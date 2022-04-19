I hate my phone. I hate that I can’t resist looking at it every time it beeps, and I hate how the empty seconds of my life are filled with screen time. I’m not doing anything worthwhile on it — just cluelessly scrolling through digital voids that are meaningless to me. When I’m on my phone, I miss out on everything important, I think.

So in the midst of my anti-phone spite, my roommate and I devised a plan to put our phones away, all day. From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., we agreed we couldn’t have them on our person. That meant no Apple Watch, no music on the way to class and absolutely no way to tune out the rest of the world.

I already carry a virtually bare-bones phone on me anyway: my Snapchat best friends list is empty, my Facebook has long been deactivated, Twitter is gone and my daily screen time hovers around the three or four hour mark. Still, I can’t seem to shake its grasp, or the way I cling to it when an ad interrupts my movie, or my instilled reliance on Google-knowing.

One morning, I placed my phone into a cranny in my bedroom and I headed off to my classes.

It was, initially, less than pleasant. The walk to my first class was boring, but I realized that I paid more attention to my surroundings (and even enjoyed them more) when I didn’t have an AirPod blaring in my ear. Uninvited noises became hard to ignore, as drills hammered into the ground down State Street and I became more attuned to the flux of cars swirling around me. Yet, I was blissfully aware of the more mundane things we often take for granted, like the synchronized melodies of birds in the Diag and the chalk sidewalk doodles that sprang up overnight.

My 11:30 a.m. class came and went generally unaffected, mostly because I still insist on taking paper notes. Around 1 p.m. I headed off to the Modern Languages Building to meet with my friend before our psychology exam.

Uh-oh. Once I shut my laptop, I had no way of constantly updating my friend on where I was, nor could she track my location through Find My iPhone. Instead, I puttered around the MLB for what seemed like five or so minutes, and then hesitantly pulled out my iPad to send a text. It was wonky and inconvenient — my thumbs struggling to stretch across the oversized screen. But, alas, the job was done and I found her.

I returned home by sunset, and my evening was spent lazing on the couch with an open textbook next to me. Yet, I felt anxious at the thought of the clock striking nine — I didn’t want my phone, did I? I know I didn’t need it, at least not then and there. My work for the day had been completed, my eyelids were struggling to hold their weight and I felt no pressing urge to invite a technological nuisance back into my life.

In the absence of instant gratification, I instead spent a whole day immersed in my own reality. No more worrying about unwanted emails showing up at an unfriendly moment, or checking the time every two minutes on my way to class as I fret showing up late. I was in control of everything, from what I felt to what I focused on. It was intoxicating but it was short-lived, and I felt like I had failed to test the boundaries of my limits: naturally, I extended my experiment by three more days.

(Officially) Day 1

9:02 a.m. Just arrived at my first class of the day, and when I go to open Canvas, I get prompted to send a Duo notification. Great. That’s fine, I didn’t need to access Canvas anyway.

9:56 a.m. Walking across the Diag with no headphones is f**king weird. Voter registration people please don’t come up to me, I am busy dissociating.

12:35 p.m. I heard a ring so I picked up my phone and it was actually a really important phone call about my apartment. Please don’t hate me, I put it away right after — I swear.

2:13 p.m. So no one was gonna tell me it’s literally pouring outside? It’s a good thing I carry my umbrella any time the sun doesn’t shine. I think I rely on the radar map in my weather app far too much.

4:57 p.m. Just left my class and decided I should get No Thai. Guess I have to go home first and whip my laptop out to do that. If you don’t know me well, online ordering has become somewhat of a saving grace for me — I would rather not get food than place an order in person. It’s too much waiting around, and something about ordering in person makes my anxiety spike.

6:38 p.m. After a much-needed shit talking session with my roommates, we all went to the No Thai in Kerrytown, and it was good that Frankie (my other roommate) had her phone on her because we would’ve been lost as hell. Does that count as cheating?

8:07 p.m. Less than one hour left. I’ll be honest — I probably won’t even touch my phone until bedtime.

10:03 p.m. Okay, I lied. I was just on my phone, but that’s only because my bedtime tends to stretch into the second or third hour of the morning. It seems as though my phone abstinence is much more easily executed when I’m out of the house, more than a mere 10 meters away from my phone’s enticing distractions.

