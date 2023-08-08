I want you to look at your hands. I need you to look up from your screen and take a scan around the room. Notice what is sitting there — what has always sat there. Most importantly, though, I want you to look for the things that are not there any longer. What has your mind become so good at forgetting the absence of?

Perhaps, you went clubbing in Prague a few months ago, and the cherished pendant you got from your mother never made it home with you. Maybe, you forgot to get your black leather belt back from the security staff at the Budapest airport and now, your wardrobe is still missing a key accessory. Or, perhaps on those gloomier and softer spring nights, in those moments when the silence around you reaches a deafening volume, you swing your head back to the couches and beds in your life that once sat occupied and feel the overwhelmingly guttural absence of your loved ones. Haunting you like memories, and snubbing you out like ghosts.

Our brains, I believe, are not hardwired to process the loss in our lives in a way that poses the most benefit to us. Our brains, I think, are staunchly sore losers.

I am no stranger to the five stages of grief — in fact, I think I’ve gone to the moon and back in that regard. Nonetheless, whether it’s someone I love or a material keepsake, my brain is always too wrapped up in the process of losing to ever enjoy the potential doors and alleyways of self-discovery that loss so lovingly and hurtfully revealed.

What does it mean to lose? And what does it mean to be a loser? Is that something I can paste in my professional portfolio, or is enjoying losing a peculiar character trait that will come to benefit me in more intangible ways?

I recently published an article titled “A beginner’s guide to coping with change” where I was forced to conclude that — despite my best attempts — I will be unable to avoid the pain associated with change in this lifetime. No matter how much the environments around me continue to shift, no matter how many new friends become old and old ones fade out entirely, no matter how much I try to love people into loving me back, I will never be able to cope with life in any way that is, on any playing field, satisfactory for me. Life will continue to blow past me, filled with love and fear and every other raw emotion, and it will continue to sit me down on my knees and ask me for my forgiveness.

What a deep, dark crime it is, I think, for the fundamental law of the universe to be change. For all my love, for all my doodles and diaries and dear friends to be damned to fade out of my life entirely. Time is something not any of us will ever have enough of, but at least it’s comforting to know that even the likes of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will be forced to reconcile with change in their lifetime.

It’s so easy, you see, to witness change and to let it ache. It should, naturally, but the length of time with which we let it gnaw at our wounds is what can come to ultimately destroy us. How much time do we dedicate to the things we have lost? How much mental real estate is owed to the monster of change? More importantly, how long should we beat ourselves up for the things that we have lost?

Here I was, sitting by a pool in Bangkok and doing some thinking. In the past few months — and against my most earnest efforts — my life had become a bludgeoning and erratic mess of emotions and events obscura. Where am I coming from? Where am I even going? I had met so many people and heard so many stories that much of what I had come to remember from this past year was sorted into little vignettes. No real trajectory, you see, no broad or encompassing narrative that would allow me to neatly sort through my lived experiences and process it all. It was all like a puzzle, like the ones you spill out on the coffee table as thousands of pieces go careening across the flat surface, hurtling past and over the edges and lingering in dark corners that will, inevitably, leave the whole damn thing incomplete.

Prior to my journey around the globe, I never believed it possible to fall in love as I did in such a short period of time. I am cursed, unfortunately, with the malaise of falling in love with everyone I meet.

I love the smile lines on strangers’ faces, and I love the imprint that their jewelry leaves on their skin when they take it off to show me. I love their strange obsession with lamps, and I love watching the sunrise from their apartment windows. I love their love for trinkets and doodads, and I love the way they let me pet their head (as they pet mine). I love the rolling rhythm of their laugh, and I love the sweet reactions to their sour sarcasm. I love to see strangers. I love to love them, too. I love to watch them fawn over dogs and flowers and fungi. I love to watch strangers share secrets, and I love to share my secrets with them. Falling in love is not a singular act, in my opinion, but often a routine which we are cursed with repeating daily. We wake up each morning and we decide to love all over again, and because of that glorious act, we also choose to bear the unfortunate consequences of doing so.

Falling in love, unsurprisingly, is not for the faint of heart. As the years continue to beat forth and time continues to furrow into our skin and our soul, we will inevitably fall into the cycle of loving things that no longer surround us.

