different opportunities available.”

Business junior Corinne Hinson attended Wellbeing Day and told The Daily she thinks it’s important that CSG hosts these kinds of events in order to help students relax and take a break to focus on themselves.

“I just think that it’s really cool how CSG is really focusing on mental health,” Hinson said. “(CSG) really knows what students need and I think especially around this time, with the weather being bad, and then — with the MSU incident — there’s been a lot on our plates.”

Engineering junior Grace Orlando also attended the event and told The Daily it allowed her to take a break from her studies during a busy time of year.

“(It’s the) end of the semester and you can kind of lose your motivation to get through school and forget to take care of yourself,” Orlando said. “This (event) is kind of a reminder to come out and take a break. Having events to look forward to and (taking) a break to check in — as a student especially — is really important.”

Lafreniere said she hopes similar events like Wellbeing Day will be offered by CSG in the future.

“I really hope that future (CSG) administration and mental health and well-being policy advisors can work to really put in an effort to share the resources on campus (and) engage with students in a really direct way,” Lafreniere said.

Daily News Contributor Ella Maki can be reached at ermaki@umich.edu.