On Monday night, I sat at The Michigan Daily’s sports desk and did the crossword — with four other women.

It’s a common sight to see me scrolling back through the New York Times crossword archives ( trying to find one I can actually solve) and yelling out clues, hoping to facilitate a correct response from others at the sports desk when I ultimately fail. It’s one of my favorite ways to pass the endless hours I spend at 420 Maynard, and it’s an activity everyone at the desk can do together.

But Monday night’s experience was different. After sitting through stressful meetings about breaking news stories and helping to put features through production, I was on my way out the door.

Walking toward the sports desk from the back of the newsroom, I was ready to pick up my backpack and head out. Instead, I was instantly drawn to their yelling and laughing. That’s when two of our newer writers, Lucy and Megan, roped me into doing the crossword.

Sitting down at the desk, attempting to figure out what a swamp-dwelling salamander and a Ford flop of the 1950s were, we were all in hysterics. And suddenly all the other women at the desk were congregated around Lucy’s laptop, shouting out answers and dying with laughter.

It was such a routine, ordinary, mundane thing for us to be doing. But the fact that there were four other women doing it alongside me made it all the more special.

That’s what Women’s Month at The Daily is — it’s bringing women into the community and making space for them to belong.

In my four years at this paper, I’ve spent countless nights surrounded by only men at the sports desk. Don’t get me wrong, I have fond memories of so many of those nights, too. But it starts to feel lonely after a while, and concerns about whether I truly belong here tend to creep into my thoughts.

But on Monday night, crowding around a laptop and shrieking with laughter, those thoughts were banished to the back corners of my mind.

And that’s because of Women’s Month.

The four women I did the crossword with were in the newsroom to put their Women’s Month stories through the editing process. While they could’ve been in at any other time for a variety of reasons, they were there that night to write and edit stories about women in sports.

Even beyond just that one instance, helping run Women’s Month this year has introduced me to so many of the amazing, newer female writers and deepened my friendships with women I’ve worked with for multiple years now.

It’s how I met Claudia, a newer writer who met with me to discuss how to write a feature. Her genuine curiosity about and passion for sports writing inspired me. After a long year filled with many stressful moments, talking with her reminded me of my freshman self and how excited and in love with The Daily I was. Claudia inspired me to keep writing and working even through those stressful moments.

It’s how Lindsay, my co-men’s basketball beat writer, and I came to write about experiences as women on the beat. Reflecting on our time covering the team with her made me even more grateful for her friendship and all the incredible experiences we shared together.

It’s how I got to hear about Mallory’s love for running and the MRun club she’s a part of. Her enthusiasm and eagerness to write such a personal story gave me the confidence to write personal stories of my own.

It’s how I got a glimpse of Lys’s creative process as she worked to design the print edition. Seeing her eagerness to build a paper that perfectly encapsulated Women’s Month and the content that’s been produced reinforced how important all of the hard work we’re doing is. I was in awe of her talent and inspired by her dedication.

It’s how Lily, the only other woman in my senior class, and I have become even closer. After four years of leaning on each other, running this year’s edition is the culmination of all the hard work we’ve done as the only two women in our class at The Daily sports section.

It’s how I’ve worked with women from all across the newspaper — contributors from photo to audience engagement to design — to create a space for women to tell the stories of female athletes, coaches and journalists. A space where women can feel empowered and comfortable.

Women’s Month isn’t just about the stories that are produced, the websites that are created or the newspapers that are printed — it’s about the community it creates.

And on Monday night, the puzzle pieces of that community fell into place — all while doing the crossword.