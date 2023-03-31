LSA junior Aleezah Manzoor and LSA junior Mithun Vidhya-Ponraj are projected to be the next LSA Student Government president and vice president. Manzoor and Vidhya-Ponraj won with 63.8% of the vote, according to preliminary results obtained by The Michigan Daily Friday morning.

Manzoor has previously served as the Student Life relations officer on the LSA Student Government’s executive board and Vidhya-Ponraj was the chair of the health committee. Manzoor and Vidhya-Ponraj have committed to improving mental health services for LSA students, increasing access to technology and academic advising, promoting DEI initiatives and increasing collaboration with other student organizations.

In addition to the executive race, candidates ran to fill 19 open positions for representatives to the LSA student governing body.

