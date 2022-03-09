When I first met my dorm floormates my freshman year, the interaction was a flurry of quick introductions on a few predictable topics. When the conversation inevitably arrived at “Where are you from?” I was shocked to find that almost all of the girls did not like their hometown. They shared a variety of negative sentiments about their high school, neighborhood or the people in their town — and collectively agreed that they were happy to leave it all behind. They were relishing their mutual hatred for their former lives so much that I actually began to feel left out — because I loved my hometown. I love my hometown.

Oxford, Michigan, was the best town to grow up in. Every place has its pitfalls and shortcomings, but I’ve always felt like Oxford consisted mainly of good people and a supportive community. Teachers remember your name years after you’ve been their student; they also recognize your siblings right when they walk into the classroom. Our coaching staff is full of Oxford alumni who came back after successful college and professional careers to give back to the programs that gave them their start. A large portion of my friends’ parents and my teachers were Oxford graduates, and now raise their families there.

To me, Oxford has always been a safe place to return to, and I know that a lot of people would echo that sentiment. I have always been proud to call Oxford my home, the kind of place where you can go to the homecoming game and see all of your teachers, coaches and extended family members coming out to reunite and support the school.

The restaurants and stores downtown would close for parades, cater events and host fundraisers for school programs. The administration and other staff members would subject themselves to falling in dunk tanks or getting smacked with pies in the face for our charity events, and were front and center playing games at our pep assemblies. The Dean of Students knew almost everyone by name, and there wasn’t one teacher who wouldn’t open up their classroom for a student at lunch if they needed extra help with work, or even just some quiet time alone.

While I certainly do not claim that Oxford is a perfect school or community, I am proud to be from this place that fosters so many wonderful things; this feeling has only grown stronger following recent events.

Reflecting on that long-ago “hometown talk” I encountered innumerable times during move-in weekend, I remember that when I said I was from Oxford, Michigan, the only responses were a bunch of blank looks and “where’s that” comments, even from the girls who were also from Michigan. For my first few years at U-M, that was how it went; unless they were from the immediate surrounding area, most people didn’t recognize the name. Of course, now it’s a different story.

After the events of November 30, everyone has heard of Oxford — on every news channel, trending on Twitter and Instagram under the hashtag #OxfordStrong for weeks after the event. It’s such an odd feeling to go from having no one think twice when you say where you’re from to suddenly facing a variety of responses: pity, sadness, shock and even no acknowledgement at all.

A few weeks ago, I was talking with my little sister, a sophomore at Oxford this year. She noted that, following the event, it was strange going to her travel volleyball practices with her teammates from other schools, sensing that they were all looking at her and thinking about it the whole time. She also told me that even now she feels hesitant to say where she is from because she doesn’t know how other people will react. Despite this, we both agree that, although sharing the name of our hometown carries a different weight now, it is still one packed with love, pride and resilience.

In these past few months, the community of Oxford has done a lot of healing, aided by a surplus of support locally, statewide and nationally. Surrounding schools and organizations have hosted fundraisers, crafted apparel emblazoned with the “Oxford Strong” slogan, sent gift baskets to teachers and students (according to my sister) and made donations to many of the GoFundMe pages that were created. Troy High School even did a charity week to help Oxford fund its prom and other student activities. At the college and professional level, the Oxford block O with four hearts (in honor of the four students whose lives were lost) could be seen adorning jerseys and T-shirts. During their Big Ten title game, the Wolverines wore these patches and also flew in the family of one of the victims to be in attendance as they dedicated the game to the students lost.

I spoke with one of my former teachers, who plays a large role in the high school as a teacher of the health, mentor and leadership classes. She disclosed that every week since the tragedy, someone has donated breakfast and lunch food for the staff. Many others donated to the teachers’ wish lists for their classrooms (fidget toys, puzzles, games, bean bag chairs). While the transition back to school has not been easy by any means, she noted, everyone is doing their best to help each other adjust and these donations, tributes, and other forms of support from outsiders have been greatly appreciated.

Within Oxford itself, the few weeks following the tragedy were a whirlwind of activities and organized gatherings to offer safe spaces for students, staff and families to be together. Right downtown, there is a community recreational center referred to as “The Legacy Center.” The Center has a variety of entertainment, including an urban air park, bowling, ax throwing, go-karts, a gym and an arcade. During those initial weeks when school was not back in session, the Center opened up all of their entertainment at no cost for students to be able to spend time together and try to take their minds off things. Local coffee shops hosted meetings for the entire football and wrestling teams to meet together. The middle school opened to students for open gym time, and there were counselors and therapists available to speak to.

In the wake of the tragedy, my sister told me that all she wanted was to be with her friends, and that it was really nice to have safe spaces to spend time and process everything together. With the difficult transition back to attending school in the highschool building, Oxford staff has done their best to take it slow and ease the students in. They took extra steps to make the building as comforting and safe as possible — renovating the school’s interior, implementing clear backpacks and even bringing in therapy dogs to the school. (Check out @oxforddoggies on Instagram!) The Oxford community responded quickly in those first days and weeks to uplift and support those who were impacted, and has continued to do so as everyone navigates this new territory.

These past couple of months have been a rollercoaster of emotions for everyone affected. However, I know that, although I am closely connected with Oxford, my experiences and feelings are only a fraction compared to the pain of those who were there that day. I wish that I knew how to do more to help. I think that feeling can be a frustrating part of the healing process; no one knows how best to help because everyone heals in different ways. The Oxford teacher that I spoke with echoed this; she said that many of her students and coworkers have expressed that they don’t even know what will help or what to ask for.

My former teacher also told me that for some, it is hard to move forward when every store, surrounding schools and even highway billboards are still plastered with the “OxfordStrong” logos. However, in a conversation I had with my sister and some of her friends from Oxford, they disclosed that this publicity makes them feel the love from others. They find it comforting to know that this tragedy is not being forgotten quickly. And truthfully, everyone heals in their own way — what helps someone may not help someone else. I think that the important thing is to continue to honor those whose lives were lost and offer support to their families in the ways that they ask for it.

A few weeks ago, a mentorship program was started in honor of Tate Myre, one of the four students who lost their life that day. This nonprofit organization, 42Strong, is dedicated to carrying on the leadership, consistency, humility and drive that Tate always displayed. 42Strong hopes to encourage these principles through their peer mentorship program: Teaching Athletes To Excel. This is just an example of how some have chosen to honor and remember the four angels who lost their lives.

When I graduated from Oxford, in 2019, a family friend gave me a bracelet with the latitude and longitude coordinates of the town — so that I would “never forget where I am from.” Even though I wear this bracelet everyday, I have never needed it to remember. I am so proud to tell people I am from Oxford. We are defined by so much more than the actions of one person. We are a community that comes together in the wake of horror to support and love each other, even if we don’t always know how to.

The important thing is that we show up for each other, day after day, in whatever capacity that may entail. We will never forget Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana or Justin Shilling and their families. We will do our best to honor their lives, and to be there for their families and every student and staff member who was in the building that day in November. I hope I’ve given you a glimpse into the town that we have always been, and the stronger town that we are building each and every day. Oxford, I love you.

With love,

McKenzie Miller

Statement Contributor McKenzie Miller can be reached at kenzmill@umich.edu.