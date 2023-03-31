Today marks the last official day of March, which means it’s technically the last day of Women’s Month. But here at The Michigan Daily, Women’s Month doesn’t end when March is over. Because the women at The Daily’s sports section never stop working to tell female athletes’, coaches’ and journalists’ stories. So, here’s what covering women’s sports means to us.

Abbie Telgenhof, Daily Sports Editor

Courtesy of Abbie Telgenhof

Growing up surrounded by my dad’s high school girl’s basketball team, I never understood that women’s sports weren’t valued as highly by society as men’s sports. Those were my big sisters, role models and best friends. But as I’ve grown up and have played and worked in the sports industry, I’ve had to face that reality head-on. From coming out of the locker room at halftime of a basketball game to see that all the fans have left because the boys game is over, to being the only woman in a room full of journalists, I’ve experienced firsthand how challenging being a woman in this industry can be. But writing about women’s sports is the chance to amplify the voices of female athletes and coaches that are breaking down barriers and carving their own paths, all while embracing being women.

Lily Israel, Daily Sports Editor

Courtesy of Lily Israel

Covering women’s sports means that I am living my dream. For my whole life I have been a huge sports fan. I didn’t really care, and frankly didn’t notice, that I was often the only girl watching sports and engaging in some sports debate at lunch time. I was definitely the only girl playing football during recess in elementary school. This didn’t start to faze me until I was a bit older and became cognizant of the fact that no other girls found interest in sports the way I did. I stuck out like a sore thumb. That is until I joined my high school newspaper, where I eventually became the first female editor of the sports section. I had finally found my place, even though I was still the only girl. And that’s how I thought it would always be — until I joined The Daily’s sports section. Each year I’ve been here, the number of women on the section has continued to grow. Being able to cover sports with women is empowering. We might not always get the respect we deserve out in the world, but at The Daily, we know our worth. Covering sports has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember. And thanks to The Daily, those dreams have been surpassed tenfold.

Taylor Daniels, Daily Sports Writer

Courtesy of Taylor Daniels

In first grade, I started playing baseball. I took pride in being the only girl on the field and the only girl who played “touch” football at recess. As I got older and I started playing sports with and against other girls, I began to appreciate the community that comes with women’s sports that I had in basketball and soccer and later found in women’s baseball. As a female baseball player, at a young age, I became acutely aware of the difference in opportunity for men and women athletes. For school projects, I wrote about the US Women’s National Soccer team’s fight for equal pay and the inequity saturating women’s sports. Now at The Daily, I have an opportunity to cover elite women’s sports teams. I hope that I’m making an impact, and I will continue trying my best to tell the stories of women in sports.

Lindsay Budin, Daily Sports Writer

Courtesy of Lindsay Budin

When I was 10 years old I remember watching a Phillies game and declaring to my dad that I wanted to be the team’s general manager one day. It’s a feat that at the time no women had reached, and it’s a feat that many people in the sports industry overlook women for. For as long as I can remember, sports have defined my life. Whether I was playing, spectating or reporting, some of my most cherished memories (and, unfortunately, some of my most heartbreaking memories too) come from sports. The intangible nature of sports has always intrigued me, and I wasn’t going to let the male dominance of the sports industry deter me. Not then, and not now. Writing for The Daily has cemented that notion for me. And it has reinforced something I’ve always believed: that I belong in the sports industry.

Megan Smith, Daily Sports Writer

Courtesy of Megan Smith

As a kid, I was one of the only girls who really followed professional sports. I would show up on Monday morning in my Eli Manning jersey after a big Giants win, and no matter how many times I tried to insert myself into the homeroom sports debriefing session, I would be dismissed. As I grew older and started following more women’s sports, mainly the US Women’s National Soccer team, watching female announcers and sports analysts take center stage made me feel seen. Now as a member of The Daily who follows women’s college sports, I finally feel a part of a community where women are not only invited into the sports debriefing session but are the leaders of it.

Liza Cushnir, Daily Sports Writer

Courtesy of Liza Cushnir

There’s something that feels just a little different about being a woman covering women’s sports. Whether it’s rolling our eyes when a male reporter asks a women’s team a question that mentions a men’s team or simply hearing appreciation from the women we cover, bringing a woman’s perspective to covering women’s sports is incredibly rewarding. But what I value most of all is that the community at the sports section has made it so easy. Growing up, I was used to being the only woman in the room or on my sports teams. At The Daily, we have a community of people who have experienced that same moment and are fighting to make it more rare. That’s what Women’s Month means to me. We’re women working together to tell the stories of women in sports, all while simultaneously working to make being a woman in the sports field feel less daunting.