How can I continue to miss something that is no longer there? How long do I allow myself to grieve for the past at the expense of the present?

I still recall the thick, muggy air of Bangkok and the way it swallowed up the dense cigarette smoke as you exhaled. I remember the prickly softness of the grass behind the palace we called home for six weeks — our personal haven from the bustle of Bhutan life. I recall getting absolutely obliterated for our birthdays, and I recall the sobering hike back up the mountain as we dashed to get back home before curfew.

I can’t forget the merchant stalls lining the Spree River on the weekends in Berlin. I still have the watercolor you drew for me in my purse. Honey from the Rhine. Magnets and ashtrays and old East German newspapers. Chasing cars and trams and buses, and strangers throwing up a heart at me with their hands through the U-Bahn window, knowing we’ll probably never meet again but knowing you still love me anyway.

And the balconies. I remember all the balconies. Had I known myself a little less, I would’ve been convinced that the entirety of my life had occurred solely on balconies. French ones and Italian ones, terraces and overhangs, tables and chairs and ones that were simply just fire escapes. I remember what the floor of each one tasted like. The grooves between the warm tile and the slight layer of ash covering the laminate in my apartment.

I remember everything because I fall in love with it all. The beauty of the Sistine Chapel. Walking home through cobblestone streets, sometimes with friends, sometimes with complete strangers. I’ve walked through the same streets for most of my life, yet I have never been the same person walking through them. Why can I feel it all but, when the time comes to say goodbye, for tears to swell and voices to crack, my eyes turn up dry and my cadence turns to laughter? Is there such a thing as loving too much?

No matter the things we come to love and cherish, and no matter the strength we may love with, it is a certain fact of life that it will all come to vanish entirely within our lifetime. I have held so many hands, only to be forced to let them go. I have caressed countless cheeks, and shared countless stories, sometimes the same ones to different people — people I may never see again.

So many individuals now carry a piece of me with themselves wherever they go — it’s a wonder how I still have more of myself to give away to others. Anecdotes and tragedies, tales of comedy and morning debriefs, I’ve given it all away.

And now I am sitting, resting, mulling over and processing the events of these adventures in my calm desert abode. Las Vegas. I once heard a quote, that home is the place we run to when we have no more place to go. While it’s generally untrue that I have no more places to go, it is true that this is the place I’ve ended up in. Like a poor sloop, beached on a shallow shore, I’ve humbly turned up in the place where it all began.

I do not feel like Ferdinand Magellan, the classic adventurer and circumnavigator of the globe, but I feel electric nonetheless. And yet, much of the things I reminisce about are not the things I’ve gained, the countless souvenirs piling up in my bedroom and the numerous artworks that have come to dominate the space on my walls. Rather, the majority of my most hearty and important possessions take form in things I have now lost.

People whose hands I can no longer hold, balconies and terraces I can no longer sit on, and a wallet full of currency that I can no longer use — I can’t help but think the majority of its value comes from its inherent absence in my life.

And although I ended up purchasing a new belt for myself in Rome, and despite the fact that I will soon have more hands to hold, more stories to listen to, and other people I can share my cigarettes with, these new things will never come to fully fill the void of things that I have now lost — but perhaps that’s exactly what makes it so beautiful.

Like flowers and dragons and other picturesque creatures carved into wood, the stories and memories of my life have come to etch a permanent picture of wonder and beauty within my soul, never to be replaced or imitated. The things I have now lost will never be recovered, but they will not be forgotten either.

Indeed, that lingering tingle of absence, that numbness that follows us into the darker corners of our lives, are often the very feelings that we live for. And despite their temporariness, despite the pain and sorrow that follows the fleeting nature of all the things we love now, we need loss to constantly remind us of the pressing urgency to love the things that we love now. We need loss to remind us of the very things we live for. We need to lose just so we can keep seeing, with the clearest of eyes, all the things that we may gain. And, despite our untrained brains and unwilling neurons, we need to learn to enjoy losing to see all the opportunities that lie right behind the loser’s door.

Statement Contributor Valerija Malashevich can be reached at valerija@umich.edu