When asked who made them the women they are today, fifth-year gymnasts Natalie Wojcik and Abby Heiskell attribute their multiple perfect 10s and Big Ten titles to one thing: strong women.

Coming off a second-straight Big Ten Championship win, Wojcik and Heiskell continue to cement their individual legacies at Michigan. Their storied careers filled with records and accolades as Wolverines speak for themselves, but neither of them would be the gymnasts they are without the moments that revealed what their lives could be, and the people who supported them along the way.

For Wojcik, that story includes a confident three-year-old, a television and a couch cushion.

“I was watching a gymnastics competition on TV with my parents and I just thought it was the most amazing thing,” Wojcik told the Daily. “I pulled a cushion off the couch and tried to do a backflip. … My mom decided to sign me up for classes the next day.”

Wojcik tried participating in other hobbies like piano, swimming and soccer, but nothing drew her in quite like gymnastics. As the oldest of four siblings, Wojcik set the standard for her sisters who all followed in her footsteps.

“It’s been really fun to share my love of gymnastics with (my sisters) over the years,” Wojcik said. “We’ve been able to challenge each other but also support and encourage each other along the way.”

Wojcik credits TV coverage of women’s sports for the start of her career, leading to her advocacy today. As she competes, she strives to emphasize that women’s sports are not designed for female athletes to be objectified. Female athletes are not shown often on television, but when they are, it has a tremendous impact on young girls to see other girls compete at high levels. Throughout her success, Wojcik credits the strong women in sports for inspiring her advocacy.

“I think being surrounded by really strong women in sports … made me feel inspired and encouraged,” Wojcik said. “It’s important to me that along with the visibility and accessibility of watching gymnastics, that also comes with treating female athletes with respect.”

Wojcik is using her platform in a positive way. As a voice for female gymnasts in the public sphere, she is not afraid to confront people who objectify her along with calling to her social media following about the importance of recognizing female athletes.

“When my perfect 10 was covered by some higher profile accounts … there were several comments about my body and leotard,” Wojcik said. “I (feel) like I (am) in a place this year where I can respond to those comments and also bring awareness to the issue on my platform.”

Wojcik doesn’t only use her athletic status for positive change – she also hopes to utilize her triple undergraduate degrees and one master’s degree in social work in a future career after graduating. She is not only an incredible athlete, but a stellar academic.

“I’m currently interning with the athletic counseling team, and I’m really hoping to work within an athletic department someday,” Wojcik said. “I’m hoping to become a gymnastics judge someday. … I think that’ll be a really cool way to stay connected to the sport. I’m continuing to share my story.”

Wojcik’s influence on the community doesn’t go unnoticed, as she is the team record holder with 24 overall scores of 39.500 or higher, the 2022 AAI award winner – the most prestigious award in college gymnastics – and the first woman to have a bobblehead in the M-Den.

“Being a fifth year, kids will come to our meets and they’ll show me pictures of the first time I met them and this year they’ll be taller than me,” Wojcik said. “They told me that I’m an inspiration to them, but they’re just as much of an inspiration to me.”

There is no doubt that Wojcik has left a footprint at Michigan. She is an inspiration for young people, and a presence that is treasured on campus. Even after she graduates, the name Natalie Wojcik isn’t going anywhere.

Parallel to Wojcik, Heiskell’s journey started with neighborhood roughhousing and a hidden gem – a neighbor who was a member of the Southeastern Gymnastics Club.

“I grew up with two older brothers, so naturally I was ‘one of the boys,’ ” Heiskell said. “(My neighbor) suggested (I) take some classes at Southeastern (Gymnastics Club). … I stuck with that and I stayed at Southeastern my entire club career.”

Heiskell has demonstrated her loyalty throughout her life, through 13 years at Southeastern and five at Michigan. Beyond the training, Heiskell attended public school, which she feels helped shape who she is and bring a sense of normalcy to a career of chaos.

“I was really lucky to be able to go to a great public high school and get the high school experience while also being able to train at a top world-class gym,” Heiskell said. “But I still did have a good group of girls (at school) that were also athletes … so they understood the student-athletes mentality and schedule.”

However, an injury in her senior year drastically altered the way she spent her time. But, it provided her with a view of the life her peers were living daily.

“I did get hurt my senior year of high school,” Heiskell said. “While that was super unfortunate, it really did give me a chance to actually see what it’s like to be a normal student.”

In Heiskell’s journey to becoming a Wolverine, two of her Southeastern teammates showed her the world of Michigan through a summer camp. In seeing the community and program Michigan coach Bev Plocki has built, the answer for Heiskell was clear.

“(I) instantly fell in love with the coaching staff, the facility, just everything about Michigan,” Heiskell said. “I’ve loved every second of being at Michigan and it’s been great.”

Once again, the presence of strong-willed and focused women has helped shape Heiskell into the empowered athlete she is today.

“(Plocki) is a strong woman to be led by every single day,” Heiskell said. “I’m very grateful that each step of my life, I’ve been surrounded by strong women that support me and support everything that I stand for.”

Heiskell hopes to continue a legacy of kindness and strength through future involvement in the sport, just as one of her inspirations, Michigan gymnastics alum Olivia Karas has done as a Big Ten analyst.

“Olivia has changed the game in commentating,” Heiskell said. “That’s what being a strong woman is about. She went to Michigan, but she has the most glowing things to say about everyone across every conference, and just continues to inspire girls to be the best versions of themselves.”

Although Heiskell has cemented a legacy at Michigan, she continues to credit her peers for her success. Her humility is as admirable as her performance.

While Wojcik and Heiskell credit strong women for their success, they have become the next generation of strong women that young girls can look up to – even without realizing it. Somewhere in the US, there are future gymnasts learning about gymnastics from their neighbors and doing backflips on couch cushions.

While the pair credits strong women for their success, they are now the women young athletes look to.