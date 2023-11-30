University of Michigan students can vote in the Central Student Government’s annual fall elections through Thursday on the approval of two resolutions regarding the University’s response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The resolutions, labeled by the Assembly as AR 13-025 and AR 13-026 were initially submitted to the Assembly as student-led petitions at the Oct. 31 CSG Student Assembly meeting.

Petitions to CSG can be generated by anyone and can be heard by the Assembly if the petition garners 1,000 student signatures. The Assembly may then vote on the petition, choosing to either adopt it as CSG’s official stance and abide by its resolved clauses, or to not adopt it and instead send it to an all-student vote. In this case, CSG voted not to pass either petition and deferred them to a student vote.

AR 13-025 calls on the University to acknowledge that the violence inflicted upon Gaza by Israel is a genocide. The resolution emerged after University President Santa Ono’s Oct. 10 statement condemning Hamas for the Oct. 7 attacks on Israeli citizens. Since then, the University has seen several campus-wide protests calling for the University to further acknowledge the thousands of Palestinian lives lost in the war and to divest from Israel.

The AR 13-025 petition calls for CSG to ask the University to condemn Israel’s role in the suffering of the Palestinian people and to divest from any company that is supporting war crimes. It also asks the Assembly to press the University to take action against discrimination faced by Palestinian, Arab and Muslim students on campus and beyond.

“The Central Student Government asks that at a minimum, acknowledging Israel as a victim of violence should not be separated from acknowledging Palestine as a victim of settler colonialism,” the petition reads. “While the damage of erasing Palestinian narratives in the University’s initial statement cannot be undone, the Central Student Government requests the university to speak against apartheid regimes and speak for all people suffering violence and oppression across the world regardless of conflicts of interests held by the university and its endowment.”

AR 13-026 was written as a counter-petition to AR 13-025, to call upon CSG to ask the University to condemn Hamas for its actions, referencing specific attacks on Israeli civilians and kidnapping incidents. The petition also calls for continued support for all students affected by the ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza and denouncing Islamophobia and antisemitism.

“The terrorist organization Hamas brutally attacked, raped and tortured Israeli civilians, murdering over 1,400 people, kidnapping over 222 people and injuring thousands more,” the petition reads. “The University of Michigan community mourns for the suffering and deaths of all civilians, Israeli and Palestinian.”

While annual CSG elections have previously grappled with low voter turnout rates and low student engagement, several students on campus have been discussing and posting on social media about the two petitions currently on the ballot.

On Wednesday, a plane was flown over campus with a banner that read, “FOLLOW THE FACTS! VOTE NO ON AR 13-025!” The source of funding for the plane is currently unknown.

Earlier Wednesday morning, a coalition of over 50 student organizations, including Students Allied for Freedom and Equality, sent an email to every student email address at the University, asking them to vote to pass AR 13-025 and to vote against AR 13-026.

LSA junior Sari Rosenberg, the chair of the U-M chapter of Hillel, told The Michigan Daily she supports AR 13-026. She said she believes the petition would have a positive effect on campus culture, if passed.

“AR 13-026 asks the University to support all students, regardless of their political opinions on the conflict, and to provide additional mental health support,” Rosenberg said. “This petition, if passed, will lessen the tension on campus and show the wider community (and) nation that hate has no place on college campuses.”

On the other hand, Social Work graduate student Cora Galpern, member of Jewish Voice for Peace, told The Daily he thinks AR 13-026 does not adequately represent Palestinian voices and therefore would not make campus more welcoming for students of all identities.

“Proponents of the resolution are attempting to paint it as a ‘reasonable’ piece of legislation that promotes unity, but the actual text focuses on the Hamas Oct. 7 attacks and makes no mention of the tens of thousands of Palestinians who have been killed by the Israeli government in under two months,” Galpern said.

Hillel has publically voiced their support for AR 13-026, and created a donation page to raise money to support their advocacy efforts on campus and on social media. As of Wednesday night, Hillel has raised about $50,000 for their campaign, with their current goal set at $60,000.

In an email to The Daily, LSA senior Salma Hamamy, co-president of Students Allied for Freedom and Equality, said she doesn’t agree with Hillel’s decision to ask for that much money for a CSG election.

“Student elections typically don’t receive more than a few hundred in funding,” Hamamy said. “They are using tens of thousands of dollars to apply external pressure on students and to dominate financially.”

In an interview with The Daily, Davey Rosen, a rabbi and Hillel’s interim chief executive officer, explained that nonprofits like Hillel often fundraise to support their efforts on campus.

“Michigan Hillel is a non-profit organization that relies on charitable donations and grants from alumni, parents and supporters all over Michigan and the country,” Rosen said. “Like any non-profit, we run fundraising campaigns throughout the year, including around GivingTuesday. All money raised goes to support Jewish students at the University of Michigan.”

Because the petitions cannot compel campus administration to take any specific actions, Hamamy expressed her skepticism about the potential impact of either resolution.

“Given that the administration has a habit of ignoring and silencing marginalized communities, we do not expect much to be done if the resolutions are passed,” Hamamy said.

Students have until 10 p.m. Thursday to vote on the petitions. If either or both passes, they will be sent to the individuals listed within the final clause of each petition, which include President Santa Ono, the Board of Regents, Dean of Students Laura Blake Jones, Chief Diversity Officer Tabbye M. Chavous and Provost Laurie K. McCauley.

If passed, CSG would not be able to pass any legislation to nullify or amend them until the seating of a new Assembly after the Winter 2024 semester elections, which take place in March.

Daily Staff Reporter Emma Spring can be reached at sprinemm@umich.edu.