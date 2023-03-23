The University of Michigan’s Central Student Government met Tuesday evening in a hybrid format to discuss the upcoming elections on March 29 and 30. The assembly also resumed discussions on a resolution which would ask University administration to once again count AP/IB credits towards enrollment priority, though the resolution was decisively struck down by an assembly vote.

During the public comment section of the meeting, LSA freshman Elijah Kaufman expressed concerns about election transparency for the upcoming CSG elections. He said he felt the CSG website lacks accessibility to documents that would help inform the campus community about the candidates, including the meeting minutes from past CSG meetings.

“Right now, the election resources on the website are quite hidden and hard to find,” Kaufman said. “You have to first go to the resources, then elections, then the elections transparency portal, then you’d have to look through that. There are certainly better and clearer ways to construct that. For general purposes of transparency, the meeting minutes right now from what I can see are not shared for most Student Accounts.”

Tyler Fioritto, chair of the CSG Ethics Committee, expressed concerns about low voter turnout and pushed for a non-binding question to be included on the Winter 2023 ballot that would ask voters about expanding the CSG election period from two to five days in the future.

“We say we care about our constituents,” Fioritto said. “(But) our actions show that we don’t, because 9 out of 10 eligible voters at this University don’t vote … It does not have to be that way. And tonight, I think we can take a small step in the right direction by voting for a non-binding ballot question.”

The non-binding ballot proposal resolution was passed by the assembly, meaning the question will appear on the ballot.

CSG then discussed a resolution to signal support for the University’s chapter of United Students Against Sweatshops, an organization calling on the administration to condemn alleged wage theft by Hong Seng Knitting factory, a garment facility producing Nike-branded U-M merchandise. CSG Vice Speaker Aarushi Ganguly called on the assembly to support the resolution and described some of the alleged working conditions in the factory.

“Like many other factories, Hong Seng temporarily suspended work, and it also coerced workers into accepting a variety of terrible conditions like unpaid leave, as well as other benefits,” Ganguly said. “Many workers were not able to get their proper compensation or benefits to stay.”

CSG also considered a resolution which would call on the University to count AP/IB credits toward registration priority, a policy that was reversed in 2021. LSA sophomore Ben Thomas said he was against the resolution because he believes the resolution unfairly favors students who had access to AP and IB courses in high school.

“We as an assembly are supposed to be a platform to advocate for students,” Thomas said. “Why would we pass a resolution which boosts some few privileged students to little real benefit? … The real problem is evident to me: the University has too few lecturers which are underpaid and overworked.”

The resolution failed to pass, receiving 3 yes votes and 13 no votes.

The Daily’s 2023 CSG election coverage, including interviews with all of the CSG executive candidates can be found here.

Daily Staff Reporter Yu-Hsin Chen can be reached at yuhsin@umich.edu.