Paolo Malatesta leans over Francesca da Ramini, his secret lover and his brother’s wife. The two are caught by Malatesta’s brother before their lips even touch and are murdered on the spot, doomed to eternal torment for their infidelity. This is Auguste Rodin’s “The Kiss.”

Most famous for “The Thinker,” Rodin is widely known as the “father of modern sculpture.” During his lifetime, his name became synonymous with eroticized depictions of mythic love. This July, wandering through the Metropolitan Museum of Art, I found myself stunned by Rodin’s unflinchingly raw characterizations of love. I spent the day drifting from “Pygmalion and Galatea” to giant oil canvases of Rococo lovers and back.

I wasn’t always so open about my admiration for romantic works. As a kid, I was almost embarrassed to have a heart. Whenever my parents teased me about my romantic future, I insisted that I would never disgrace myself with something as pedestrian as a crush, much less a girlfriend. I initiated a pact with several friends to remain single forever and spend the rest of our lives reading Captain Underpants and playing Super Mario Bros. together. Of course, I didn’t actually feel this way; I loved Disney romances and was embarrassingly invested in the romantic subplots of Rick Riordan books. But admitting that to others felt simultaneously embarrassing and gross.

By middle school, my crushes became open secrets, but the shame remained. Even as I told half the school, it always felt like I was sharing classified information. In high school, the mere thought of bringing my girlfriend to homecoming or holding hands openly was mortifying.

The summer after my sophomore year of high school, I was accepted into the Iowa Young Writers’ Studio. I remember debating over course options for hours, trying to convince myself to take a class on writing about love. I instead took a class on worldbuilding. Openly writing about my experiences with love, even around peers interested in the same topic, felt impossible. It took years of secret poems written on discarded receipts and affectionate friends before I managed to open up.

Since then, I’ve become an infamous cornball among my friends. Much to my chagrin, my peers at the New England Literature Program teased my writing for being overly romantic. Since classes have ended, I’ve written three or four love poems a week. I’ve spent the summer trying to put every blunder from every crush into metaphor. I’ve written maybe half a dozen poems simply trying to capture the quiet joy of waking up next to one particular person. Far from being embarrassed of having a heart, I can’t announce it enough. I want to shout as loudly as my emotions.

In college, my bookshelf is now filled with love poems from Hamtramck to ancient South India. Poets like Pablo Neruda are almost personal heroes.

Almost. Even now, my admiration for artists like Neruda and Rodin as well as my feelings regarding artwork exploring love is not uncomplicated. Neruda, the famous “poet of the people” who helped 2,000 refugees escape fascist Spain and won the Nobel Prize in Literature, also abandoned his deformed daughter, had an affair with his partner’s niece and admitted to sexually assaulting a woman in one of his memoirs. Some, such as author Isabel Allende, have resisted backlash, arguing, “Neruda was a flawed person, as we all are in one way or another, and Canto General is still a masterpiece.” Separating the art from the artist isn’t always an easy task, though. In light of his abuse, how are we supposed to interpret lines likening a woman’s body to the earth, in its attitude of “surrender”? When the speaker “savagely excavates” this body, are readers supposed to condone his actions?

At the same time, I don’t feel comfortable deciding how others should reckon with Neruda’s misogyny. During my recent road trip to New Hampshire, one of my peers expressed admiration for Neruda, even bringing one of his books along for the journey. Is it really fair for me to say that readers should not be allowed to derive enjoyment from his work?

The moral complexities of writing about love and eroticism are not limited to Neruda. Beyond the flaws of any individual person, posters from the anonymous artists collective Guerrilla Girls highlight a widespread underrepresentation of women and people of Color in American art institutions. As one iconic poster points out, “less than 4% of artists in (the MET’s) Modern Art section are women, but 76% of the nudes are female.” As art historian Catherine McCormack writes in her book “Women in the Picture,” the historic exclusion of women from art academies and anatomy classes means that affluent white men have had “almost exclusive access to creating our cultural images.” Moreover, the refusal to allow women into these spaces is “an admittance that looking, and who gets to look, and make art, is more about power and control than we might first believe.”

The fraught power of looking was famously critiqued by film theorist Laura Mulvey, whose 1973 essay “Visual Pleasure and Narrative Cinema” first described the male gaze. Essentially, Mulvey argued that cinema was situated within a male lens that assumed a male audience and turned the bodies of women into spectacles.

In fine art, McCormack argues that male artists’ representations of Venus “make ideal versions of femininity seem normal and teach us patriarchy’s version of sex.” This classic Venus is always white, young and hairless. In McCormack’s mind, the Venus image is at the core of not only Renaissance painting, but also Victoria’s Secret catalogs and cosmetics ads.

