Chapter 1: ‘Meet Abby’

It seems dramatic to say, “When I was six, I happened upon a book in a library, and that’s why, 16 years later, I am where and what and who I am.” That’s just a completely insane statement.

It also happens to be the truth.

By the time I turned six, my mother had learned that the best way to deal with me was to put a book in my hands. And so, on an unremarkable winter afternoon, not unlike the day I’m writing this, she brought me on our regular excursion to the library. I picked up a copy of “Meet Felicity,” the book that is responsible for who I am now, 16 years later.

The book told the story of Felicity, a young girl growing up around the time of the American Revolution. Immediately, I was hooked. I quickly devoured “Meet Felicity” and all the subsequent books in the Felicity series, as well as anything I could get my hands on about the Revolution. I dragged my exhausted parents to every relevant historical site in the greater Boston area (and there are many relevant historical sites in the greater Boston area). I even dressed up as a colonial girl for Halloween that year. I was well and truly obsessed (evidence pictured below).

Now, a mere 16 years later, I’m no less enamored with learning about history. I enjoy reading history books roughly the size and weight of bricks; I binge-watch war documentary series on Netflix; I’m about to graduate from the University of Michigan with a degree in history. All because I stumbled upon that one book.

Chapter 2: ‘Abby Learns A Lesson’

The “Felicity” series was one of several six-book series that the American Girl brand had authored, centering their stories on young girls (typically between eight and ten years old) at different points throughout American history. While the books highlighted typical children’s book narratives — love, friendship and kindness — they also illustrated the changes in history each girl would have lived through at the time.

They followed a pattern with which I soon became familiar: “Meet Felicity,” “Felicity Learns A Lesson,” “Felicity’s Surprise,” “Happy Birthday, Felicity,” “Felicity Saves the Day” and “Changes for Felicity.” Over that six-book arc, each American Girl (with her name inserted in the title) navigated her own journeys and learned her own lessons. In these seemingly-kiddish stories, history is not just the contextual background. It is a central part of the story.

Accompanying the book series, American Girl fashioned a doll of each historical character along with her various clothes, accessories, pets, toys and other accoutrements — all of which are sold separately. Naturally, I desperately wanted a Felicity doll so I could engage with her books’ Revolutionary War scenery that had gotten me so excited about history. At the time, the doll cost 87 dollars. And so I started saving.

My one-dollar weekly allowance, Tooth Fairy and present money went straight into my piggy bank. Months went by, but I held firm: Felicity, I reminded myself, would be worth the wait.

I still remember the pure, delighted pride and self-satisfaction I got when the doll arrived on my doorstep shortly before my seventh birthday. I had done this — I had earned it for myself — and it had been so, so worth the wait.

American Girl dolls and all the accompanying toys and accessories are not cheap: A doll currently retails for $110; outfits, pets, toys for the doll and doll housewares are typically in the $20–$50 range; doll furniture can be upward of $100. I wasn’t the only one saving up: With the arrival of their holiday catalog each year, girls all over the country just like me were pouring their allowances toward the brand’s robust offering of sparkly products.

It was a near-universal part of how people experienced the brand — at one point, American Girl even created an activity to encourage girls to save up to buy their dream doll. The hyper-commercialization of the doll brand is also prevalent throughout the books: The main characters often want a doll, dress and/or other toys which are deemed “special”; their eventual receiving of it later becomes a central development within the plot.

Promoting a culture of consumption is a central part of the brand, as Allison Horrocks, a public historian with the National Parks Service and American Girls podcast co-host, explains.

“Most people … have a story of remembering about saving up,” Horrocks said. “There’s, I think, a difficulty with this, that a lot of it is driven by consumption: You want the things, you want the stuff.”

The price of their products may reflect the historical research invested into each doll; multiple historians are consulted in the process of writing each doll’s stories and designing her various clothes and accoutrements. But it’s worth considering who has access to these toys and the historical lessons they offer. Teaching young children about history, and teaching young girls about women’s experiences throughout history, is a noble goal. And yet, it’s a goal tainted by financial inaccessibility.

Chapter 3: ‘Abby’s Surprise’

In addition to financial barriers, diversity and inclusion were regrettably, if unsurprisingly, foreign issues to my and many others’ elementary-school minds. So when American Girl released a new historical doll, Rebecca Rubin, I was intrigued. Rebecca, after all, came from the same background that I do: She was a young Jewish girl, born in America and living on the East Coast; her family had immigrated to the United States shortly after the turn of the twentieth century. American Girl had finally released a doll that was just like me.

When reading her book series, I remember admiring the glossy brown waves of her hair, so similar to mine in color. I compared her smart burgundy dress to my own, decidedly less stylish synagogue outfits.

