Some people can claim to be born in their sport or community. But rising sophomore Jack Wilkening was quite literally born into swimming.

On the day Jack was brought home from the hospital, his parents, Rick and Jenni Wilkening — who both swam for the Michigan swim and dive team — took him first to their summer swim club, Racquet Club.

“I went to the pool before I actually went back to my own house on the way back from the hospital,” Jack said. “They just took me right to the pool, so I grew up at Racquet Club and then basically lived there over the summer and still do.”

From that early summer afternoon nearly two decades ago until today, Jack has spent many summer days at the pool — but his swimming expanded past when the summer ended. Before swimming for the Wolverines, Jack competed for Club Wolverine, a year-round swim team in the Ann Arbor area, and for Ann Arbor Pioneer High School.

Courtesy of Jack Wilkening.

In middle school, however, while Jack was swimming for Club Wolverine, it wasn’t all smooth sailing.

“As I kept going I had a few rough patches in middle school when I wasn’t exactly performing as well,” Jack said. “But I stuck with it, especially with some motivation from my parents. And there were a few times I definitely did not want to be swimming but they definitely helped me push through.”

With the motivation from his parents, Jack persevered through those rough patches in middle school to attain the success he’s amassed today. And entering college, Jack had a lofty resume due to his tenacity through middle school, as well as his high school success for the Pioneers.

At Pioneer, Jack was the MHSAA D1 Swimmer of the Year in his senior year and a seven-time All-American with two state championships. At the state championship meet his senior year, Jack won the 100 backstroke and placed second in the 200 backstroke, marking the end of his successful high school career.

After many high school accolades, one might think it becomes hard to remember the difficult times that Jack went through during middle school. But his father, growing up a swimmer as well, knows the exact same struggle from his own time.

“It’s been a blast just watching him go through those struggles that we’ve seen and that we know we’ve been through,” Rick said. “… Mid-season Jack could be like, ‘I don’t wanna do this,’ and we’d say, ‘nope, can’t quit now you can quit at the end of the year. You can quit before next season if you want to stop no problem. We’re not quitting in the middle.’ ”

Courtesy of Jack Wilkening.

Rick’s similar experiences have led to an even greater bond between the father and son. Pushing through practices and a long season can be hard, until you realize it’s all eventually worth it to see the success and progress you’ve made.

Growing up, Rick used the motivation from his own personal failures to achieve an even greater work ethic in high school and college.

“I got a lot of seconds,” Rick said. “I didn’t quite get all of the goals that I’d set for myself. And so I was always trying to push myself harder to help reinforce my desire to keep achieving. And in high school, I ended up winning one of my events in the high school state meet but not the other. So I thought I was pretty good. And then when I came to Michigan I was the sixth backstroker in my class or was fifth in my class, six on the team, (I) had to totally reset.”

While Rick was surprised by the competition at Michigan compared to what he was experiencing previously, both he and Jack achieved similar high school success. Rick continued to persevere through the mindset that getting second simply wasn’t enough. And that motivation also shone through to Jack. But, again, that success was not without some setbacks early on.

“One of the biggest reasons why I started swimming and taking it seriously was at the (summer swim league) eight and under championships,” Jack said. “The 25 backstroke I got second and I was not happy about that at all. I thought I should have won and, similar to my dad, I just had that very competitive edge and I wanted to be better.”

Both Jack and Rick having that competitive edge has allowed them to excel at both their swimming and academics. Both athletes always wanted to do better and succeed on the path they were on.

The competitive edge and motivation is what ultimately led Jack to continue swimming and, due to both of his parents’ experiences, reach his ultimate goal of swimming for the Wolverines.

“Growing up in Ann Arbor, surrounded by Michigan, it’s always been my goal and my dream to be a Wolverine,” Jack said. “Especially with both parents in the house swimming, it’s always been my light at the end of the tunnel.”

Now that he’s reached that light at the end of the tunnel, he continues to excel in what he has done since birth. For Michigan, Jack was named the Big Ten Swimmer of the Week on Feb. 15 after earning an NCAA B cut in the 100 and 200 back. He also scored in multiple meets throughout the season and, after the regular season concluded, received an Olympic Trials Qualifier in the 100 back.

Using the motivation and inspiration of his father, Jack is able to accomplish what he has today and continues to exceed the expectations and boundaries that his parents set for him.

“We got no limits,” Rick said. “He’s gone above and beyond where we had ever hoped any of our kids would ever go, so we don’t really set any limits. Growing up we told them four things: try hard, listen to your coaches, have fun and do something to impress yourself.”

Undoubtedly, Jack will keep pushing his own limits through that competitive edge and perseverance his father helped him build. Using the four fundamental values set to him by his father and pushing through struggles, Jack looks to find even more success— and for him, the limit is nonexistent.