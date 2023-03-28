It was six o’clock in the morning. The sun hadn’t even begun to rise and Ann Arbor was still bundled up under the covers. Most people hadn’t stepped out of bed, let alone started their day.

But Abigail O’Connor isn’t most people.

At 6 a.m., football practice was well underway, and she was doing whatever it took to motivate her players. Even if that meant taking strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert’s grueling fitness test.

So at the crack of dawn, while most people’s movements remained only in their ongoing dreams, O’Connor settled in next to an offensive lineman coming off of a broken ankle and took that test. It’s a test designed for football players who put in hours in the gym and on the field day in and day out. It’s a test designed to push you to your limits. It’s a test designed to agonize you.

Courtesy of Michigan Athletics.

But for O’Connor, a nutritionist who doesn’t spend most of her day in the weight room like her players, that didn’t scare her. She remained by her player’s side and completed the strenuous physical challenge. For O’Connor, her job title as director of performance nutrition means a lot more than simply tailoring diets for her players.

“Because you’re always around them, you kind of see that entire experience,” O’Connor told The Michigan Daily. “And, alright you broke your ankle. From a nutrition’s standpoint what can we do to make this recovery process a little bit better? And then you kind of get wrangled into doing things. Like, yeah I’ll run the conditioning test with you at six in the morning.”

Growing up, O’Connor never imagined this line of work for herself. She didn’t go to college interested in spending her days guiding some of the highest caliber college athletes. In fact, she didn’t even grasp the fact that she could spend her days doing that.

“My undergrad degree was in biology, and I was taking a couple of exercise physiology courses during my undergrad, and one of them was a sport nutrition independent study,” O’Connor said. “It was the first semester of my senior year in college, I was like, ‘Oh, people get paid to talk about (nutrition) all the time.’ So I found out you can have this as a career pretty late in college and applied to graduate school to get my masters in nutrition.

“… I quite literally fell into it.”

Three years later, after spending time at Houston as a performance nutrition intern and at Minnesota as the director of sports nutrition, she took the next step in her career. And that brought her to Michigan.

Courtesy of Michigan Athletics.

As a woman, a leadership job at one of the most prestigious college football programs in the country could be considered daunting. The sport industry generally is a male-dominated field, and football is one of the most male-dominated sports. But O’Connor wasn’t intimidated, instead taking the opportunity for herself and using that to help her players.

“I think it’s really important for our athletes to be around women and to be around professional women who are enthusiastic about their sport, enthusiastic about their development,” O’Connor said. “… I think it just adds to the entire experience of our athletes to be around women in sport, and women who are enthusiastic about growing support.”

O’Connor’s enthusiasm and motivation shines in her work. Throughout her time with the Wolverines, O’Connor has thrived in her role of developing the team’s nutrition. The time players put in on the field, in the weight room and watching film is what first comes to mind for many when thinking about preparing and working before a game. But nutrition is equally important. Getting more than 100 Division-I football players to change their diets and commit to healthy habits is no easy task, though.

Food is fuel, and for athletes who spend thousands of hours working on their body, why should they listen to some stranger about changing the way they eat?

Because it’s not a stranger telling them. O’Connor realized that without meaningful relationships with her players they wouldn’t have any reason to listen to her. So she found the best way to get the team on board:

Trust.

“There’s a lot of trust that’s built first,” O’Connor said. “And that’s what’s kind of built that buy-in. Come first with the trust and second with the information.”

That buy-in is everything. If O’Connor is providing excellent information, but there’s no trust, the players have no reason to listen. And when that happens, everyone loses. O’Connor can’t do her job to the best of her ability and the players’ bodies can’t perform their best. But O’Connor made sure that wouldn’t happen.

Courtesy of Michigan Athletics.

How?

Remaining clear in her motivation. She just wants the players to be as good as she knows they can be.

“I get no benefit from you eating the broccoli, you’re the one getting all this benefit,” O’Connor said. “And I’m pushing for you to be the one who’s improving.”

If Michigan’s players don’t understand why O’Connor is pushing them so hard, it’s tough to reap all of the rewards of her guidance. Luckily, the Wolverines have bought in, not only understanding her motivation and trust, but using it to improve themselves.

Not only have the players grown to trust O’Connor, but O’Connor has grown to trust them too.

“She took care of me my first three years,” defensive lineman Mazi Smith told The Daily. “Last year, she started being able to let me go because she knew I was going to do the things that we worked on. It was rough to start it, but once we got to go on everything, everything went right along.”

Smith is a player who bought in right away. He knew the player he was capable of being and was prepared to do anything and everything to achieve that. And that meant treating his body right, not only in the gym, but also at the table.

“I think if you had told Rec-Specs wearing Mazi, ‘Hey, you’re going to be the number one freak in the country your senior year,’ he would not be surprised whatsoever,” O’Connor said. “But he was very well aware of all the work he was going to have to put in, and that kid was on my hip for his entire freshman year.”

That dedication paid off for Smith. Since that freshman year of turning to O’Connor for all guidance related to what he put into his body, he has taken immense strides. Not only did he build 30 pounds of muscle and work his way to becoming a widely-regarded second round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but he also developed habits that extend beyond those accomplishments. Through that process, Smith grew a healthy relationship with food that will help him continue to prosper.

And that’s thanks to O’Connor and her dedication.

Courtesy of Michigan Athletics.

Arriving at Schembechler Hall at 6 a.m. everyday shows just how strong that dedication is. She doesn’t put in hours for conditioning, fine tune her agility or run drawn up plays. But she still has an impact. Because at six in the morning, when Ann Arbor is still sleeping, she’s there.

She has made it clear that she’s here to do whatever it takes to help the team.

“I will go through the lift, like I’ve run our conditioning tests so that when I sit and talk to them about it I have first-person experience,” O’Connor said. “Yes, (the test) is a bummer, it does suck. I’m there at practices, I pop into meetings to get a more clear understanding of what they’re doing and what their goals are.”

Because each player’s individual goal is unique. For Smith, it was fueling his body correctly, and adopting healthy habits. For defensive end Mike Morris, O’Connor composed ways to add lean mass to specific areas to improve his craft. For wide receiver Ronnie Bell, O’Connor helped him embrace his injury and use the adversity to tweak the way he runs.

But beyond players’ individual goals lie one shared mission — to win. Although O’Connor isn’t on the field running drills or calling up plays, she plays a huge role in that mission all from her desk.

And sometimes at the start line of a 6 a.m. conditioning test.