According to art historian Maria Loh, women under the male gaze become a “cipher,” which encodes the power of men. For example, political activist Barbara Ehrenreich once argued that the images, ads and stories of Playboy magazine “presented something approaching a coherent program for the male rebellion.” The magazine itself endorsed this view, quoting Ehrenreich in its 50th anniversary photo book. In other words, the magazine uses women as props to embolden male egos. At first glance, the problematic eroticism of something like Playboy might seem completely unrelated to Rodin’s “The Kiss.” However, as McCormack points out, the Venus image is the blueprint of both. What type of love are we being sold when there’s no difference between a MET gallery and a Playboy centerfold?

One complexity that arises when depicting love is that, unlike depictions of individual men and women’s bodies, love necessarily involves an “other.” As a social phenomenon, love involves someone beyond the personal experience of the artist. How should an artist depict a subject from another gender, race and/or sexuality with care and empathy?

This is a question I am constantly contending with. During my freshman year of high school, as I was overcoming my aversions to affection and intimacy, I wrote a poem for my then-girlfriend. Even after days of work, it still had clumsy rhymes and a ramshackle meter. I delivered it to her on her birthday, in the cold January snow in the alley behind her house. Since that moment, love poems have become an important part of how I connect with others. Occasionally, I’ve given them as gifts, which has elicited everything from blushes to eye rolls. Occasionally, I’ve received love poems which have made me feel everything from exhilaration to nausea.

As I’ve worked on my poetry this summer, I’ve tried to find a way to express love that is somehow honest and affirming to both myself and others. Sometimes, it feels impossible. When trying to write about experiences with one specific friend, I found myself repeatedly frustrated. How could a poem of any length capture the intense turmoil and care and confusion and joy of this one relationship? To write directly about our real experiences felt reductive. But by leaving out these experiences, it feels like I am dehumanizing someone I care about, drawing an offensive caricature instead of a detailed portrait. Especially after reading pages of feminist art criticism, it feels narcissistic for me to decide what details should be left out.

However, things appear differently when I consider the few poems people have given me that have made me feel cared for. While none of these works could describe everything about me, that doesn’t diminish their power. I still keep old love notes in a shoe box in my closet. Long after memories of milkshake dates have faded, the reminder that I am worthy of love and that people have been generous enough to articulate that remains. Maybe writing lovingly is less about trying to completely avoid omissions, but rather exercising care with where those omissions occur.

On the train from New York to Massachusetts, I read “Galatea” by Madeline Miller, a day after seeing Rodin’s take on the same myth. The story is about a lovesick sculptor named Pygmalion who begs Aphrodite to bring his titular masterpiece to life, believing her to be superior to any living woman. Miller’s retelling interrogates the central omission of the original myth: Why doesn’t Galatea ever speak? What would happen if she did?

Miller’s Pygmalion is revealed as a temperamental control-freak, obsessed with Galatea’s inhumanly “perfect” smoothness and whiteness. He confines her to bedrest, repeatedly roleplaying the act of her awakening during his visits, forcing her to celebrate him. Ultimately though, Galatea is no longer a statue. She has stretch marks from the birth of her daughter. She has fears and desires, she loves her child and craves sunlight. It’s her cleverness and agency that allows her to outwit her doctors, free herself and destroy Pygmalion.

Miller’s story returns what the Venus archetype has robbed from women. Historically, the archetype has been divided into two types, Venus Coelestis and Venus Vulgaris or Naturalis. McCormack argues that this dichotomy demeans the lived realities of women’s bodies, instead elevating an impossible, inhuman fantasy. Galatea suggests a better type of art which refuses to omit the agency and messiness of its subject. Pygmalion’s desire to treat Galatea like a “cipher” for his own genius is what leads to his downfall.

As we move towards more constructive conceptions of love in art, it’s hard not to grow disillusioned with Rodin or Neruda. However, far from being the death of artistic appreciation, our disillusionment will allow us to find an art that models a love which is more true, more complicated, more hurtful and more beautiful. After my readings, I find myself with a newfound appreciation for the writings of Shakespeare. Given the unattainable, literally heavenly, beauty the Venus figure has demanded of women, there’s something radically caring about the lines “I never saw a goddess go … And yet, by heaven, I think my love as rare / As any she belied with false compare.” Shakespeare describes someone who lies completely outside normative beauty standards, whose mannerisms are hostile to poetic cliche, and yet, still proves worthy of loving, careful praise.

Recently, I’ve also been able to connect with new artists entirely, who have completely revolutionized the way I see writing about love. A few weeks ago, I found myself reading Poetry magazine’s June folio on Joyce Mansour, a brilliant Egyptian-Jewish poet. Mansour’s poems draw upon multiple linguistic traditions and experiment with surreal images and dark feelings. They are about love, sex, religion and grief all at once. A poem that begins with “I want to sleep with you elbow to elbow,” ends with “(I want) to die between the rotted teeth of a rabbit contented.” Mansour offers all of the explosive passion of Rodin but none of the simplicity. Her poems cannot be voyeuristically consumed. Their ambiguities demand thought. Maybe this is what is at the core of good artwork about love, not letting the audience off the hook, forcing them to think, forcing them to care.

