The Michigan women’s club cross country team, MRun, has won the National Intercollegiate Running Club Association (NIRCA) National Championships for five straight years.

MRun’s reign started in 2017 when the Wolverines won the National Championship in East Lansing. Since then, the title has remained theirs, and it’s all because of the women on the team.

I was present for the National Championship title race in Virginia last fall where I competed in the freshman-sophomore race after the varsity team ran. It was one of the best experiences I’ve had.

And that isn’t unique to that one race. My strong experience attests to the environment of the club, and it’s helped me find a community as a freshman who didn’t know what to expect in college, at the hands of the club who welcomed me in.

I was lucky to be a witness to the continued legacy of MRun’s national prowess.

The current president of MRun, senior Anna Nagelhout, ran on the championship team last fall and has been a member of MRun since her freshman year at Michigan. She has been on three championship teams, missing out on a fourth due to the 2020 season being canceled due to COVID-19.

Nagelhout came from a large high school and before her freshman year at Michigan, she was able to connect with former classmates currently on MRun. After joining in on a practice as a senior in high school, Nagelhout knew it was something she’d want to be a part of.

“Everyone was immensely welcoming and friendly and I thought it was the coolest thing ever to be running in a new place,” Nagelhout said. “I spent the whole first day of school eagerly awaiting 4:15 practice just so I could see my MRun friends again.”

Those 4:15 practices not only allowed her to practice, but also to build relationships with the other runners.

Nagelhout’s experience in MRun allowed her to experience the connections the club fosters through its close environment and network of support. This culture and constant support has played a clear role in MRun’s success at the national level.

“This was the first time I had so many individuals caring for and watching over me and it made my first year here one of the best of my life,” Nagelhout said. “They invited me over to their houses, helped pace me during workouts, and made sure I didn’t get terribly lost on runs.”

Those connections also made the hard work for a national championship easier. The thrill of winning such a coveted title with close friends and teammates adds to the experience, and this is something the women’s MRun team has been able to enjoy.

I can attest to Nagelhout’s positive experience as I forged similar connections and friendships just as quickly as she did when she first joined MRun as a freshman.

“What really sealed the deal for me was getting to attend MRun camp heading into my freshman year,” Nagelhout said. “While I didn’t remember half of their names I made so many close friends in just a few days.”

I was also able to attend MRun summer camp the weekend before I moved in last fall. I met so many people whom I still see at practices and meets today. As I spend time with them on the track, we continue to become even better friends.

Some of these friends were a part of the 2022 National Championship team as freshmen, speaking to the legacy of the women’s team and the potential it has for the future.

“The future looks bright,” Nagelhout said. “The incoming freshman class is crazy speedy. Getting to cheer them on and see them experience club meets for the first time has been a highlight.”

Nagelhout also emphasized her hopes that in future seasons, the team continues to focus on having fun and not placing too much pressure on themselves. This hope speaks to the overall environment of MRun: it’s a club first, where people are there to support each other while participating in a sport they love.

But with an experience that’s so beloved, finding success is that much easier.

“What I wish above all else, however, is that they will prioritize having fun while (being successful) and continue encouraging and supporting one another,” Nagelhout said. “As long as that’s the case the sky is the limit.”

In my experience, having fun has continued to be a priority, and there is never a shortage of encouragement. The sky really has remained the limit as such encouragement, support, and emphasis on fun has stayed constant.

The women on MRun have created a supportive team full of more than just teammates, but friends. Their legacy of national success, as seen in continuous NIRCA National Championships, is a tangible result of such an environment.