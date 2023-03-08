In observance of Women’s History Month, The Daily’s sports section is launching its sixth annual series aimed at telling the stories of female athletes, coaches and teams at the University of Michigan, from the perspective of female sports writers on staff. Daily Sports Editor Lily Israel continues the series with this story.

I was always the only girl.

The only girl playing football during elementary school at recess. The only girl on my 4th-grade flag football team. The only girl leaving Hebrew school on Sunday to go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers games. The only girl in my 9th-grade fantasy football league. The only girl watching the Super Bowl for the game and not the halftime show.

When I came to Michigan, I was scared, timid and slightly embarrassed that the first thing I wanted to do in college was join the sports section of the newspaper.

But immediately all my fears went away. Because up until that moment, I always felt isolated. Alone among my friends in my desire to do nothing but watch football on the weekends. Alone in my passion for my beloved Buccaneers. Alone in watching sports all day.

In that first moment at the newspaper, as I looked around to see the smattering of other girls in The Daily’s weekly sports meeting, I knew I found my place.

And that’s what Women’s Month means to me. Knowing that I belong in the sports world as a woman; knowing that I can share that passion and experience with everyone around me; knowing that I am wholeheartedly supported by all the women here, but also all the men, who look up to me and uplift me in all I do.

Women’s Month in The Daily’s sports section was the child of women writers before me who also found their place in the newsroom and knew they wanted to share those joys. They wanted to highlight female athletes and coaches that otherwise wouldn’t get the spotlight. And they wanted to do it by uplifting other female writers — encouraging them to step outside their comfort zones, use their voices and challenge the limits of what this industry was before them.

Courtesy of Lily Israel

The beautiful thing about growing up a sports fan was that it always gave me an outlet. I never had nothing to do. There was always a game on or a new ESPN clip to watch. Sports was always there for me. I had my family to go to every Buccaneers game with, something I didn’t realize wasn’t a normal thing. I didn’t realize not every family prioritized going to football games over Hebrew school.

But I guess religious experiences are different for everyone.

Growing up with sports was somewhat of a religious experience for me. It gave me something to root for. It was something that I couldn’t impact and something that didn’t need to impact my life, but at the same time, it was my world. Whether the Bucs won or lost each Sunday dictated my mood for the week. On weeks we won, which were few and far between when I was young, my dad would wake me up by asking, “Guess what?” To which I would answer, “The Bucs won!” Starting off my day with the win in mind was all I needed to keep me going until the next game.

Playing sports was equally as important to me growing up. Somehow, I fell in love with golf at a young age. For me, the most solitary sport of all made me feel seen. Being on a golf course made me feel at home.

Courtesy of Lily Israel

As I grew older, though, I craved the support of a team. I ran track and played golf through middle school, but I wanted to be part of something larger than myself. And, at its core, that’s what sports really is — being part of something greater than just yourself. So I joined the lacrosse team. Along with five of my best friends, playing for my school’s lacrosse team was the highlight of my high school experience. Playing on a team is an experience you can get nowhere else. You are held accountable for your actions, but you have an entire group of supportive women by your side every step of the way.

Lacrosse gave me some of my fondest memories. Early morning practices, late night bus rides after beating our rival for the first time, pregame jam sessions, helping friends through career altering injuries. Sports mimics life in that way. You go through the highest highs and the lowest lows all with the same people you would go to war for.

Courtesy of Lily Israel

Sports have defined nearly every facet of my life. Because of how unique it is to be a woman so passionate about sports, it has come to represent me. I mark key moments in my life through memorable sports moments.

I remember the first Bucs playoff game, a crushing loss I witnessed in person. I remember when Dwight Howard returned to the Magic only to crush my heart and leave the next year, and I thought my whole childhood was over. I remember when Tom Brady came to the Bucs in 2020. Pandemic be damned I was over the moon, thinking for sure the world would end before he played for us. I remember when the Bucs won the Super Bowl in the midst of a pandemic, a bright light in one of the hardest years for everyone.

And that’s why I hold Women’s Month so close to my heart. Because of everything sports has done for me, for everything every woman along the way has inspired me to do — including inspiring me to continue trailblazing this path.

Women’s Month is not being the only women in the room. It’s being in a sports meeting where half the room is women eager to cover their first story. It’s running an all women’s drive during the State News game. It’s telling stories from a woman’s perspective. Giving voice to female athletes, and giving ourselves our own voice.

Women’s Month is for every girl too afraid to join the boys playing football at lunch. Too timid to fight back when someone says Tom Brady isn’t the goat. Too scared to come to a Daily sports meeting thinking it’s only for guys.

Women’s Month is meant to inspire. For the next month, read stories written by women about women. Read them with intention. Read the stories of inspirational coaches and athletes doing the impossible. Read them for the writers who are doing what they love. Read them for the women who didn’t have these same opportunities, and for the women in the future who will have opportunities we couldn’t imagine having.

Women’s Month means something different to everyone. To me, Women’s Month is everything.

Israel can be reach on Twitter @IsraelLily.