Anna Miller, Daily Sports Writer

Courtesy of Anna Miller

I grew up swimming against and with men and women, and always took pride in the fact that I was faster than many of the men I swam with. Sports have also been a connection between my dad and me, as I was by his side for every soccer and basketball game we went to. My knowledge was always met with confusion by my male classmates, surprised I even knew basic facts about the local NBA team. Now as a writer for The Daily, I have the privilege to write about stellar female athletes and show the community how strong these women are, and work with incredible women, an experience that has been life-changing.

Mallory Moore, Daily Sports Writer

Courtesy of Mallory Moore

Sports have always been a part of my life. I’ve grown up in a hockey family, playing my own role in that legacy through synchronized figure skating. I ran, swam, played basketball and soccer, and danced, with each sport creating its own unique environment for me to grow and thrive. Through The Daily and my coverage of women’s sports, I’ve been able to convey the experiences of phenomenal female athletes and trailblazers through writing. This has allowed me to show the importance of sports and the environments they create for athletes, an experience I’m grateful for and can’t wait to continue. To me, covering women’s sports means sharing valuable stories and covering the constant achievements of athletes.

Tasmia Jamil, Daily Sports Writer

Growing up, I have always enjoyed sports. I would wake up in the middle of the night to watch both women’s and men’s soccer world cup games when the time zones didn’t match. My every attempt to be involved in a conversation about sports in school, though, was always met with surprise. It almost made me feel my interest in sports was somehow wrong, but seeing female commentators and analysts covering sports motivated me to join The Daily and cover sports.

Now as a writer, I have the opportunity to tell stories of incredible female athletes and coaches who are breaking barriers while working alongside amazing female writers who inspire me to be better every single day.

Caroline Crecca, Daily Sports Writer

Courtesy of Caroline Crecca

Growing up, I spent most of my free time on a baseball diamond, soccer field or playing field hockey. I owe much of this love for sports to my family. Not only did they coach me, drive me to practices, and attend every single one of my games, but my family had unconditional support for me and never capped my athletic opportunities because I was a woman, or I “played like a girl.” They always included me in conversations about players and games, throwing the football at halftime, and fantasy football leagues. Their support has given me the confidence to believe I can have a voice in this male-dominated industry. As I’ve grown older, I have seen the adversities that women face in sports, not only as athletes, but as reporters, managers and coaches. There is a unique strength that comes with playing for a women’s sports team that I believe deserves to be shared with others. Covering women’s sports at The Daily is a privilege that allows me to tell the stories of extraordinary women who challenge what it means to “play like a girl.”

Lucy Del Deo, Daily Sports Writer

Courtesy of Lucy Del Deo

I grew up playing all kinds of sports, but the minute I touched a basketball at eight years old, I was hooked. My family always supported me; driving me to tournaments every weekend, signing me up for camps and coming to every single game they could. I love being a woman in sports, and I am so lucky to be a part of a community of women that is now supporting me in my new endeavor of being a sports writer. I am so grateful to the women who came before me and made this possible, and hope to make it an even easier route for those behind me.

Claudia Hurst, Daily Sports Writer

Courtesy of Claudia Hurst

Sports have always been an integral part of my identity. From my childhood until I graduated high school, I was an athlete. I played field hockey, lacrosse, and soccer, and my schedule centered around attending all of my practices and games. My favorite part of being on each of these teams were the relationships I created with my teammates. I always felt a stronger connection to young women who also loved to win and knew how to compete and support fellow teammates. When most people think of sports they think of the NFL or NBA: male centered organizations. However, when I think of sports, I think of the times when I watched the Women’s National Team win the world cup or I think of my own important successes and losses on the field. I am currently in a transitionary period of reclaiming myself as a writer, reporter, and fan rather than a player. During this change, I have learned to appreciate the ability to capture and describe these special moments within a community I so strongly identify with.

