Content warning: Mentions of gun violence and school shootings.

When I’m home, I go to the same coffee shop every day. Two weeks ago, I was sitting in that coffee shop alone, working silently on my virtual orientation, preparing to transfer to the University of Michigan. By all conventional measures, this was a typical coffee-getting day.

A mother and her child came in and sat at the table next to me. They were both using iPads, discussing innocent topics like the end of fourth grade, kickball and the spelling bee. It was notably wholesome. The child, glassy-eyed, in ripped jeans and basketball shoes, was bright and curious — we never spoke, but from eavesdropping, I could tell.

The mother quizzed the child on his times tables and spelling, and then their table went silent. Grinding espresso and coffee-house chatter took over. Then I heard a loud sound — a sound that reminded me of a firing gun.

From the quiet of their table, there was a gunshot followed by a terrible, jarring groan. A gunshot. A groan. A gunshot. A groan. The sounds rang from the speakers of the mother’s iPad. I peeked over and saw she had accidentally opened a video game and couldn’t figure out how to close it. She was in a panic, tapping all over the screen trying to shut it off. The child, like everyone else in the coffee shop, was curious, but he seemed less alarmed than the rest of us. He asked his mother about it in an innocent, inquisitive tone:

“Are you watching the news, Mom?”

This stunned me. Is that really what the news is, a series of gunshots and groans? As a journalist — and this may be my own naivete — I like to think the news is more than the sounds of “Call of Duty.”

Obviously, the news as a reflection of the real world is going to be violent — the real world is, itself, violent. But I was still concerned. To me, it’s a problem that broadcast news has become so violent that the sounds of gunshots are all a child needs to falsely recognize it.

I found that the child in the coffee shop was not necessarily an outlier; other children hold strong associations between violence and the news, too. Carrie Aquino is a mother of three and third grade teacher for Ann Arbor Public Schools. She spends the majority of her day with kids and has grown to be cognizant of their perception of the news.

We spoke over the phone, and she told me she hardly watches the news because of her children. “My kids, they soak up anything. So, I really get like 15 minutes of (news) in the morning when I’m up in my room getting ready,” she said. “If my kids come in, I turn it off because generally, it’s speaking about the war or, you know, a mass shooting.”

Aquino said she takes a careful, wary approach to exposing her kids to the news because she doesn’t want them to constantly worry.

“I don’t want them to be afraid to go to school and be shot at, or be afraid to visit Chicago and go on the train and be shot at,” she said.

And frankly, I don’t think Aquino is being overly cautious. Violence has plagued the United States — in schools especially — for my whole life. I remember being in elementary school, worrying if any of my classmates had guns. And unfortunately, I wouldn’t be surprised if the fourth grader I was sitting next to in the coffee shop is building similar memories.

Even students in Aquino’s third-grade class are expressing concern about shootings, war and violent news events, something she doesn’t entirely know how to confront.

She said once, her students brought up the war in Ukraine.

“I listened to them, but I just don’t feel like I can sit and have these major discussions with them,” Aquino said. That wasn’t the only time violent news has come up in Aquino’s classroom.

She recounted the morning after the Michigan State University shooting — a student in her classroom brought it up — shocking their classmates whose parents hadn’t told them about it.

“Instantly when it was brought up, I saw kids’ eyes get bug-eyed — kids that didn’t know,” she said.

In my own pessimism, I was surprised to hear that there were American students who didn’t know about school shootings. They are so devastatingly common, and when it happens, it’s all over the news. Talking heads of all kinds give their takes. Big, red letters read “BREAKING NEWS,” while the legacy media outlets — CNN, ABC, MSNBC, FOX — editorialize and cover the events. It’s not uncommon for their reporting to include violent portrayals and recitations of the shootings.

To make things worse, mass shootings are occurring more frequently in the United States. According to the Gun Violence Archive, the United States has experienced more than 600 mass shooting events in each of the past three years. This year alone, there have been 246 mass shootings. (For what it’s worth, that number was 227 for the first draft of this story. In the time I’ve spent writing it — from the same coffee shop — there have been nearly 20 more.)

And if hundreds of mass shootings aren’t traumatic enough, the media can exacerbate that trauma. In 2015, a team of researchers from the British Psychological Society concluded that violent news portrayed via social media “can cause people to experience symptoms similar to post-traumatic stress disorder.”

This is deeply troubling. It feels like we’re in a traumatic, cyclical relationship with violent news stories. After all, journalists have a duty to accurately portray the news, and a shooting is newsworthy. As opposed to not-for-profit news organizations, like PBS or ProPublica, the commercial, for-profit news media is commoditized. It relies on clicks, viewers, ratings and readers to be sustainable. When something violent and tragic happens, it appeals to consumers’ morbid curiosity. Producers and executives know this. It’s an unfortunate truth: In the world of journalism, mass shootings are good for business.

Violence has altered the journalism business for freelance reporter Darlene A. White, who has covered protests, mental health, parenting and business for dozens of publications across her career in the Metro Detroit area. She had twins three years ago and in motherhood, some news events became deeply personal.

“I have considered therapy because of these shootings, being a journalist and being out there, seeing this stuff,” she told me over the phone. “(The shooting at) Michigan State made me think of my kids. This is somebody’s baby. You’re not supposed to show emotions, but once I got away from that stuff, it made me sad. It really makes me upset.”

And while her 3 year olds aren’t quite old enough to fully understand the content of the news, White, who gets most of her news from the television, is already considering what her kids will absorb from the media.