The series followed the familiar six-book progression, with one key change. The third book in the series, typically called “Felicity’s Surprise,” would be a Christmas story. But Rebecca’s third book, “Candlelight for Rebecca,” was instead a Hanukkah story. After years of consuming seasonal Christmas content without much of a second thought, I didn’t realize how much I’d been craving seeing my own traditions represented in the same venues as those of my Christian friends. The introduction of Rebecca catapulted these stories of Jewish culture into the mainstream, Deborah Dash Moore, professor of history and Judaic studies, told me over Zoom.

“Certainly, the Rebecca doll is a new way of (telling stories about young Jewish-American girls in history),” she said. “I do think it’s a really great means to teach.”

Interestingly, the Rebecca doll and books that were (and still are) so meaningful to me traveled quite a winding road to release: Moore told me that the brand was seriously hesitant to introduce a Jewish doll. I spoke to Stephan Brumberg, a professor of education and history at Brooklyn College in New York, who consulted with the brand on the Rebecca doll. There was a six-year gap between his work with American Girl in 2002-2003 and Rebecca’s release in 2009 — quite a long delay for a brand that releases a new “Girl of the Year” doll annually.

Reflecting on Rebecca now, I also worry that, as a middle-class Ashkenazi Jewish girl living in New York who dreams of being an actress, she skates close to long-standing antisemitic stereotypes. Rebecca’s attention-seeking, sometimes-envious behavior and “dramatic flair” could cause her to be seen as a ‘Jewish-American Princess.’ Her “knack for business and making money” could play into long-held canards about Jews as the scheming, miserly manipulators of the world’s money and economy.

Brumberg explained that going into business would have been typical of Jewish immigrant families of the period, and that these antisemitic tropes often build upon a kernel of truth and blow it out of proportion.

“As to business, well, the fact was, many Jews did go into business, so the tropes that evolved take something and explode it and enlarge it and make it sinister, but there are aspects of it that are true,” Brumberg said.

Secondly, I worry that Rebecca’s Eastern European and Ashkenazi heritage will reinforce conceptions of the Jewish community as a sort of “cultural monolith.” Certainly, many Jews, myself included, are from a similar ethnic background to Rebecca, but it is by no means true of all Jews. Namely, there are Jewish communities in the Mediterranean as well as in Africa — communities that are just as rich and longstanding as the Eastern European Ashkenazi community most often depicted in the media. Rebecca cannot, and does not, represent all of a Jewish culture that is multifaceted, diverse and richly-cultured.

But for young Jewish girls, Rebecca remains the only Jewish option with whom they can identify. If Rebecca doesn’t resonate with them? Too bad. Ultimately, girls who identify with hegemonic racial, socio-economic and religious backgrounds can have their pick of dolls they can choose to admire. Those of us who don’t relate with these identifiers do not have that luxury.

“There’s a lot to really unpack what it means when a doll is marketed to you as the one that you should latch on to versus being part of a white middle class family, where you might think you have the freedom to latch on to any character,” Horrocks said.

Chapter 4: ‘Changes for Abby’

Harmful stereotyping, of course, was not the intention for Rebecca or any of the other non-WASP (White Anglo-Saxon Protestant) dolls. The introduction of the Addy doll, which told the story of a formerly enslaved girl who self-liberated through the Underground Railroad during the Civil War, did not intend to create controversy over a largely white company designing a Black doll. The result was nonetheless traumatizing to the Black community instead of informational for young girls. These deeply troubling problems are there, and they’re important considerations that take away from the franchise’s goal to teach young children about history.

Ultimately, American Girl has demonstrated significant shortcomings regarding inclusivity that expand far beyond the aforementioned issues. But progress is being made, slowly but surely.

While the plurality of dolls are still predominantly white and Christian, there have been efforts to tell more diverse stories. Specifically, in addition to Rebecca, there are two Black dolls, Addy and Melody, one who self-liberated from slavery during the Civil War and one who lives in Detroit at the height of the Civil Rights Movement; a Latina doll, Josefina, who lives in what is now New Mexico in the 1800s; Kaya, a member of the Nez Perce tribe living in the mid-1700s; and Nanea, a Native Hawaiian whose story is set during World War II.

While this is a start, these dolls of color cannot begin to embody the complex experiences of the various races and ethnicities they attempt to represent. Rebecca exemplifies Jewish representation, but she does not come close to representing the diversity within the Jewish community; the same can be said of dolls representing people of color. It’s hard to imagine that Josefina alone represents the wide range of Latinx-American experiences; the same is likely true of Kaya with Native Americans, of Nanea with Native Hawaiians and of Addy and Melody with the Black community.

But while it’s not an all-encompassing way of telling this country’s long and complicated multicultural history, at least it’s a start — a foundation I hope the brand will continue to build upon. And the effort to teach young children about history and women’s roles in it is truly admirable.

The company “retired” the Felicity doll in 2011, much to my dismay. Despite this, American Girl continues to tell the stories of young girls and women in history, shaping perceptions and cultural awareness for the next generation of readers and doll lovers.

I now hope that those stories will fall into the hands of young girls, like me, who need them the most.

