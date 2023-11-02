The University of Michigan Central Student Government convened Tuesday evening in the Wolverine Room at the Michigan Union to continue discussing various petitions and resolutions presented at their previous meetings and to hear concerns regarding the University’s and CSG’s responses to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Seats in the Wolverine Room were completely filled by attendees, leaving about 60 students and community members sitting on the floor outside of the room to listen in on the meeting. Attendees brought flags and signs in support of Israel and Palestine and to mourn the lives lost on both sides of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The majority of the meeting was dedicated to community concerns, with about 50 U-M students and community members sharing their thoughts and concerns with the Assembly. At the beginning of the meeting, CSG speaker Jarek Schmanski reminded attendees to be respectful of both the CSG representatives and each other through what could potentially be a tense and emotional meeting.

“We understand that many of you are going to speak on a very sensitive topic, and we fully acknowledge all of the respect that it deserves,” Schmanski said. “Please be respectful to this body, the students here representing you and your interests. And please be respectful to yourselves and the speakers here tonight.”

The community concerns portion focused on three main resolutions: AR 13-024, AR 13-025 and AR 13-026. AR 13-024, titled “An Act to Recognize and Condemn Ongoing Harassment on Campus,” was introduced by the Communications Committee of CSG. The resolution calls on the University “to recognize the ongoing harassment and viewpoint discrimination on campus on the basis of the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.” It also asks administration to swiftly punish all perpetrators of discrimination and harassment on campus in accordance with the Statement of Student Rights and Responsibilities.

AR 13-024 was passed unanimously after being amended to remove a clause stating that CSG would not take a stance on the war. AR 13-025 failed with six in favor, 21 against and three abstaining. AR 13-026 also failed, with five in favor, 23 against and two abstaining. Both resolutions will now go to a full campus vote during CSG elections from Nov. 28–30 to determine if CSG will adopt them.

Both AR 13-025 and AR 13-026 were a result of student-led petitions that have been recently circulated around campus. AR 13-025, titled “University Accountability in the Face of Genocide,” was modified after the Central Student Judiciary initially ruled that the petition did not adhere to CSG’s procedural measures. The updated resolution, which was discussed at the meeting Tuesday, calls on the University to investigate and reevaluate its external investments to ensure that it is taking a non-discriminatory stance towards systems of apartheid, especially current international events.

AR 13-26, “CSG Response to Atrocities in the Middle East,” the result of a student petition in response to AR 13-025 , encourages the University to take more steps to unite and support students during such a divisive time on campus.

Students and community members had varying opinions on these three resolutions, which they shared at the meeting Tuesday. LSA junior Mia Hirsch, an officer for the U-M chapter of Hillel, attended the meeting and said she is concerned about the response AR 13-025 may provoke on campus, especially against the Jewish members of the U-M community.

“I firmly believe in free speech, and I am passionate about that, but there’s a difference between protected speech and hate speech,” Hirsch said. “The current atmosphere on our campus encourages hate, and (AR 13-025) incites hate towards Jewish students.”

Salma Hamamy, co-president of Students Allied for Freedom and Equality, also spoke about AR 13-025. Hamamy said this resolution provides CSG an opportunity to show their support for marginalized groups on campus.

“This moment is an opportunity for CSG to redeem itself and its long stances of being on the wrong side of history by adopting the correct resolution,” Hamamy said. “Justice will prevail whether CSG wants to be on the side of justice or not.”

LSA junior Charles Keldsen shared his thoughts on AR 13-026 at the meeting and urged CSG representatives to vote yes on AR 13-026 and no on AR 13-025, a decision he thought would benefit the U-M community.

“Today, we have the choice to cultivate an environment of inclusion and restoration, or to sow a culture of fear and hatred,” Keldsen said. “We suggested a petition for CSG to respond to atrocities in the Middle East and please vote no on this divisive petition, ‘University Accountability in the Face of Genocide.’ Vote to protect your fellow Wolverines, vote for inclusion and vote for compassion.”

Most community members expressed support for AR 13-024. LSA junior Greta Loewenthal said she appreciated the resolution and hopes it will be beneficial to both Jewish and Palestinian students who are experiencing a hostile campus climate.

“I was skeptical when I heard that CSG had written their own resolution,” Loewenthal said. “How could they encompass the variety of emotions that U-M students are feeling right now? However, after reading the new CSG Assembly resolution, … I believe this document provides what our campus needs right now: an opportunity to alleviate tension. CSG’s proposed resolution upholds the values of our University while providing guidelines to protect the safety of our students.”

Another topic of community concern was the U-M administration’s response to the conflict, which some students have claimed to be one-sided. Art & Design and LSA senior Eaman Ali said she was disappointed by the University’s response, claiming that Palestinian students were not receiving the same compassion and support from administration as those personally affected by the Israeli perspective.

“You have the backing of the president, the Regents and the entirety of the University administration to support you,” Ali said. “We have been given no support. You act like you don’t have a plethora of resources at your disposal from the University that have been granted to you while we have continuously been vilified and villainized on this campus and they have not even so much uttered the word Palestine in Santa Ono’s statements.”

