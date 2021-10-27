After a long week full of midterms, projects and essays, my roommates and I packed up our car for a much-needed fall break in the Smoky Mountains. We embarked on an eight-mile hike on the Tennessee side of the mountain, navigating through part of the Appalachian Trail. We were absolutely stunned by the scenery. The timing could not have been more perfect, as the color of the leaves just started to turn orange and yellow, creating beautiful fall foliage in certain parts of the mountain. And, as one could assume, the mountains were indeed very smoky.

Managing Photo Editor Allison Engkvist can be reached at engkvist@umich.edu.