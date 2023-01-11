The University of Michigan’s Central Student Government met Tuesday evening to discuss resolutions to extend deadlines for need-based compensation for CSG members as well as funding for a student organization cross-cultural event.

The assembly began by postponing the School of Kinesiology election, an unresolved CSG election from fall 2022, to next week as the candidates had not been informed about it prior to the meeting.

Jarek Schmanski, Rules Committee chair and LSA junior, then presented a resolution to extend the deadline for need-based compensation for eligible CSG members.

“As it currently stands, if you join after the two-week deadline period at the start of the semester, then you are not able to apply for your need-based compensation, unfortunately,” Schmanski said. “So (we are) just trying to resolve this issue.”

Schmanski then introduced a resolution that would establish certain rights for whistleblowers within CSG.

“This would essentially just enshrine some whistleblower protections in accordance with our status as a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the state of Michigan,” Schmanski said.

Olivia O’Connell, Communications Committee chair and LSA sophomore, reviewed a resolution to keep AirBus prices the same until the end of the winter 2024 semester, which the Communications Committee passed unanimously.

“The idea behind this resolution was to … make sure that students don’t have to have increased costs, especially during a time when many are trying to figure out their living situations for next year,” O’Connell said. “And given the fact that students do not make enough money as it is … it’s nice to make sure that we keep prices level for them.”

The assembly then elected Engineering sophomore Adam Thompson as Ethics Committee vice chair and Engineering sophomore Ayden Riley as Resolutions Committee vice chair. Both representatives were confirmed unanimously.

Engineering junior Maria Fields introduced a student organization cross-cultural event that would be held in the Michigan Theater on Jan. 21. After successfully hosting 400 students at the first cross-cultural event in October, Fields said she intends to bring in about 1,600 students and 14 student organizations this time.

Fields asked CSG to allocate funds for the venue, catering and payment of student organizations in attendance.

“I’m really just trying to find the funding to get it done, because that’s the main thing that’s preventing this from happening,” Fields said.

The assembly ultimately adjourned to take more time to decide the amount of money it would spend on Fields’s event.

