Golf is an individual sport, but it’s played in pairs with the Sung sisters.

Lauren and Sydney Sung are freshman twins, only the second set of twins ever to play on the Michigan women’s golf team. However, playing the sport together started long before their collegiate careers. It actually runs in the family. Their older sister, Katherine, currently plays for Dartmouth’s golf team. The group of sisters all began golfing together.

“We all basically started at the same time,” Sydney said. “Our dad really got into golf, I think in his college years probably. I think when we were five or six, we got taken to the range and just hit a bunch with our plastic clubs.”

Golf may not be the first sports parents throw their toddlers into. In fact, many start with games of tee-ball, watching their kids draw shapes in the dirt. It’s a similar story for the Sung sisters, both of them going through a multitude of sports before landing on the range.

“We started playing a bunch of sports growing up,” Lauren said. “We swam, we did volleyball, basketball, tennis and we even ski raced. We ended up coming down to a few sports that we thought we would have a future in, and it ended up being golf.”

Going with golf indeed was the right decision. While attending Palo Alto High School, both sisters ranked among the top-25 golfers in the state of California. They only built on to their impressive record; neither lost a single match in their four years of league play. Those wins propelled Palo Alto to a state championship, team runner-up and two top-20 finishes for each of them at the state finals in 2019 and 2021. The sisters are teammates who have the history and scores to back up their dominance.

Despite their success as teammates, there is no way to erase that pure competitiveness and desire to beat your sibling. Even at the level of Divison I golf.

“I think it just motivates us really in the end,” Sydney said. “I think it’s been really beneficial and especially coming to Michigan with being on the same team. We’ve kinda had to learn how to sort of root for each other in a way, but golf is very individualized and we still have that competitive aspect. At some point, we have individual scores, and we’re trying to be better than each other.”

The duo didn’t exactly plan on experiencing their careers together, and even went through their recruitment process separately. With this process, they looked at the same coaches but wanted to be recruited independently. This then caused a recurring confusion when brought up to the sisters about whether or not they were even related, something they still laugh about now. For the benefit of the Wolverines, though, having this duo together as teammates has a proven track record for success.

“We really made it a point to come to the decision on our own,” Sydney said. “It turned out for the better and it’s really awesome. Just having her down the hall in our dorm, it’s really nice.”

Having that type of support and comfort for a new chapter offers aid in that transition — especially with a team of just seven golfers where upperclassmen lead the way. Having that type of presence allows the Sung sisters to find space on the team.

In a sport like golf where an individual score is valued heavily, it might be harder to form team camaraderie that comes with most group sports. However, for the pair and the rest of the team, there is support for both the underclassmen and the team goals they want to achieve.

“We’ve had a lot of bonding moments,” Lauren said. “Just being able to share experience throughout our whole high school time and (the team’s) experience, learning about the things they have done for the last few years.”

This team environment is cultivating success for the sisters. Lauren shot a career-low 18-hole card of 67 at the Moon Invitational in February. In her collegiate debut in September, Sydney shot a 233 at the 54-hole Mercedes-Benz Collegiate. Their team as a whole has been performing at a high level of execution, and the Sung sisters have had to transition from the California weather to the irregular and unpredictable Michigan season.

“Having an offseason that we didn’t really have in California,” Lauren said. “It’s been pretty easy to specifically work on something and see it kind of progress and get better at that specific thing.”

Sydney has enjoyed having the extra push of her twin sister throughout the process.

“It motivates you, especially since the only motivation we had during practice was each other,” Sydney said. “I think at some point that just becomes natural and so seeing all the other girls and the things they have done for success has really helped me.”

This success has been prominent with the team over the last few years. The Wolverines took home the Big Ten Championship last year and hope to repeat. This goal is the motivation as they continue in their spring season, with postseason play right around the corner.

“I think what’s coming up in our sights is just winning another Big Ten Championship,” Sydney said. “That was a big sale for the chance to have people come here. I think that it’s very possible, especially with the team we have now with the motivation we have.”

This excitement and buzzing of their team and their goals for each other is inspiring. It inspires them to see a team come together and at the same time see a sister relationship grow in this competitive environment. The dynamic of assisting each other helps develop their individual play, especially with someone they’ve known their entire life. It’s a unique opportunity that most women can’t say they will get a chance to experience.

Playing women’s college golf is an impressive feat in itself, and making it even more special for the sisters by getting to do it together. Golf has a deep history of being male-dominated field, especially in the United States. The Masters is one of the most prestigious golf competitions. Augusta National only started allowing female members in 2012. — This is 62 years after the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) was formed. This is a testament in itself to the decades of walls that are slowly being torn down to make room for the next generation of women golfers.

The Sung sisters have the opportunity to fully participate and bloom in this new era of golf.

“The whole team has just been a complete blessing to us,” Lauren said. “Everyone helping out each other and getting better. That’s kind of just another big and huge thing about our dynamic.”

And in that dynamic, Lauren and Syndey Sung bring double the hope, hard work and overall dedication to the Wolverines.