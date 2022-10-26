The University of Michigan’s Central Student Government (CSG) met Tuesday night in a hybrid format to discuss fair and just housing, creating a deputy parliamentarian position, changing the procedure of vacant assembly positions and the filtered water advocacy act.

Rackham student Claire Arneson spoke about housing concerns in Ann Arbor. As a member of the Graduate Employees’ Organization Housing Caucus, she described her thoughts on the Fall Housing Fair, an event designed to assist students in finding housing. The event is held on both North and Central Campus, as well as virtually.

“To us it seems unreasonable that the University is hosting fall housing fairs when the only purpose of them is to sign on wait lists where they’re not guaranteed housing, and they’re expected to pay large fees that may or may not be refunded to them,” Arneson said. “However, by canceling or moving these housing fairs to later in the year, or preventing people from signing waitlists, we could prevent landlords from using the University.”

Law student Ryan Jansen and LSA sophomore Connor Reagan were confirmed as associate justices of the Central Student Judiciary.

The assembly discussed the creation of the Deputy Parliamentarian, a position which would assist the parliamentarian and serve as acting parliamentarian in the parliamentarian’s absence.

Business sophomore Ruben Garcia introduced an amendment to change the method of filling vacant assembly seats.

“This amendment would allow the president to make nominations to the assembly with the advice and consent of the assembly in the event that the unit with the biggest seat does not respond within 21 days of the vacancy happening,” Garcia said. “So that way, they are still involved in the process. But it also allows the backup for us to more actively seek out [candidates] and fill the vacancy.”

If passed, the resolution would give the CSG president power to appoint representatives of their choosing to vacant seats provided they receive consent from the assembly. The resolution needs a two-thirds majority vote to pass. It will be further discussed in the upcoming meeting on Nov. 1.

The assembly then discussed the Filtered Water Advocacy Act. Engineering sophomore Ryan Schmidt gave the committee report.

“AR 12-032 … was a resolution … about the drinking fountains and improving the filtered water station throughout campus,” Schmidt said. “This was a change from previous iterations, and this resolution is now more declarative.”

Schmidt explained the background of the resolution and shared a spreadsheet with the assembly documenting all the water refill stations at the University.

“What this shows us is that there are some academic units such as the School of Public Health, as well as a couple of other academic buildings such as the chemistry building, which lacked a single filtered water refill station,” Schmidt said. “The School of Public Health (thinks) that it would not be a bad idea to have some gooseneck filters replaced with water refill stations. I believe that having these replacements installed will also help the university to be in sustainability goals.”

