

Voting for the fall University of Michigan Central Student Government elections closed on Thursday at midnight. Below are the results for the assembly representative elections:

College of Engineering Representative — freshman Matthew Chan

College of Pharmacy Representative — Ahmad Jaradat

LSA Representative — freshman Emma Sklar

School of Nursing Representative — sophomore Estrella Escutia

Rackham Graduate School Representative — Rackham student Emily Marcil

Ross School of Business Representative — freshman Julianna Panetta

School of Kinesiology Representative — sophomore Alexander Grant Lonze

School of Music, Theatre & Dance Representative — junior Juan Gonzalez Valdivieso

School of Social Work Representative — Matt Dargay

University of Michigan Police Department Oversight Committee — Law School student Reggie Stewart

1,196 voters supported creating a public campaign fund system for CSG, while 420 people voted no. This public campaign funding comes from the CSG budget — or the students’ CSG annual fee — and will provide funds to candidates instead of having candidates depend on monetary donations for their campaigns. This was a non-binding ballot question that surveyed student opinions.

These are the unofficial election results for the 2021-2022 school year. The votes are still being finalized and will be posted on the CSG website this weekend. In the event of tied votes, the current CSG assembly will decide the candidate who fills the seat. There is no declared candidate currently running for the School of Information position.

The University-wide elections saw 1,814 total voters cast ballots. Elections Director and LSA senior Tyler Watt said that while the results are currently unofficial, CSG has seen a very high voter turnout compared to previous years.

“I’m very happy about that,” Watt said. “Typically, we see turnout is pretty well tied to the number of candidates running and how actively they campaign, but this year having the polling site on the Diag on Wednesday and Thursday … was an asset to turnout in all the races. So I hope to see that replicated in future elections.”



