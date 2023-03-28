Nicole Auerbach, a Michigan Daily alumna who graduated in 2011, is described by her colleagues and past peers as fearless, passionate and poised. A senior writer for The Athletic, and the youngest winner of the 2020 National Sportswriter of the Year by National Sports Media, Auerbach demonstrates the qualities that it takes for a woman to succeed in sports journalism.

Sports have always been a central part of Auerbach’s life. Growing up, Auerbach played softball, tennis, basketball and watched countless sports with her dad. However, her passion for journalism was ignited when she arrived at Michigan as a freshman.

“A strike of fortune,” as Auerbach describes it, steered her to The Michigan Daily. Auerbach covered many sports during her tenure at The Daily. Specifically, she developed a passion for writing about college basketball and football — passion which has continued into her professional career.

Regardless of the sport she was covering, Auerbach’s distinct work ethic and talent was apparent. And the people she worked with took note.

“You could tell early on that she knew (what) to do and was hungry to learn,” Michigan Daily alumnus Joe Stapleton told The Daily.

Stapleton recalled his fond memories covering sports with Auerbach.

“(We) covered these events with a bunch of local and sometimes national writers,” Stapleton said. “(Auerbach) was really good at picking their brains and making sure she took every opportunity to learn from them. (The writers) saw that and I think they appreciated her.”

This routine Auerbach developed as a writer at The Daily improved her skills as a journalist and helped her develop relationships in the industry.

“That’s how you get where you want to go,” Stapleton said. “You learn things from people who are experienced, and they appreciate that you want to learn from them, and they’ll help you out and you can make your own opportunities.”

In her time at The Daily, Auerbach learned to build relationships and differentiate herself within the industry. This type of development also taught her how to handle and overcome adversity.

“Nicole ran for sports editor junior or senior year,” Stapleton recalled. “She didn’t get it and (that) was pretty devastating. It felt like a big blow, and I really admire the way that she handled herself. She just dusted herself off, got right back up, and continued doing amazing work.”

The work Auerbach continued to publish was not only noticed by her peers, but also admired by the professional world.

Between her junior and senior years at Michigan, Auerbach interned at USA Today. The commitment and knowledge she displayed during the internship extended her time at the company as she received a job offer after she graduated.

“We had some managers that would never want to hire somebody that young without that much experience,” said Matthew Cimento, a former senior editor at USA Today. “But a couple of us pushed and said ‘Look, she’s proven she can do it. Hire her.’ And they did.”

Auerbach graduated from Michigan in 2011 with a Bachelor of Arts from the Ford School of Public Policy where she focused on gender and health studies. This specialized education from Ford offers Auerbach a unique perspective on the male dominated profession she works in.

“Working for USA Today was (Auerbach’s) big start, working on a national platform,” friend and past colleague Laken Litman told The Daily.

At the time, USA Today did not have many college basketball writers, which is what Auerbach wanted to cover. In addition to covering other sports, she took her time at USA Today as an opportunity to make college basketball her own beat.

Looking at Auerbach’s past work at USA Today, it’s clear she utilizes a unique angle for writing sports stories. From “Glass Ceiling: Why women aren’t coaching men’s D1 Hoops” in 2013 to “U.S. women’s swim team on body image, eating disorders and supporting each other” in 2016, Auerbach tells the stories of overlooked athletes and coaches. This is a testament to her desire to differentiate herself within her field by pitching novel story ideas.

“(Auerbach was) always one to speak up and pitch ideas so that editors who made important decisions about who would be asked to cover stories would hear her ideas and not pass over her,” Litman said when describing Auerbach’s ambition.

However, Auerbach’s ability to build trust and develop relationships has also been an important factor in her continued success.

“She was always very outgoing and super personable. She did not care that she was young, she would go and introduce herself to any (person) at events.” Laken recalled.

Auerbach established that ability even before her professional career.

“One thing that Nicole was so great at, she was so good at building relationships,” Stapleton said. “She’s able to get (inside) access to programs because the coaches really trust her. She was able to do that at Michigan, too.”

Auerbach was also on the forefront of technological changes in the industry; she saw that journalism was changing before many of her counterparts. Stapleton remembered that she was one of the first people on staff at The Daily with an active Twitter account after realizing the important role the app would inevitably play in sports communication.

Now, Auerbach is at the forefront of a new movement: increasing female representation in sports journalism. She is known to organize dinners and events for women at sports conferences in an effort to create connections within the marginalized group.

Although dinner plans do not resolve the considerable gap between men and women in sports journalism, her actions to bond this group of people is a testament to her leadership.

Auerbach is an inspiration to women in journalism because of her ability to differentiate herself in an industry where she is set up to be overlooked. Her reflective writing, unique perspectives and distinct ability to curate relationships each contribute to her continued success in the industry.

“She’s a woman covering sports.” Stapleton said. “It’s hard.”

Her career is a testament to the difficulty of being a woman in sports journalism. What is most admirable about Auerbach is how that difficulty has never stopped her from continuing her journey.

It is hard to have the confidence to ask professional reporters for advice as a college student. It is hard to curate unique pitches in order to stand on level ground with male counterparts. It is hard to succeed in an industry that will constantly question your qualification because of your sex.

This path is a difficult one. However, as Auerbach continues to overcome these difficulties, she demonstrates that each of us can too. Auerbach’s achievements serve as inspiration that there is a place for women in sports journalism.