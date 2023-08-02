During the rush of finals week, instead of studying for my impending exams, I would daydream of summer. Just mere moments away, I could practically taste the upcoming sunshine-filled interlude. While I was procrastinating all the work awaiting me, I thought I might as well take advantage of all my internal wistfulness. I made a list. Not just any list, mind you, but the list. This list encompassed everything I wanted to achieve during the summer, and nothing was too unrealistic or out of reach for my grandiose expectations of what the upcoming months would be like. It seemed that all the ambition that should’ve been saved for my incoming finals poured itself into the creation of the list — which looked a lot like this:

Deep clean my room Donate any article of clothing I do not/will not wear anymore Run a mile every day Learn how to crochet Subsequently crochet a tote bag Embroider a sweatshirt Read 16 books Wake up at 8:00 mostly every day Get my screen time to under two hours Cook a meal every day

Obviously, this list is a little ambitious, but my creative juices were flowing. I had focused on everything I wasn’t happy with or wanted to improve and jotted it down, hoping that because I had written it into existence, I would be able to follow through. This list, with all its hopes and expectations, pushed me through finals as it reminded me of what was awaiting on the other side.

When the school year ended, I was filled with bountiful motivation, ready to conquer my life the way I had so neatly laid it out in my list. Within the first day of being home for the summer, I deep cleaned my entire room. The state of my room was absolutely atrocious. There was stuff everywhere. Since last summer, I had let things get out of hand, contributing to the mess every time I was home for a break, but never taking the time to organize it. Standing in there, staring at all the junk surrounding me, I felt like I couldn’t breathe.

So I got to work. I rearranged all my books, put away my dorm stuff, and collected every momento I had plastered around my room — neatly placing all of them into a box that now resides in my dresser drawers. I cleaned every nook and cranny, dusting, sweeping and wiping until there wasn’t a single surface that didn’t shine. And when I was finally done, I could not even begin to describe the peaceful, serene feeling that overtook my body. My room finally felt calm, and as a result, so did I. Gone were the unnecessary decorations and random piles of clothes littered on the floor. I felt at peace, ready to check the next thing off my list.

Savoring the motivation coursing through my veins, on the second day of being home for the summer, I cleaned out my entire closet. I’m a hoarder, especially when it comes to clothing. I don’t like to get rid of my clothes, because what if there’s the slightest chance I’ll need an article of clothing that I haven’t touched since my sophomore year of high school? As a result, I had way too many clothes, and it was time to start downsizing to things I knew I would actually wear. In deciding which clothes to keep and which to donate, I employed an ingenious system. If I couldn’t think of at least three outfits for a specific piece of clothing, I donated it. Soon I had three giant trash bags full of clothes, packed and ready to donate. The first two days of my summer were incredibly productive. I had cleaned my space and purged my closet, creating an environment where I felt lighter while simultaneously knocking out the first two things on my summer to-do list.

The third day of summer came around, and guess what I did? Absolutely nothing. It seemed like I had used up every last bit of motivation and productivity and now I was left with no drive to continue with the goals I had neatly set for myself. One day of doing nothing quickly turned into two days, which turned into one week — and then it was a month later and I had not made any progress on the rest of the tasks awaiting me. I made this list on my Notion and let it sit there day after day, collecting virtual dust, as I went about doing my other things. I would look at it every time I got on my laptop, but I could never bring myself to do any of the other items. Run a mile every day? Forget about it, I couldn’t even run for five minutes if I wanted to. Learn how to crochet? I wasn’t sure how it was going to fit into my schedule between watching reruns of Modern Family and napping. Wake up at 8:00 every day? I slept through my alarm every morning.

Every time I saw that list, I felt so guilty. I wanted to have a productive summer where I could say I accomplished so many things, but the reality was that this summer was turning out to be like every other summer. It was lazy and unproductive. My list, as exciting as it was to make it, was extremely unrealistic.

***

There is this pressure that your summers need to be filled to the brim with activity of some kind. Whether it be a job, internship or self-improvement, it feels wrong not to use this time for something fruitful. I employed that thinking into my list, reasoning that even though it is summer, I shouldn’t just waste my time doing nothing. But that’s a lot easier said than done. It’s simple to think that you’ll be able to push yourself further after spending an entire year working towards your goals, but the reality is that everyone needs a break.

The list of things I actually have accomplished this summer looks a little like this:

Deep cleaned by room Donated any article of clothing I will not wear anymore Wrote a bunch Watched a lot of shows Rested and relaxed

While I feel disappointed that I was not the most productive, put-together person this summer, I am quite proud of what I’ve done with this time. Instead of forcing myself to continue working and improving, I gave myself a breather after a tough year. I may not have ran a mile every day or read 16 books, but I did let my mind and body get some much-needed rest. Every day that I spend not doing something on my list feels like I’m wasting valuable time that I will never get back. And while that may be the case, this time is mine to spend however I choose. Just because I don’t utilize it in a certain way doesn’t mean that I’m being wasteful. I recognize how valuable this time is — a time where the expectations that follow you during the school year are absent. Opting to rest instead of work, has really let me slow down and savor my time at home. My summer may have been a slump but it was exactly what I needed to recharge. Here’s to my summer of rest and relaxation.

Statement Columnist Ananya Gera can be reached at agera@umich.edu