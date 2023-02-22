It’s a cold gloomy morning, the bright sun barely peeking through the mass of dark clouds that hang low in the sky. I want to get up but can’t. My body has become immobile as a result of the lack of sleep that pervades my body. As my alarm clangs in the background and makes its way into my dreams, my hand slams the snooze button for the fifth time, anticipating those five more precious minutes of sleep.

As I throw myself off my lofted dorm bed, there is one immediate stop I make before brushing my teeth, before removing the crusties out of my eyes, before my eyes even fully open. I go to the refrigerator, where there awaits for me the most glorious creation of all time: a cold, mango passionfruit Celsius. The clouds have finally parted, and now the sunshine appears, the birds are singing and I am energized to the maximum. Now, this might be a little bit of an exaggeration, but on days when my energy levels are at zero and I can barely function, there is nothing more that I want — that I need — than a cold, refreshing energy drink or iced coffee.

These products are everywhere: in vending machines, Blue Cafés in the residence halls and restaurants. There are entire vending machines dedicated to the variety of Monster drinks; lines of Bang and Celsius and Redbull are advertised as the cure-alls for the struggling, tired student. Whether going to the gym and in need of a quick pre-workout boost, sipping a drink after studying for three hours in the library or one right before sunrise, we use energy drinks for exactly what they are: quick energy in a matter of minutes. It’s artificial energy, but at what cost are we consuming it?

Energy drink companies primarily advertise to a young customer base — and these demographics reveal how the growing prioritization of work over sleep has virtually created a cultural need for caffeine. About 51% of college students report energy drink consumption, the Journal of Caffeine Research found, while 86% of those between the ages of 18 and 24 report general caffeine usage. In an era where energy drinks such as Celsius are seeing an increase in sales due to their claims of “metabolism boosts” and “increased efficiency,” people now, more than ever, are using the drink for so-called “healthy” reasons in an attempt to increase their endurance in exercise and to accommodate their active lifestyles. The glamorization of energy drinks by these companies has led consumers to believe that such drinks are beneficial to their health and wellbeing, while more often than not, these drinks have just as much sugar and artificial preservatives in them as regular soda and juices. There was an estimated 240% increase in sales throughout the globe in 2017 as a result of these energy drink campaigns, targeting a primarily adolescent audience.

Regardless, drinking large amounts of caffeine has a myriad of health problems associated with it. Increased blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, anxiety and digestive issues are just some of the risks that consistently large uptakes of caffeine may cause. Furthermore, the practice of mixing energy drinks with alcohol is alarmingly prevalent among college students, consumed together in order to increase the amount of alcohol that one may consume in one setting without “feeling” the effects — yet studies show that the impairment and lack of coordination is often even more pronounced. Caffeine addiction can be quickly developed, due to chemical changes within the brain and an increased tolerance. Caffeine addiction is manifested through many ways, but is shown when one is unable to function without the presence of caffeinated beverages. While caffeine causes a surge of dopamine similar to other drugs, it is not a large enough one that unbalances the reward system, which in turn minimizes how we see it as “addicting.” In particular, caffeine withdrawal, or the absence of caffeine after drinking it for prolonged periods of time, can be debilitating and cause headaches, nausea and irritability. About 75% of those who drink caffeine are addicted, revealing the large dependence on the substance for day to day life.

However, there are some benefits as well when taken in the right amount, such as the ability to process glucose better, lessen the ability of developing chronic illness and increased concentration. Perhaps addiction to energy drinks reveals a larger problem within the scope of culture — our want for instantaneous gratification and the lessening importance of sleep within our society. In a world where a “busier” schedule is the more “accomplished” one, there has become an incessant need to prioritize ambition over health.

Now, don’t get me wrong — after I write this article, I will probably open a fresh can and dump its entirety in my mouth without hesitation. Maybe I will go and run the best mile of my life, write the greatest essay of my life or be the happiest that I’ve ever been. But after I burn through this rented energy, I know that I will still feel fatigued and tired in the morning because, at the end of it all, four hours of sleep a night will not suffice. Artificial energy stimulants are like bandages; they may cover up and mask the problem, but they do not necessarily cure it.

Artificial energy drink companies consistently profit off a cultural incessant need to be busy. In turn, companies have no intention of making their consumers feel rested, as that would get rid of the need for such drinks. Consequently, there is a continuous cycle that occurs as a result of their marketability.

These companies use marketing strategies to pull in customers, appealing to social media and other youth oriented-activities. Bang, a rising popular energy drink company, uses influencers to advertise their product on apps like TikTok to increase youth engagement and popularity. In 5-Hour Energy commercials, there is always the prototype of a busy person who magically becomes smiley and energetic once they have their first sip. It is estimated that by 2026, the global market for energy drinks will reach $86 billion. As advertising and marketing spending increases, especially for the younger demographic, this rise of consumption will continuously lead to long-term adverse health effects like increased risk of heart palpitations and even insomnia.

However, in recent years, many energy drink companies have come under negative light due to claims of harm from their products. Red Bull, one of the most popular energy drink brands, had to pay $13 million in refunds for false advertising allegations. One of the lawsuits mentioned that the company “misleads customers into thinking they’re getting a superior source of energy beyond caffeine.” Thus, it is evident that these products are portrayed in such a way that presents these products as the end-all-be-all these products sell a new way in which you are not only able to stay up for prolonged periods of time, but also a new way to be ‘superhuman.’

Particularly in college, where there is a constant state of stress and underlying exhaustion that most students experience, it is odd to not be tired after a full day’s worth of classes, clubs, hours spent at the lab, working and studying. One cannot help but feel exhausted and as if their energy reserves are depleted. Because of this, the profitability of such drinks on college campuses is extremely high due to capitalization off of this exhaustion as profits for these companies. Energy is one of the most important things that we need in our day-to-day lives. We need to think more about where that source of energy comes from and whether it is helping or harming us.

Statement Columnist Chinwe Onwere can be reached at chinweo@umich.edu.