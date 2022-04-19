You open up Spotify and start to type “feminist” into the search bar. Four letters in, and the first two playlists that pop up are “feminist rage” and “angry feminist music.” You watch on live television as Lady Gaga says, “I don’t believe in the glorification of murder. I do believe in the empowerment of women.” You scroll through YouTube, listening to feminist poetry, and notice that nearly every woman either starts yelling or describes scenes of violence in her writing. Halsey does it at the New York Women’s March. You watch a woman scale the Statue of Liberty on TV to protest the separation of immigrant families.

If you’re like me, you may see these things and begin to notice a trend. The women and feminists you see on TV and online are often portrayed as angry, especially when fighting against their oppression. Mainstream media has fashioned our 21st-century feminist to be synonymous with the dreaded “angry woman” trope.

But if you’re like me, you may also begin to see how feminism is often linked with anger, and how rage is may actually be pushing the movement forward.

The origins behind women’s relationship with anger are tricky. Oftentimes, women are told that anger and its subsequent expressions are “unladylike,” while their male counterparts are applauded and praised for it. It seems like anger is a source of power for men, when for me, as a woman, I’ve always felt it as a weakness: It’s something I shouldn’t be feeling, something I should be hiding, something that’s never gotten me anywhere. Once, I got a little heated in a fight with a friend, and turned around and found that my friends were saying I was acting “crazy.” I tried arguing with a group of boys my age, once, about an issue I was passionate about. When I started to get mad, they just started to laugh.

I’m not the only one who feels this way. In her song “The Man,” Taylor Swift adds a melody to this phenomenon when she says, “it’s okay if you’re mad” (only if you’re a man). Rebecca Traister, author of “Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger,” said in an interview with C-SPAN that while anger is a driving force for male politicians, it often hinders female politicians. Traister points out that the media will often harp on women in power (the Hillary Clintons and Michelle Obamas) for not smiling or being mildly impolite.

Studies have shown that when men show anger, they’re applauded for it. When women do it, they’re shamed, shunned and avoided. It’s suggested that, during their competing presidential campaigns, Donald Trump was allowed to be as angry as he wanted, but the moment Hillary Clinton slipped up, she was crucified.

And yet, anger remains a core part of the modern feminist movement. In the second wave of American feminism, female activism was characterized as “angry” and “unladylike,” and that carried on throughout the other three waves of feminism. And yet, the movement grew to be even more angry in response. Women led protests for reproductive rights and the Equal Rights Amendment. It was likely in this early rage that women found their power — it was harder to ignore them when they were mad. That anger still exists now. Since the ’80s, expressions of feminism and female empowerment in media are often tied to anger, and sometimes the utmost culmination of anger: violence.

Lady Gaga’s quote says enough — sometimes, violence in movies serves as the primary expression of female rage and is an empowering force for female characters. Think of the plotlines in “Gone Girl”, “Kill Bill” or “Promising Young Woman” — their anger is the narrative arc.

So why is feminism so inextricably linked to anger?

I’ve dabbled in poetry, and I’ve found that most of my poems find their way to an angry place. I’ve also found that these pieces are some of the hardest for me to share. Why? Because I don’t want to be seen as angry? Because society has taught me that anger isn’t for me, because it’s not attractive?

And yet I still get angry. In fact, I get angry a lot. I listen to angry music, write angry poetry, I scream and cry in the mirror. And you know what? I’ve found that anger is liberating. I feel as if I have been told all my life that anger is not for me — so reclaiming those feelings I have been told not to have has not only made me feel better, it has made me feel human.

That’s why I think feminism is angry. Because feminism is about change, but it’s also about making women feel better. And guess what — anger does that.

The Anger-Cry

When I get angry, I cry. And that sucks.

Crying when you’re angry is a perfectly reasonable response to an emotional situation. Tears are supposed to relieve emotions when you become overwhelmed by them, and anger is not excluded from that. And yet, crying when you’re angry is one of the hardest things to experience because you’re effectively undermining yourself. In my experience, crying isn’t perceived as an expression of anger — it’s an expression of weakness, of sadness, of vulnerability, which isn’t exactly how you always want to be perceived when you’re mad.

And then you get mad at yourself because you’re crying, and because you’re mad at yourself, you start crying even harder. It can be a vicious cycle.

But how else would I express my anger? By yelling, screaming? I’ve never felt confident in that form of expression — but why? Why do traditional forms of anger feel so foreign to me?

The most I can gather is because at the origins of women’s relationship with anger is the systemic mistreatment and pathologizing of women. Female expression of anger has historically been linked with hysteria, forcing angry women into mental institutions or undermining their concerns. If you think that that was a long time ago and is no longer prevalent now, might I point out that women who express their anger now are still labeled as “crazy bitches.” Which, again, undermines the valid thoughts and feelings that push women toward anger.

Soraya Chemlay, author of “Rage Becomes Her: The Power of Women’s Anger,” claims that girls are rarely taught to be angry, which rings true to my experience. I can’t recall my parents ever talking about anger. Sadness, yes, happiness, of course, but never anger. As Chemaly also claims, women are often pushed to find out how to express anger through watching other people.

But how does one do that? My mom was never one to get angry, and neither were my grandmas, my aunts, my female cousins. I watched TV, and only the female characters I was supposed to dislike (the Regina Georges and the Cruella de Vils) ever showed anger, and when they did they were labeled as a “bitch” or “crazy.”

All this points toward a clash between traditional ideas of how women should act and how we should be expressing our anger. Women experience anger, no doubt about it, and yet we’re usually not taught how to express it. The only ways in which women are taught to be angry are through the media, which encourages women to express their anger in unhealthy ways.

What might this all culminate in? A feeling in most women that we can’t be angry, that anger isn’t meant for us, that even if we do feel it, we must hide it, shove it back down our throats, even when it’s choking us.

It seems like the modern feminist movement has decided it’s time for the Heimlich.

Anger as Revolutionary

When women are told that they can’t be angry, being angry becomes a revolutionary act in and of itself. That is why 21st-century feminism chooses to recognize anger as one of its most valuable weapons. There’s something liberating in doing something we’ve been told to suppress, to freely express our emotions to their fullest potential.

I think that’s why so many women like myself find comfort in angry media. I snap for the poet standing on stage, shouting about her life experiences. I’ve dug through the internet to find better, more accurate representations of female anger. I watch these women and live vicariously through their anger. I express my own anger by watching, by listening to them. You might do that too, and that’s alright.

Chemaly, a prominent feminist author, pointed out in an interview that anger is just another human emotion, and that it doesn’t have to be negative unless we make it so. When people turn anger into real violence, or express it negatively, anger pushes us back. But when people express their anger in healthy ways, through art, it can become a powerful tool for expression and change.

I think feminism might be doing that for women. By providing women a space to be angry, the movement might just help liberate them, or at least make them feel better. I know that when I’m angry and upset, if I listen to that “feminist rage” playlist, or I listen to that angry poetry, I feel better. I feel seen. I feel like I can brave the world, like I’m finally coughing up the thing that’s been keeping me from breathing.

Maybe you can do that, too. Next time you have a bad day, let yourself be angry. Next time you feel like you’ve been wronged, be angry. Don’t let anyone take those feelings away from you. Feel what you feel and turn it into something useful. Write a poem. Draw a picture. Fall onto your bed and scream into your pillow. Whatever you do, just make sure you’re doing one thing: being angry.

Anger is a powerful thing, and so are you.

