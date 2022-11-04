From second grade to Michigan, how Dickinson and Williams grew together

Paul Nasr

November 2, 2022

Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams II are captains for Michigan basketball this year, but their relationship goes way back.

Abbie Telgenhof: It’s too early to judge Michigan

Abbie Telgenhof

November 2, 2022

This season, it’s too early to judge the success of the Michigan men’s basketball team this season. Instead, get to know them.

Dickinson returns to anchor a roster full of freshmen and new faces

Lily Israel

November 2, 2022

The Michigan men’s basketball roster is chalked full of new names. With nine total newcomers, the team will rely on Hunter Dickinson.

Connor Earegood: Brandon Naurato marks a new era

Connor Earegood

October 4, 2021

Brandon Naurato has his eyes locked on the future.

As he hunched over a computer last Tuesday fielding preseason questions from a Zoom panel of reporters, the Michigan interim hockey coach listed his changes to the program — some already made, others a work in progress.

Roster Breakdown: Talented freshman class gives Michigan potential

Noah Kingsley

October 4, 2021

A whole lot has changed for the Michigan hockey team since this time last season.

Starting with the obvious, Brandon Naurato has replaced Mel Pearson as head coach. But the composition of the roster looks entirely different too.

