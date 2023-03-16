The newness of Erin Virtue’s tenure as Michigan’s new head volleyball coach is obvious.

Just walk into her office in Weidenbach Hall where a new name adorns the door. And that’s pretty much all that hangs on the walls. Blank walls, void of memories, but with plenty of room to make new ones.

Blank walls, save for one thing. One golden thing: her Olympic gold medal.

That medal highlights Virtue’s pinnacle. She’s summited the mountaintop that no other current Michigan head coach — and few coaches in the world — have accomplished.

Virtue summited that mountaintop in the 2020 Olympics, winning the gold medal as an assistant coach for the US Volleyball Team.

“There’s a pinnacle in anything that you do,” Virtue told the Daily. “For some, an actress maybe a Golden Globe, and for some maybe a Super Bowl championship, but for us it was (that) we were the best volleyball team in the world. Winning a gold medal was just a surreal experience.”

That pinnacle can only last so long. But the lessons and experiences it imparted last forever, and that’s what she brings to Michigan.

Now Virtue readies to take another team to a new peak. She aims to carry the memories she made, the lessons she learned and the world-class experience she has to return the Michigan volleyball team to the heights it once accomplished as its new head coach. Heights she is extremely familiar with.

Virtue is no stranger to Ann Arbor, and more importantly, she is no stranger to finding success at Michigan. She served as the offensive and recruiting coordinator during the golden age of Michigan volleyball. From 2011 through 2015, she helped lead the team to four NCAA tournament appearances, two Sweet 16s and one Final Four appearance — the lone appearance in program history. Off the court, all five of Virtue’s recruiting classes were ranked in the nation’s top 20.

“The group of athletes we had here in 2012, which was one of the best seasons Michigan volleyball has had, was a special group,” Virtue said. “Not only who the individuals were about but who the team was as a collective, and a group that developed and believed in one another. I’m so excited to build that into this group we have here.”

Building the team, its players and culture is one of Virtue’s first goals. The Big Ten is one of the most challenging conferences in the country, and the Wolverines haven’t been at the top of the conference in some time. But Virtue, in her first head coaching venture, wants to be the person to change that.

Virtue has been involved in volleyball at nearly every level. She played at Illinois from 2001 to 2004, where she was the team’s setter. After a short stint training with the US National Team, she joined the coaching ranks at Loyola Chicago in 2006. She then coached setters and liberos at Cincinnati from 2007 to 2010 before coming to Michigan. Then, she took her talents to the National Team, where she served as the offensive coordinator and the director of the USA National Team Development Program.

All of these experiences led Virtue back to the Wolverines, and she is more than prepared for the journey ahead.

But before Virtue had the opportunity to become a head coach, she had to build up her leadership skills.

She first took a leadership role when she had a season-ending injury her senior year at Illinois. On the sideline, she found ways to support her teammates. This time spent on the sidelines, carving out a new role for herself, is what sparked her initial interest in coaching.

“As I grew into the coach mindset, for me it was just about supporting people,” Virtue said. “That was a big deal. They say everything happens for a reason, and I didn’t believe them at that time. No one wants to get injured. But certainly that perspective helps me support athletes who are injured at this time because I’ve been in different roles.

“I’ve been the starter. I’ve been the captain. I’ve been the injured player. I’ve been the bench warmer. I’ve been in all those roles as an athlete so it helps in making sure we understand the roles of all women on our team is a big part of coaching. So I’m grateful for the kind of full spectrum that I went on as an athlete.”

That experience at all levels prepared her for where she is now. With a tall task ahead — rebuilding the culture and bringing Michigan back to relevance — Virtue isn’t shying away from any of it.

“I want to be uniquely myself,” Virtue said. “I think it’s really easy to be in comparison mode when you’re in a very incredible league. For me, I think the one thing that I want to make sure that I always remember is all of the pathways that got me here and the experience that I can bring.

“Right now, I’m the only one in this league that was part of an Olympic medal-winning team and part of an Olympic medal-winning staff. I know what it takes. I know the grind it takes to be great. … I’m excited about the challenge ahead. But again, I’m going to be as unique as I can to every other competitor.”

Running the gamut as a player gave Virtue the experience she needed to come into her own as a coach. But she still has a long road ahead of her.

Former head coach Mark Rosen’s firing in December was the final straw signaling that there needed to be a swift culture change. After a slew of down years, Michigan’s performance on the court may not be the only thing that needs fixing. Virtue’s impact is clear and immediate, already building deep, personal relationships with her players. And her player’s response is obvious.

“She just has a lot of knowledge,” senior setter Scottee Johnson said. “Her plans are very intentional, like she’s very honest. And she wants to know us as people and really tries to connect with us.”

This same coaching style was evident in her first stint with the Wolverines.

“Virtue is more than just a coach,” former player Lexi Dannenmiller told The Daily. “She just cares for us as individual beings and as girls, she works to empower us. She’s one of those coaches that she will motivate you but in a way that also inspires you. So she’s like, making you work hard. She’s making you be your best. But in a way that really just inspires and empowers you.”

Virtue’s focus on building personal relationships off the court is starting to show up through success in practice. Her ultimate goal is to bring Michigan back to the dominance it once saw, one that she had a hand in crafting. She knows that won’t be an easy task. But she carries experiences with her that few other coaches have, and that makes her a good fit for the job.

“I’ve always wanted to do hard things in my career and in my athletic ventures,” Virtue said. “So the opportunity is really exciting. … (I will) hopefully take this program and it’s built on a wonderful foundation, but then just kind of get over this hump and the Big Ten is an exciting and challenging opportunity in front of me and this program.”

Virtue is the centerpiece of this new culture, but she wants to build the program as a whole. That starts with surrounding herself with like-minded coaches, and she has already started that process by hiring associate head coach Dan Pawlikowski. Similar to Virtue, Pawlikowski has coached at all levels of volleyball, and Virtue hopes that allure will attract the right type of athletes to rebuild the program.

“I want to bring in people who want to really love this game and understand how to develop volleyball players, but I also want to bring in really, really good people,” Virtue said. “… I want to attract student athletes that want to try to compete at the next level professionally or internationally after they’re done with Michigan. … You’re gonna see that not only in the athletes that we bring in, but also the staff that we want to have mentors and leaders and people that embody what it is we want to teach.”

Being a new coach in the Big Ten will certainly be a challenge, but Virtue knows that she isn’t like other coaches. She knows that she is uniquely herself and brings things to the table that no one else does. Her vast coaching experience at the forefront, Virtue really isn’t the newbie in the league.

And Virtue isn’t shying away from the challenge, and opportunity, in front of her.

The gold medal might be the only thing hanging on in her office now, but Virtue hopes that won’t be the only piece adorning the wall in a few years. But she doesn’t just want those accolades in her office. She wants banners in the rafters. She wants her name — and her player’s names — etched in Michigan volleyball history.

With her unique coaching ability and her unparalleled experience, she wants to take Michigan to heights unknown. And there’s nothing saying Virtue can’t achieve just that.