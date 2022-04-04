The No. 19 Michigan women’s tennis team has been trending upwards as of late, rattling off five straight wins since March 12 before falling in a tightly contested 4-3 match on the road against Ohio State (day).

Sunday, the Wolverines (10-5 overall, 4-1 Big Ten) beat Penn State (8-8, 2-2), 4-1, recovering again from an early deficit to rally for four straight points and the victory, getting back in the win column.

Michigan returned to form in typical fashion; it was carried by strong performances across the board, save for an early hiccup in the doubles match.

“I’m proud of how we bounced back today, and we have a lot to play for,” Michigan coach Ronni Bernstein said.

In doubles play, junior Andrea Cerdan and sophomore Jaedan Brown thrived, winning their doubles set, 6-3. However, the duo was the Wolverines’ lone bright spot in the doubles match, as senior Anca Craciun and sophomore Kari Miller lost, 6-2, and Gala Mesochoritou and Julia Fliegner fell, 6-3, to secure a point for Penn State.

“Jaedan Brown has been huge for us,” Bernstein said. “She is taking care of business in singles, getting off the court in two sets fairly quickly. I want to see that for some of our other kids, winning first sets, keeping the foot on the pedal, getting us off the court quicker.”

Indeed, Brown came up big for the Wolverines; leading off the singles play, Brown got Michigan back in the game, winning back-to-back sets, 6-4 and 6-2.

Michigan has found creative ways to win this season, as losing the doubles point has become more commonplace than anticipated.

“I think that we are unfortunately used to it,” said Bernstein.

That reality showed on Sunday. Cerdan followed with a momentum-building performance, as she discharged her opponent, 7-6 and 6-4, in highly contested sets. These wins restored faith in Michigan’s capabilities and gave the Wolverines a much-needed two-point boost.

It was all Michigan needed the rest of the afternoon. Miller came storming back after losing the second set, securing a third point for the Wolverines.

The final necessary point came from Fliegner, who pummeled her opponent, 6-0, in straight sets.

With Fliegner putting the nail in Penn State’s coffin, the Wolverines returned to their winning ways. Playing from behind can build resolve and fight as the Wolverines have shown. Sunday was their sixth come-from-behind victory, and they now carry a 6-5 record after falling behind 1-0.

Even when losing early points, Michigan can still get it done.