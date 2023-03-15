After Selection Sunday this past weekend there was major uproar on Michigan Twitter. Again and again, I saw some variation of the same tweet:

Michigan basketball isn’t in the NCAA Tournament.

But that’s just factually incorrect.

Sure, the Michigan men’s basketball team isn’t in the NCAA Tournament, instead relegated to the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) after a subpar season. But the Michigan women’s basketball team is in the Big Dance. Standing at a No. 6-seed, the women’s team takes on UNLV on Friday. The Wolverines are looking to make a return trip to the Elite Eight after reaching that round for the first time last season.

“We weren’t always a team that was invited to the NCAA Tournament,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said after the Selection Show. “So it’s really a big deal, and the players in our program, I want them to have the opportunity to celebrate it.”

And this year, there’s no excuse not to watch the women’s time in the tourney.

Let’s make it clear, there’s never really a valid excuse to not watch women’s basketball. But if it’s purely a matter of logistics that have stopped you in the past — don’t worry, this season they’ll work out. The men’s teams NIT tipoff times won’t overlap with the women’s March Madness tipoff times. And this season, ESPN has the TV rights for the women’s NCAA Tournament, so games shouldn’t be hard to find.

Logistics aside, the biggest complaint surrounding the men’s team is the lack of prestige that comes with the NIT. The tipoff times are worse, the streaming platforms are harder to find, the brackets aren’t as fun to make and overall, there’s just not as much fanfare.

But now’s the perfect time to put the energy and effort you would put into watching the men’s team toward watching the women’s team. You can make a bracket on ESPN, you can tweet just the same amount, you can follow experts and read the media’s takes — anything that you’d typically do for the men’s tournament can be done for the women’s tournament.

It’s time to get invested.

The tournament as a whole boasts incredible talent. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark — averaging 27 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.5 rebounds per game — has already sold out both the first and second rounds at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The defending national champs South Carolina are undefeated heading into the Big Dance. And perennial powerhouses like UConn could be toppled early.

And if it’s the comaraderie of Michigan basketball you’re craving, look no further than this year’s Wolverines. Having another one of their best seasons ever under Barnes Arico, the Wolverines are primed and ready to compete once again on college basketball’s biggest stage.

Watching graduate forward Emily Kiser battle on the boards and in the paint is fun. Watching senior guard Maddie Nolan — better known by her nickname “Maddie Nylon” — drain 3-pointers from the corner gets your heart racing. Watching fifth-year guard Leigha Brown get crafty in the lane and finish a seemingly impossible floater is the legendary excitement that March Madness is known for.

And sitting at a No. 6 seed, the Wolverines aren’t guaranteed anything. So if it’s the uncertainty of every matchup, sitting on the edge of your seat until the final buzzer type of energy you’re craving, Michigan can give you that.

“We were a team that was under the radar at the beginning of the year,” Barnes Arico said. “No one expected that with Naz (Hillmon’s) graduation. … And then we got banged up. … We didn’t finish exactly the way that we wanted. So this gives us an opportunity these last couple of weeks to get back at it. And I think our players are feeling excited about the opportunity to continue to play and in a different role. Maybe be the upset team this year.”

Barnes Arico even simplified the sentiment:

“Now’s our chance to be a Cinderella so to speak. And now’s our chance to continue to play.”

Playing in the Greenville 2 region, the Wolverines have ample chances to match up with tough, competitive opponents that are destined to make a fun game. A first round matchup with UNLV, and a potential second round matchup with LSU and the infamous Kim Mulkey highlight the start of the tournament for the Wolverines.

If Michigan makes it back to the Elite Eight, things could get even crazier. A rematch with Villanova, after the Wolverines beat the Wildcats last year in the same round; a faceoff with Florida Gulf Coast, who fell to Michigan two years ago in the opening round; and a rematch against No. 1-seed Indiana, all in the Elite Eight, could be in the cards for the Wolverines.

No matter what happens, it’s guaranteed to be fun.

So instead of griping on Twitter about how the Michigan men’s basketball team isn’t playing in the NCAA Tournament, watch the one that actually is — the Michigan women’s basketball team.