The University of Michigan’s Central Student Government met Tuesday evening, largely to discuss resolution AR 13-032 surrounding reproductive health care access to students.

CSG proposed resolution AR 13-032, which intends to establish low-cost, safe and easy transportation for students to travel to Planned Parenthood through the expansion of the U-M Division of Public Safety and Security.

Riley Kina, CSG vice chair of Rules Committee and a sponsor of the resolution, said the rationale behind this proposal was to provide students with easier access to Planned Parenthood services. Kina said access to Planned Parenthood is important for U-M students because of the numerous reproductive health services and other resources it provides.

“These (services) include but are not limited to abortions, birth control, emergency contraceptive, HIV services, mental health testing and planning, prenatal and postpartum care, sexually reproductive issues, STD testing and treatment, gender-affirming care, vaccines and wellness and preventative care,” Kina said.

Seven speakers from the Ann Arbor community shared their concerns for this resolution. LSA junior Luke Estey, a board member of Protect Life, a student-led pro-life organization on campus, shared his opposing stance to the resolution. Estey said he believes abortion is morally wrong, and that CSG should not pass a resolution that takes a stance on such a polarized topic.

“I think that no one should be forced to cooperate with something that they believe to be a grave moral evil,” Estey said. “Students and donors would be materially cooperating with abortions if this resolution passed. Moving forward, I would, of course, support legislation that would facilitate access to nonabortion women’s health care.”

Some speakers argued against the resolution because of political controversy surrounding abortion while others were concerned DPSS’ resources would be spread too thin as a result of the resolution passing.

Engineering representative Hope Techlin said public transportation could offer a better option for access to reproductive health care rather than using DPSS funding for transportation.

“I also don’t think, for patients seeking this healthcare, (DPSS transportation is) the most ideal option,” Techlin said. “I know someone mentioned Uber reimbursement … I wonder if … DPSS is not a solution to this.”

CSG decided to indefinitely postpone resolution AR 13-032 after hearing U-M community concerns and comments.

Daily Staff Reporter Delilah Dakis can be reached at delilahd@umich.edu.