I lower my head, and my eyes catalog the detritus that litters the diag. Abandoned pizza slices, discarded articles of clothing and crumpled up club fliers are all common sites on a Monday morning. I focus on these things in order to avoid making eye contact with other students on their way to class. I don’t want to be observed, and I fear the inevitable moment of awkwardness that comes when passing students who are not close friends, but whose faces are recognizable just from life.

As I continue the walk to class or to a cafe to study, I begin to craft to-do lists in my mind. Only while walking am I able to make sense of the seemingly endless tasks a college student has. When I sit in front of my computer, clicking back and forth between Canvas course sites, I become paralyzed by the syllabi that dictate, to some extent, my entire year’s schedule. But when I stand up from my desk, these worries dissipate. Unlike when I lie in bed at night, fielding thoughts of assignments that are months away, my walking to-do lists don’t spiral. Instead, the limited time that I have to walk from my house to another location on campus allows me to easily discern the tasks of most pressing nature. As I walk, it becomes clear that I need to create an outline for an essay, but a reading for another class can wait. The physical movement of walking disrupts my spiraling thoughts — the rhythm of placing one foot in front of the other helps create focused bullet points in my mind and results in mental rejuvenation.

Whether mental or physical, the benefits of walking are widely researched and published — there is no shortage of information on how walking lowers blood pressure, reduces stress and might even combat your sweet tooth. And yet, walking still seems to be something that many people, unlike myself, struggle to enjoy.

The concept of the Hot Girl Walk and the creation of hundreds of walking playlists on Spotify suggest that additional or external encouragement is necessary to motivate people to take that first step. Walking, unlike other forms of physical exercise, does not necessarily require training programs or detailed descriptions of how to execute a certain movement. Walking is inherent, yet it does not necessarily seem to be celebrated at face value. The Hot Girl Walk and the careful curation of playlists show the degree to which walking has become goal-oriented, specifically around the desire to see physical changes in one’s body.

Hot Girl Walk videos on TikTok often feature influencers with Stanley cups, expensive shoes and cute bags. It’s likely that viewers of such videos, while perhaps inspired to take daily sunset walks, also feel the pressure and desire to purchase the variety of items advertised in these videos. Although I consider myself a true appreciator of walking, I know that by the 20th walking TikTok on my For You page, I’m searching for a new Hydro Flask in the latest color.

In this way, walking — a natural activity that really only requires one’s body — becomes a source of commodification. Instead of valuing walking for the experience, we come to associate it with outcomes and the material goods that may accompany our success. We lose sight of the opportunity to engage in physical movement and focus on an opportunity to validate the purchase of unnecessary items. Even though breaking out our new biker shorts might serve as a motivation to get out of the door, I think it’s important that needless purchases are not the only reason we find it enjoyable to engage in physical activity.

So, while I’d like to think that I appreciate my campus walks for what they are, I do fear that other forms of walking may be less purely inspired. I am an avid hiker, but there’s a chance that external validation fuels my adventures. This past summer, I went to Vermont with my dad to fulfill our goal of hiking all of the 4,000-foot peaks in the state. Over the course of five days, we hiked four mountains. We tracked each hike with a Garmin watch, which returns a multitude of statistics ranging from total miles hiked to average heart rate. I pored over these statistics, becoming obsessed with posting the data to Strava, a popular app used to catalog and document physical activity.

By the third day of our trip, I realized that the Garmin data was completely impacting the way I approached each hike. I felt pressure to hike at a faster pace than necessary, blowing by scenic spots that overlooked the Green Mountains. I needed to make sure that the watch was paused whenever we took water breaks so that it wasn’t logging extra minutes. I had long looked forward to this trip, but as I constantly looked at the watch instead of focusing on the breathtaking views visible from the trail, I became worried that I was focusing on the wrong things entirely. I have always loved hiking, but I started to feel like I was only deriving a sense of accomplishment from the GPS’ impressive statistics.

As I prod further into my intentions and motivations behind walking, I become worried that my walks around campus are also centered around a goal as opposed to my raw appreciation of walking: Are there ever times when I am actually appreciating the act of walking itself, for no further outcomes or goals? I think there are. These times are not during my campus walks nor my hiking, but during my strolls.

When I go on a stroll, I’m usually destinationless. I am not aiming for a certain building on campus or attempting to summit a peak. I started taking this type of walk this summer, while in Ann Arbor. My strolls involved long hours spent outside, enjoying the scenery and reveling in the fact that I was moving my body. On these walks, I was often driven into deep self-reflection. I did not log anything on Strava. I would become so lost in the physical, almost monotonous, mode of walking that I felt like I was able to transcend the literal moment of time and space.

The idea of a stroll is popular in both literature and history. Jane Austen’s famous characters are often described as coming from a turn around the garden or the room. In Paris, the term “flâneur” was coined in the mid-19th century to refer to those who wandered city streets with no certain purpose. They observed the happenings of city life but did not engage in the scenes that they witnessed. These types of walks undertaken by Austenian characters and the flâneur had social value, but it also seems as if strolls were taken as a way to experience life. Many of Austen’s heroines prefer walking to carriage rides. Elizabeth Bennet famously makes the long trek from her home to Netherfield simply because she loves walking. Walking becomes a way for Austen’s characters to experience life outside of the confines of the home — a setting that many women were far too familiar with in the 19th century. The flâneur engages in walks in order to observe those who live different lives. Many flâneurs were also writers and artists, and their observations from roaming city streets influenced their work. The stroll, unlike other forms of walking, allowed people to experience or observe lives they didn’t get to normally live.

In our current time period and society, I think that walking has again risen in popularity because of the COVID-19. With most activities suddenly inaccessible, people turned to walking. Many took to the streets purely for exercise, and families and friends could leave their houses together as a way to reconnect. And for those who strolled alone, walking once again, became a movement that allowed people, like the flâneur, to re-enter society without having to interact with others.

Now that the pandemic’s worst days are behind us, I wonder if society will continue to value the activity that we seemed to rediscover in days governed by distressing news. Already, the activity has since been altered and shaped, commodified by influencers advertising athleisure and motivated by increasingly popular platforms like Strava. I think part of maintaining my own appreciation of the stroll comes with acknowledging that walking does not necessarily mean one thing. It can be broken down into different categories — the campus walk, the hike, the stroll — and it is okay to approach these forms of walking for varying reasons.

I personally believe that we should continue to value the stroll, specifically: a form of walking that centers around the act of walking itself. When we have no destination and simply walk for the sake of walking, it becomes easier to observe the world around us and reflect on our experience within it. And even if we’re not strolling — whether we’re walking on campus or hiking on top of a mountain — may we still take a moment to appreciate our stride, appreciate the way our body puts one foot in front of the other.

