From second grade to Michigan, how Dickinson and Williams grew together
Paul Nasr
November 2, 2022
Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams II are captains for Michigan basketball this year, but their relationship goes way back.Read more
Abbie Telgenhof: It’s too early to judge Michigan
Abbie Telgenhof
November 2, 2022
This season, it’s too early to judge the success of the Michigan men’s basketball team this season. Instead, get to know them.Read more
Dickinson returns to anchor a roster full of freshmen and new faces
Lily Israel
November 2, 2022
The Michigan men’s basketball roster is chalked full of new names. With nine total newcomers, the team will rely on Hunter Dickinson.Read more
Connor Earegood: Brandon Naurato marks a new era
Connor Earegood
October 4, 2021
Brandon Naurato has his eyes locked on the future.
As he hunched over a computer last Tuesday fielding preseason questions from a Zoom panel of reporters, the Michigan interim hockey coach listed his changes to the program — some already made, others a work in progress.
Roster Breakdown: Talented freshman class gives Michigan potential
Noah Kingsley
October 4, 2021
A whole lot has changed for the Michigan hockey team since this time last season.
Starting with the obvious, Brandon Naurato has replaced Mel Pearson as head coach. But the composition of the roster looks entirely different too.
