The University of Michigan’s Central Student Government convened on Tuesday evening to discuss Jim Harbaugh’s Big Ten suspension, the ongoing CSG election and a new suicide prevention program.

AR 13-028, titled the Free Harbaugh Act — sponsored by CSG speaker Jarek Schmanski and CSG vice speaker Ruben Garcia — is a resolution that sought to denounce the recent suspension of Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh. On Nov. 20, CSG president Meera Herle vetoed the act. In a statement, Herle acknowledged the spirit of the resolution but ultimately said that the resolution may negatively impact CSG’s relationship with U-M administration.

“I am concerned about the possible reaction to AR 13-028 by engaged and civically-minded students,” Herle wrote. “Many students may feel like the resolution’s language is disrespectful and unrelated to our fundamental goal of improving student well-being. The passage of AR 13-028 would not only overwhelm the administration, but I believe it would diminish the extent to which they take our initiatives seriously.”

In response to Herle’s veto, a vote was conducted for a potential override. However, the majority of members voted against it, so the override failed, resulting in the dissolution of the Free Harbaugh Act.

CSG members also spoke about the ongoing CSG election for 2024 student government representatives and resolutions. Polls opened on Nov. 28 and will close Nov. 30 at 10 p.m. CSG elections director Abigail Peacock said voter turnout on the first day of the election was successful.

“Today polling sites were a really big success,” Peacock said. “Pierpont (Commons) ran out of donuts very early as so many people were voting.”

In addition to voting in-person at one of CSG’s voting sites, students can also vote and browse the ballots and candidates online.

The Assembly moved on to discuss AR 13-031, a resolution for a student-run suicide prevention program. The resolution seeks to establish a program that would alleviate financial barriers and make it as easy as possible for students to access mental health resources in a stress-free way. The resolution was sponsored by LSA sophomore Dhanya Sethuraman, Ethics Committee chair, and was passed unanimously by the Assembly.

“The resolution is advocating for a student-run program rather than one run by Michigan Medicine,” Sethuraman said.

In addition, CSG discussed AR 13-027, which proposed a new campus-wide absence bereavement policy. The resolution supports a change in U-M’s bereavement policy to allow five unexcused absences over a period of two weeks after losing a loved one. The Assembly also passed this resolution unanimously.

Daily News Contributors Chiara Dettin and Anushka Patil can be reached at chiarald@umich.edu and panushka@umich.edu.