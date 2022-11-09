From family game nights to one-on-one showdowns, how Leigha Brown’s tenacious desire to win guides her
Liza Cushnir
November 8, 2022
Whether she’s playing board games with her family or basketball at Michigan, Leigha Brown has always been driven by one desire: winning.Read more
01
Lindsay Budin: Without Hillmon, Michigan again has a chance to prove that it’s a program, not a team
Lindsay Budin
November 8, 2022
Following Naz Hillmon’s departure, Michigan again has an opportunity to prove that it’s not a team, it’s a program.Read more
02
Roster Breakdown: Wolverines look to sustain last year’s success under experienced leaders
Lys Goldman
November 8, 2022
The Daily breaks down the Wolverines’ roster heading into the 2022-23 season, with players ranging from experienced leaders to new faces.Read more
03
Big Ten Breakdown: Michigan faces tough competition as it seeks first Big Ten championship
Taylor Daniels
November 8, 2022
The Daily breaks down the top women’s basketball teams in the Big Ten as Michigan seeks its first Big Ten title.Read more
04
The Daily predicts: Women’s basketball season
MICHIGAN DAILY WOMEN’S BASKETBALL BEAT
November 8, 2022
Ahead of Michigan’s season opener, the women’s basketball beat writers make their predictions on the Wolverines’ season.Read more
05