Day 2

9:18 a.m. I woke up feeling high-strung today, so I invited my friend Laine over and we had an invigorating smoke session.

10:04 a.m. Now browsing YouTube to find some entertainment because the TV and movie department has been lacking lately. I showed Laine some Russian cartoons and she showed me a “There Will Be Blood” clip.

10:58 a.m. Shoot, I need to wake Mara up and confiscate her phone.

11:22 a.m. Leaving late as hell for my 11:30 a.m. lecture, as per usual, but not checking the time so often has made me care less about being late.

11:35 a.m. Anyone want to talk about how awkward it is to wait for your lecture to start and everyone else is on their phones and you just have to sit there, phone-less? Guess I’ll just doodle as folks filter into the auditorium, which is more than half empty at this point in the semester, and I point my attention to the variety of people in the room. Athletes. Guys with pristine white shoes and girls with jackets slouched off the shoulder. The same people pick the same seat each day … interesting.

4:16 p.m. Heading to Totoro. Once again, I had to remember to order on my laptop before I left the library in order to avoid the perils of social interaction. You think people will give me weird looks if I start walking across the Diag with my laptop open?

7:38 p.m. I think the girlies and I are gonna go to Heidelberg later tonight. Phone hate aside, it’s never advisable to go out at night as a woman without a phone — so I’ll be bringing it along.

3:32 a.m. Big freaking mistake guys. The 2 liter boot from Heidelberg is not a task everyone can overcome …

Day 3

9:56 a.m. Woke up just in time to Zoom into my 10 a.m. lecture. Don’t worry, the phone was gone as soon as I opened my eyes properly.

10:13 a.m. My god, do I need to study before finals.

10:58 a.m. I’ve had to send like four or five emails already, which I think is one of the things I detest doing the most on my phone. Typing up an email on your laptop and having the cute signature and font is so damn satisfying.

11:15 a.m. I have a feeling that I won’t finish everything I have to do today. But I have no phone, shouldn’t that mean I also have more time?

12:15 p.m. I think Mara came home. I don’t know where anyone is anymore unless they explicitly text me on iMessage.

3:12 p.m. Not having my phone has decreased my need for dopamine but it definitely has not affected my propensity for daydreaming. I just tapped out for like 10 minutes and now I have no idea why my professor is talking about Black’s Identity of Indiscernibles.

4:56 p.m. God, is there any lecture I’m not behind in?

8:09 p.m. Not gonna lie, today is one of those days when I’m constantly craving my phone. I just want to do nothing, but like, actively.

9:01 p.m. Yeah, I think I should take a break from taking phone breaks.

***

At the end of my three-day abstinence from phones, I came to reflect on the silent changes that had seeped into my daily life. When you don’t have a certain appendage, you just overcome and adapt, and I think that’s exactly what my brain has started to do.

I don’t wait for immediate texts back from my friends anymore. I don’t get frustrated when someone takes two or more days to reply to my emails. I’m okay with not always knowing the most current information, whether that comes in the form of weather updates or location sharing or even global news. I don’t have this constant feeling of missing out anymore because — as cheesy as it may sound — once I didn’t have my phone to fill the empty voids between events in my life, I realized how much more there is to see right in front of me.

Yet, despite my raging anti-phone sentiment, and to many parents’ dismay, tossing my phone did not make me more productive, nor did it solve every other lingering problem in my life. I still managed to go to bed late, oversleep for classes and maintain an unintelligible ability to procrastinate in every aspect of my life. Worksheets sat unfinished, laundry was tossed in a few days too late and I managed to find other short-term dopamine fixes. But, this does not mean my effort to unplug was made in vain.

Ultimately, it’s wishful thinking to imagine the day that I can finally and permanently disconnect from my phone. Like it or not, we have cultivated a society that revolves around interconnectedness, and with that comes many implications. From Duo authorization to missing important interview calls to even movie recommendations, the dream of “going off the grid” has dwindled to a whimper and died.

But in a time where our own ideas are virtually indistinguishable from the content we consume, the most impactful protest becomes the one where we give it all up. We can forsake the virtues of convenience and connection for the benefit of discovering something by ourselves. I encourage you, dear skeptical reader, to follow in my footsteps — leave your phone in the sock drawer for one whole day. You might just be surprised by what you discover about yourself.

Statement Columnist Valerija Malashevich can be reached at valerija@umich.edu.