The University of Michigan’s Central Student Government convened Tuesday evening in the Michigan Union to discuss the campus Wi-Fi outage and various resolutions. While CSG is usually hybrid, their first meeting of the fall semester was held entirely in person due to the lack of internet.

Liam Reaser, a member of CSG’s recently created election code task force, announced that, in response to previous concerns from Law School students about having CSG elections in both semesters, Law School representatives would be voted for once a year.

“We heard the Law School had some issues with this,” Reaser said. “We wrote in an exemption for (the Law School) in the original resolution that created a uniform election date.”

Communications Committee chair Alexander Gavulic said the Communications Committee met before the CSG meeting despite the internet outage to discuss AR 13-011. The resolution proposed holding an assembly meeting open to the student body once a month specifically with the intention of brainstorming future resolutions to directly meet student needs.

“There was some discussion about how the Assembly can be more transparent before the student body on how these resolutions are written and getting input on what should be in the resolutions,” Gavulic said.

The resolution aimed to increase student participation with the CSG Resolutions Committee through open, monthly meetings. Mario M. Thaqi, the chair of the CSG Finance Committee, mentioned that not everything in the resolution was fully explained — including any financial considerations.

“(The Finance Committee) talked about the finances of (the resolution), how it would be reimbursed to the people that host the event, and we also had a (general) budget discussion,” Thaqi said.

Because there were not enough members present to meet quorum it was referred unanimously to the Resolutions, Rules and Finance Committees.

AR 13-010 was also discussed, and aimed to preserve the words of CSG’s oath for posterity in the CSG Compiled Code. The resolution was passed unanimously during the meeting.

Another resolution discussed during the session, AR 13-012, proposes new clarifications to the Election Code, including revising the Uniform Elections Act. This resolution didn’t pass, but was referred to the Rules and Finance Committees and will be discussed again in the future.

