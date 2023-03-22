There is no shortage of great sports teams on Michigan’s campus. Most are consistently in the national spotlight — racking up wins, recruiting big-time athletes and competing at the highest level.

So which team is truly the best? The answer is easier than you think.

It’s a team with back-to-back Big Ten Championships, and a team that’s constantly in National Title contention.

No, it’s not the football or ice hockey team. It’s a team that has actually won a National Championship in recent years.

It’s the women’s gymnastics team.

With a 2021 National Title, a chance to win another this year and back-to-back Big Ten Championships, the women’s gymnastics team is the cream of the crop — both in the gymnastics world and at Michigan.

And it’s about time everyone started treating it that way.

I get it. This school is so inundated with good sports teams that it’s hard to keep up. Maybe March has you down because one of the basketball teams didn’t make March Madness. Maybe you’re still bitter that the football team lost to TCU and didn’t make the National Championship game.

Whatever your excuse may be, save it. I don’t want to hear it. Because this gymnastics team has been great for a long time. Near the top of the sport for as long as all of us have been students here. And they don’t seem to be stopping any time soon.

So let me take a little time to educate you on the best team this school has to offer.

The Wolverines are led by senior Sierra Brooks, back-to-back and defending Big Ten Gymnast of the Year. Brooks is an all-around star. It’s hard to say which event is her best because she excels at all of them.

Graduate student Natalie Wojcik is the beam queen, winning the 2019 beam National Championship. Her success is undeniable and she looks to continue her all-around excellence in the postseason.

Then there’s graduate student Abby Heiskell, the back-to-back Big Ten All-Around Champion. And senior Gabby Wilson, a star on the floor who brings the fire in everything she does.

The list goes on. There truly isn’t a weak link on this team. Come mid-April, they just might be crowned National Champions for the second time in three years.

It’s all led by head coach Bev Plocki. The Big Ten’s all-time winningest coach is a force to be reckoned with. She may not have the name recognition of Juwan Howard or Jim Harbaugh, but she has what counts: a National Championship.

Let’s go back to that 2021 National Championship. Many of you might’ve missed it entirely, but in the midst of the pandemic, the women’s gymnastics team didn’t miss a beat. For the first time in team history, they took home the National Title, breaking into a club that only a select few women’s gymnastics teams are in. They solidified themselves as elite, and they haven’t looked back since.

After failing to make the championship finals last year, the team is back and better than ever. Ranked third in the nation entering the postseason, they have already beaten No. 1 Oklahoma, proving that they can hang with the best of the best. Heading into the postseason, there is seemingly nothing that can stop this team.

Sure, Michigan athletics as a whole has been on a tear recently. The football team is back on top with back-to-back wins against Ohio State and back-to-back Big Ten Championships. But no national title.

The hockey team is also back-to-back Big Ten Champions, with a trip to the Frozen Four last year. But again, no national title to show for it.

The women’s basketball team is better than ever, hanging Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight banners in recent years. But that’s as far as they’ve gotten. Still yet to firmly secure their place at the top of the sport.

Then there’s the women’s gymnastics team. Winning the school’s most recent team National Championship, the Wolverines might just seem like the cherry on top to Michigan’s top-tier athletic program.

But really, they are the main course. They are what Michigan should be most proud of.

I’m not shaming anyone for not being an avid gymnastics fan. It’s not the type of sport that draws huge crowds or packs the bars. But if I show up to Charley’s begging to watch postseason women’s gymnastics, don’t be alarmed. I’m really doing what we all should be doing: giving this team the attention it deserves.

So the next time you lament the struggles of Michigan Athletic’s failure to win the big one, just look to the women’s gymnastics team. Because after all, it is the crown jewel. And it deserves to be treated like that way.