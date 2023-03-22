Academics or athletics? Most top student athletes don’t need to choose between the two. But, for freshman women’s club hockey player Julia Lindahl, her journey started with that choice.

“Honestly, I ultimately decided on Michigan because of the academics,” Lindahl said. “I never really looked into the hockey program in depth or contacted the coaching staff until getting accepted.”

Lindahl chose Michigan because of its academic opportunities and the women’s hockey team was an added bonus. She considered attending Gustavus in Minnesota to continue her hockey career as a Division III varsity player, but she ultimately chose Michigan.

The Michigan women’s club hockey team has consistently shown its strength against top ranked programs, and this season was no exception. Lindahl played an important role in this success, earning first team All-Rookie status in the CCWHA and a place as one of the league’s top scorers.

Playing in each of the Wolverines’ 28 games this season, Lindahl finished with 19 goals and eight assists, a stat line that solidified her position as one of the team’s top performers. Her success has only continued to grow since her high school career, hinting at the potential she has for the rest of her career.

The club hockey program has proven to be a great way for Lindahl to continue her career. But, it’s important to consider how such decisions might change if Michigan had a varsity women’s hockey program. The school’s absence in the growing landscape of women’s college hockey is becoming more notable.

“Coming from Minnesota, a state with six D-I women’s programs and 10 D-III women’s programs, I was surprised when I first found out that not only does Michigan not have a varsity team, but there are also no NCAA D-I women’s teams in the state,” Lindahl said.

The university isn’t an anomaly in the state of Michigan, as Lindahl noted. Around the country though, its absence — along with those of other schools in the state — is becoming more apparent. The decision athletes have to make in choosing a school is beginning to include even more factors.

“The biggest surprise of the situation is that Michigan is one of the biggest hockey states in the country,” Lindahl said. “Most girls have to make the tough decision between staying close to home and playing club, or leaving the state for an NCAA opportunity.”

Lindahl’s decision came down to academic opportunities, but it likely would’ve included a clearer perk with a varsity women’s hockey team at Michigan. The creation of a varsity program would take time but would result in increased athletic opportunities for women at the university.

The hockey talent on the women’s club team clearly shows the availability of skill at Michigan, and this would only increase with the start of a varsity program. Lindahl explained that a varsity women’s team would, most likely, not lead to an eradication of the club program.

Instead, it would continue to help hockey involvement grow and help athletes avoid choosing between continuing varsity athletics or pursuing prestigious academic programs.

“I think that the idea of a varsity team at Michigan should definitely be the end goal,” Lindahl said. “If the university were to start a varsity program, it most likely would not be the club team transitioning to varsity status, but instead a varsity team being added in addition to the current club team.”

Increasing the opportunities on campus for women who play hockey should be reason enough to add a varsity program. With a varsity and club team, women would have more opportunities to continue playing hockey, and this would also increase visibility in women’s hockey around the country.

Michigan remains behind other Big Ten schools with women’s varsity hockey programs, including 2022 national champion Ohio State and 2023 national champion Wisconsin.

Questions remain about why the process has continued with little progress, but with the club team’s continued success, the opportunity for another varsity women’s program at Michigan could become clearer.

The women’s club team has continued to show increasing success throughout recent seasons, but such success could be showcased at the varsity level. The Wolverines already compete against some varsity programs and often win these matchups.

But where the team differs from varsity programs is in their funding outlets. Lindahl explained that apparel, equipment and training are all funded by team fees, dues and fundraising efforts.

“The extra funds help us take trips to play competitive teams that we otherwise wouldn’t be able to play,” Lindahl said.

Such funds allow them to travel to play teams like Arizona State and Grand Canyon University, two programs the Wolverines beat early in the season.

Ultimately, Lindahl decided on the University of Michigan because of the academic opportunities the school has to offer.

But, the university could prioritize resources for a varsity women’s hockey program, and the combination of such academic opportunities and a varsity program could help athletes like Lindahl make an easier decision.