“Thinking back on my childhood in the ’90s, we didn’t see this type of stuff on the news, and I want them to keep that mindset of being a little kid, like jump roping, skipping and Bop Its,” she said. “I don’t even play music in my car … I play Frozen soundtracks and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. I really believe that what you let your kids see can really affect their skills growing up.”

And like third-grade teacher Aquino, the number of school shootings in the news has challenged White’s approach to parenting.

“I even question, ‘Do I want to send my kids to kindergarten?’ ” she said. “It’s deep. They’re going to kindergarten, they’re little, can they run from a school shooter?”

Aquino, too, has found mass shootings to be interpersonally challenging, even if they haven’t happened. Lockdown drills in Aquino’s classroom can be unsettling.

“We tell them, ‘Listen to me, and I will keep you safe and I’ll tell you what to do,’ but the truth is, can I keep them safe?” she said. “I mean, if there was a mass shooter, it feels like it’s almost a false statement.”

In America, violence and the news is cyclical: A tragedy occurs, it’s portrayed across the country in the news, people become troubled by it, perhaps some people protest, nothing substantially changes and then it happens all over again. All the while, parents like Aquino and White grow more and more fearful.

Currently, legacy mass media organizations operate on the 24-hour news cycle, a model introduced by CNN in the 1980s that brings talking heads into American homes at all hours of the day, maximizing the profitability of violence, political drama and intrigue. When a shooting occurs, the shooter’s life story is instantaneously beamed into homes across the nation — fueling society’s need for a why, for understanding.

Earlier this month, a gunman opened fire in Allen, Texas, killing eight and injuring at least seven more. Since the shooting, the media has frenetically exposed the shooter’s online history, revealing the YouTube videos he watched and social media forums he posted on.

Is that newsworthy? Maybe. Is the best way to cover a shooting to feature the perpetrator’s social media history to everyone in the nation? Maybe not.

But that doesn’t matter. What matters in commercial news is getting clicks, and the story certainly got clicks. It even gained the attention of Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who spoke about the shooter’s social media history in a terribly awkward interview with CNBC.

When I think of good reporting — and I may be slightly biased here — I think of collegiate newsrooms. I think of the spaces Sarah Akaaboune shined a light on in “The weight we carry: college journalism’s untold grief.” Specifically, when I think of dutiful, considerate reporting in the face of violence, I think of The State News and the tragic shooting that took place on Feb. 13.

SaMya Overall was the editor in chief of The State News at the time of the shooting. That evening, her phone notifications were turned off as she wrapped up an anthropology essay. She checked her phone when she finished, and saw that her news staff was messaging about shots fired on campus. It took a minute for her to realize that it was something serious and not a false alarm.

“Throughout the night, I’m going to be honest, I don’t completely remember everything,” she said. But she told me, over the phone, what she could recall.

She rushed to The State News office, just across the street from Berkey Hall, the building the shooter shot into near first. Within minutes of the first report of gunfire, Overall and her team of reporters published their first breaking news story.

“It’s an informative story, but it’s not a very well-written story, which kind of shows how we were feeling at that time,” Overall said. “Everyone was honestly very scared.”

Throughout the following week, Overall and her team took a very intentional approach to balancing the responsibilities of personal well-being and journalistic duty. Overall and her staff worked shifts as editors. If they weren’t editing or reporting, they had to be doing other things — they couldn’t be on Slack to answer questions or give interviews.

When the national news outlets turned up in East Lansing, Overall said they met and built a reciprocal relationship. But The State News’ coverage was different compared to that of national outlets, which serve a broader audience. Overall’s team was sincere and tactful. They focused on students and victims and everyone affected — not just those who were there, but also the students whose exams were moved and the professors whose jobs were upended. They took a student-centric approach, yielding powerful reporting.

“We focused on students, and we are a student newspaper and the students feel like they can talk to us,” Overall said.

Her experience was similar to the stories of student journalists that Akaaboune spoke to. When the national media outlets packed up and moved on, Overall and her team were still in East Lansing covering the tragedy.

“I think it’s really good to have local journalists, a journalism program that can continue to tell these stories,” she said. “It doesn’t just end at the end of the week.”

I haven’t spent much time in broadcast newsrooms, but I have spent a lot of time in college newsrooms and reading college publications. Often, newsrooms are the hubs of change on campus, and I believe that those spaces can be the hubs of change nationally for the industry of journalism.

Overall reminded me of the power of local, person-focused journalism, something I lost in my pessimism and naiveté that day in the coffee shop.

“National media has their eggs in a lot of baskets, they have a lot of different things to cover,” she said. “They usually are not going to be there for the long haul, so having local journalists that can connect with the community and make sure they are doing a service to the community is very important.”

Dutiful reporting — like that done by The State News — is considerate of people like Carrie Aquino, her students, Darlene A. White and the child sitting next to me in the coffee shop.

“As we’re starting to move to a different type of future, we need to kind of reevaluate our approach to covering violence so that people are at the forefront of our coverage,” Overall told me.

I’m not a parent. I’m not even sure that I want to be a parent. But, when I consider that conversation in the coffee shop, or when I think about White seeking therapy to be “brave enough” to send her kids to school, I see journalism — my own hopeful profession — as a deterrence to parenthood. I worry that no matter how brilliant and lovely the world is, the news will portray it as a scary place. I’ve been the bug-eyed, news-fearing child, and I learned one thing for certain: Growing up afraid of the world is no way to grow at all. As a journalist and potentially as a parent, I might have the capacity to change that.

Statement Correspondent Liam Rappleye can be reached at rappleye@umich.edu