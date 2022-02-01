Zeb Jackson has entered the transfer portal.

The sophomore guard was a top-100 recruit in 2019 and originally committed to play under John Beilein. He kept his commitment under Michigan coach Juwan Howard, but his first two seasons didn’t go as he’d hoped.

Jackson struggled to find his way into the rotation as a freshman last year, he averaged one point per game in 16 appearances.

Illness sidelined him for the preseason of his sophomore year, and when he returned this fall, he struggled. Jackson appeared in just four games this season, in which he averaged just over three points per game.

Jackson hasn’t played for the Wolverines since Dec. 18th and he did not make the journey to Rutgers on Jan. 4th. He has not been with the team since prior to Jan. 4th.

“He’s just working through some things,” associate head coach Phil Martelli said on Jan. 17 of Jackson’s situation. “Getting all the support from the coaching staff from the personnel on campus. And making sure that he’s in a good place mentally to rejoin the team if that’s what’s best for him.”

Jackson has, instead, gone in a different direction. With his decision to enter the portal, Jackson will not be part of the team going forward.