For senior gymnast Gabby Wilson, attending Michigan was just a matter of when.

Born in Ann Arbor and raised in Ypsilanti, the University has always been on Wilson’s radar athletically and academically.

The athlete gene runs in the family. Her parents were All-Americans on the track and field teams of Illinois and Eastern Michigan. Her younger sister runs on the track and field team at Michigan State, just like her parents.

And while Wilson has stayed true to her family’s roots by competing athletically for Michigan, she’s also put her own spin on that tradition.

“Growing up, we all were trying different sports, but I only did gymnastics mostly,” Wilson said. “We’ve always been a really active family, even before we did sports, and we’ve always had a love for physical activity in general.”

As a young athlete, Wilson looked up to her educators and outstanding Black gymnasts like three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas.

“Of course, when I saw Gabby Douglas win (the Olympics), it was really cool that people were kind of making that comparison,” Wilson said. “And it wasn’t necessarily me thinking ‘because she won the Olympics, I can win the Olympics and do that.’ But it just made me feel like there was no reason why I couldn’t do anything that I set my mind to.”

So, Wilson did just that.

Her commitment and prodigy earned her recruiting letters starting at just age 13 from interested programs, but Wilson was still unsure on what to look for in her future home. This was before the NCAA adopted its new rule in 2019 to push athlete recruiting to after their sophomore year of high school. With the help of her parents, she was able to prioritize her academic and athletic goals before making a final decision.

“I was really just trying to think of which school had the most opportunities for me, athletically, and academically, and Michigan just happened to be down the street,” Wilson said. “So it was really a no-brainer, I only visited Michigan and Oklahoma.”

Nine years later, Wilson is a team captain and key contributor to the women’s gymnastics team. In her freshman year, she was ranked in the top 50 nationally on vault and floor. Now in her senior year, she’s since continued to rack up numerous accolades including multiple All-American honors, a team National Championship and three career 10.0s on floor and vault. In addition, her performances on floor and vault aided the Wolverines’ consecutive Big Ten championship wins, earning the individual vault title in 2023.

Wilson’s continued success and unique floor performance stems from her musicality and storytelling, which she credits to her family.

“Ever since level seven, where we get to have our own routines on the floor, I’ve always loved being able to perform it to the best of my ability and really use it to show my personality,” Wilson said. “I would say that my college years have been the most impactful in terms of my full routines. I’ve actually been able to tell a story and show what I’m passionate about through my dance, my music choice and the choreography.”

For Wilson, music evokes emotions that allow her to express her personality and passion for the sport. With her impressive dancing and overall floor execution, she boasts a season floor average of 9.900. She also attributes her passion and success on the floor to assistant coach Maile’ana Kanewa-Hermelyn, Michigan’s floor choreographer.

“I’ve cherished my time being coached to hone in on what I wanted people to think about when I was performing, and just see that I love being out there,” Wilson said. “I want people to know just from watching me that this is what I love to do and I’m doing it for my team. I love my sport.”

Although she’s in her senior season, this isn’t the end for Wilson. She recently announced that she will return for a fifth season and obtain a master’s in public policy through the Ford School.

“After COVID, we knew that we had an extra year of eligibility and I wanted to be intentional about what that meant for me, and what that meant for my academic goals first, and then thinking about athletic opportunities,” Wilson said. “After the fact, I never wanted to really go anywhere besides Michigan.”

As the Wolverines continue to face tough competition, Wilson’s decision to stay home again will be beneficial as her passion, roots and creativity flourish in her performance. Because just like when she first committed to Michigan, those are the elements that drive her.