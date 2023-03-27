After Naomi Morrison’s mother, JoAnn, learned that her daughter taught herself how to do a back handspring on the side of the house, she decided it was time to enroll Naomi in gymnastics. That decision began her lifelong love of the sport.

Now a junior at Michigan currently ranked 17th in the nation on the floor, with first-team Big Ten honors for the second straight season, Morrison has had an impressive career so far at Michigan.

But, her journey with gymnastics started long before this, at the age of three or four, through watching her older sister Faith who went on to compete at Washington.

Faith and Naomi are not the only athletes in their family, though. They’re just the tip of the iceberg. Their sister Grace played volleyball for Appalachian State, their brother Sam played football for Arizona and San Diego State, and their brother Ben is a current sophomore playing football for Notre Dame. Moreover, their father, Darryl Morrison, played football for Arizona before going on to play for the Washington Commanders in the NFL.

With such an athletic family, her siblings — as well as her parents — served as her role models throughout her childhood.

“My siblings, seeing them having that dedication day in and day out, going in and training, and just trying to be the best athlete that they could be — they were my biggest role models,” Naomi told the Daily. “Also, my parents — just the way that they led their lives as well. My dad played football as well, so seeing the things that he achieved, it was like, ‘Oh, I can see that for myself because it’s literally in my genes.’ ”

Since beginning the sport as a kid, Naomi has flourished, and her high skill is now shining at the college level. By the end of her sophomore season, she had garnered seven event titles and scored a 9.900 or better 29 times despite still being an underclassman. And, as the 2023 season comes to a close, she has only built upon those numbers.

Her talent came through, especially at the Big Ten Championships, where she scored a 9.900 on vault, an impressive score that contributed to the Michigan women’s gymnastics team’s overall first-place finish.

Naomi noted that she prepared for this competition throughout the season, and in doing so, she underwent some important mindset changes.

“I feel as if I’ve matured a bit more as an athlete, just being an upperclassman,” Naomi said. “So now it’s no longer like, ‘How can I master these skills? But, how perfect can I make them?’…It’s a mind game — forcing yourself to believe that you literally can hit any routine you go up and do, and it can be the exact same as you do in practice.”

Indeed, gymnastics is not only a physical sport but a mental one as well. Many student-athletes struggle to balance the demands of their sport with the rigor of classes and outside activities. For Naomi, she credits her teammates, family and especially her faith for creating such a strong support system that she can rely on.

“Growing up, we understood that everything that we have is a gift from God, and we need to steward it correctly,” Naomi said. “So, it just means that every time you go out, and you train that you can’t give a half performance; you have to give it your all. If you’ve been given this gift, utilize it for the best that you can be. So, that definitely pushed me to be the woman that I am today.”

Naomi has most certainly demonstrated drive and dedication throughout her career. Her strong upbringing has shaped her into the woman that she is. She’s determined to continue to make her mark in the gymnastics community and won’t stop until she’s satisfied.

“I don’t want to leave the sport without knowing that I tried my absolute best to be the best that I can be,” Naomi said.

While women have been competing in the Olympics since 1900, women’s gymnastics was not officially standardized in the competition until 1928. In contrast, men’s gymnastics had already been officially recognized at the start of the Olympic tradition in 1896.

While conditions for female athletes have improved throughout history, particularly after the passing of Title IX in 1972, women still face an abundance of discrimination.

Aware of that history, being a female athlete holds a stronger significance for Naomi.

“It means so much,” Naomi explained. “I didn’t really understand how much weight there was in that title until growing up and understanding that women didn’t have the same opportunities as men. So to understand that I’m a trailblazer for people who are still coming and may have been like me and know that there are people who look up to me because of what I’m doing, it’s amazing — I feel like a trailblazer.”

And, trailblazer is the perfect word to describe Naomi.

As she continuously seeks to better herself both as an athlete and a person, she is etching her name into the gymnastics world. Her strong character and commitment to reaching her goal of becoming the best athlete she can be have served as an inspiration for many young athletes who hope to one day compete at the college level.

Naomi understands the impact she can have on others, and she has a message for all the aspiring gymnasts who look up to her as an example:

“The sky is the limit,” Naomi said. “When people don’t believe in you, it’s up to you to believe in yourself and make sure that you have a support system that constantly pushes you to be the best that you can possibly be because you’ll be surprised at the things you’re able to achieve.”

And if there’s one thing that Naomi can do, it’s continue to surprise us all.