Mirielle Wong, Daily Sports Writer

Courtesy of Mirielle Wong

I’ve been captivated by sports for as long as I can remember. My mom, a diehard Michigan football fan and sports aficionado, raised me a Wolverine in California, and I grew up watching college football and the NFL and every televised postseason event that Michigan qualified for. So it never mattered to me that I was the only girl interested in sports at school, because I always knew I had an audience for my sports knowledge at home. What bothered me more than being the only girl was the number of boys who would cut me off in the middle of what, to me, was an exciting saga of victory and defeat. “I’m not that into sports,” they would tell me.

Regardless of how many of my male classmates I’ve bored to tears over the years, those stories still fascinate me as much today as they did when I was an eight year old just filling out my first March Madness bracket. Sports, to me, are an inspiration. I love learning the stories behind the exultant triumphs and devastating losses that I’ve lived alongside my teams my whole life. It’s those stories that motivated me to join the Daily, a community as excited about the stories of sports as I am.

But there are more stories out there than just the same endless news cycle of NFL trade rumors and NBA playoff chances. Sports is a wide-open canvas, and there are so many incredible, inspiring, exciting, or just plain funny stories in women’s sports that deserve to be told. It’s incredibly important to me that the stories of these amazing women reach the people who want to hear them.

Lys Goldman, Daily Sports Writer

Courtesy of Lys Goldman

In just over a year of covering sports for The Daily, I have learned so much about the impact of telling stories — especially those of women in the male-dominated landscape of sports. I was born into a sports family, so I grew up playing and watching sports whenever I had a spare moment. Not only did playing soccer and watching football bring me some of my favorite and most cherished memories, but I was always fascinated by the power of sports in general. They provide such an incredible platform to make a difference, and so much of that comes from what is being covered and what is being talked about in the media. Throughout my time on The Daily, I have been able to contribute to amplifying the voices and stories of women in sports, while simultaneously trailblazing my own path — along with all the other women featured in this piece — as a woman in sports.

Rekha Leonard, Daily Sports Writer

Courtesy of Rekha Leonard

Through covering sports for The Daily, I have felt the power of community. When I first joined the section, I walked into a rowdy group of men and was immediately intimidated — even though I later became friends with almost all of them. But the community of women I found eased me into the section and helped me build connections with everyone. Not only does a shared love of sports bring us as a section together, but we build connections through our storytelling. Through playing sports myself, I understand the sweat and tears that go into perfecting skills. I remember the frustration of practicing softball pitches for hours and still sending the ball far over my Dad’s head. Now, when I interview softball players, I know they have experienced that same frustration times a thousand to get to the point where they are competing at the highest level. Telling the stories of their struggles and triumphs humanizes them. And as a woman, I am proud to uplift the stories of women athletes. Just as I was nervous walking into a sports section dominated by men, women athletes struggle to make their voices heard every day. I hope to use my position as a writer to alleviate a tiny fraction of that hardship by telling women’s stories without them having to fight for the coverage.

Mackenzie Mielke, Daily Sports Writer

Instead of watching morning cartoons while eating my cereal before school, it was Mike & Mike on ESPN. Sports have always been a comfort for me. I started playing them when I was little, basically trying out anything I could. As I grew up, it quickly became a part of me. From watching NFL with my dad or even Michigan football games with my grandpa. I would go visit my mom at the restaurant she works at, and spit out the latest Yankee stats I could get my hands on to her regulars as a 10 year old. I would get the usual laughs and even a few headshakes, but I could never stop rambling about sports. It became apparent that those laughs were not with me, but a little bit at me. Being a woman who loved sports is not always welcome until I joined the Daily. Instead of being responded to by laughter, it’s with joy. A joy to be in such a welcoming environment doing something we all love. I am so grateful I have found a place to be able to cover women’s sports and get to tell stories like my 10-year-old self always wanted to.

Kendall McCaskill, Daily Sports Writer

I didn’t always play sports. In fact, I was confined to tutus for the greater half of my childhood. Only did I join when I saw my triplet brothers’ deep passion and love for sports develop, and wanted to see more Black female visibility. After that, it didn’t take long until I began my first teams like swimming and cross country to see what I liked. I finally landed on basketball and volleyball teams, and soon enough, I was caught in the rapture of a love for sports. Creating special bonds with my teammates, long battles, and winning district championships, were things I had only dreamed of prior to becoming an athlete. To me, being a woman in sports means showing resilience, intelligence, character, and confidence. Now, being on the other side as a writer has continued to amplify my love and passion for sports. Just like when I joined sports, women in sports are the thing that continues to inspire me.