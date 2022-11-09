From family game nights to one-on-one showdowns, how Leigha Brown’s tenacious desire to win guides her

Liza Cushnir

November 8, 2022

Whether she’s playing board games with her family or basketball at Michigan, Leigha Brown has always been driven by one desire: winning.

01

Lindsay Budin: Without Hillmon, Michigan again has a chance to prove that it’s a program, not a team

Lindsay Budin

November 8, 2022

Following Naz Hillmon’s departure, Michigan again has an opportunity to prove that it’s not a team, it’s a program.

02

Roster Breakdown: Wolverines look to sustain last year’s success under experienced leaders

Lys Goldman

November 8, 2022

The Daily breaks down the Wolverines’ roster heading into the 2022-23 season, with players ranging from experienced leaders to new faces.

03

Big Ten Breakdown: Michigan faces tough competition as it seeks first Big Ten championship

Taylor Daniels

November 8, 2022

The Daily breaks down the top women’s basketball teams in the Big Ten as Michigan seeks its first Big Ten title.

04

The Daily predicts: Women’s basketball season

MICHIGAN DAILY WOMEN’S BASKETBALL BEAT

November 8, 2022

Ahead of Michigan’s season opener, the women’s basketball beat writers make their predictions on the Wolverines’ season.

05

