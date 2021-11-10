Ahead of the start of Michigan men’s basketball’s season, our beat writers (Nick Stoll, Jack Kingsley, Josh Taubman and Spencer Raines) predict the outcome of the Big Ten and the nation.
Who is Michigan’s most valuable player?
Kingsley: Hunter Dickinson
Raines: DeVante’ Jones
Stoll: Hunter Dickinson
Taubman: Hunter Dickinson
Who is Michigan’s most improved player?
Kingsley: Brandon Johns Jr.
Raines: Brandon Johns Jr.
Stoll: Terrance Williams II
Taubman: Terrance Williams II
Who is Michigan’s most important newcomer?
Kingsley: DeVante’ Jones
Raines: DeVante’ Jones
Stoll: Caleb Houstan
Taubman: DeVante’ Jones
Who wins Big Ten Player of the Year?
Kingsley: Trayce Jackson-Davis
Raines: Trayce Jackson-Davis
Stoll: Hunter Dickinson
Taubman: Kofi Cockburn
Who wins Big Ten Coach of the Year?
Kingsley: Fred Hoiberg
Raines: Matt Painter
Stoll: Mike Woodson
Taubman: Matt Painter
Where does Michigan place in the Big Ten?
Kingsley: 2nd
Raines: 2nd
Stoll: 2nd
Taubman: 2nd
Who wins the Big Ten regular season?
Kingsley: Purdue
Raines: Purdue
Stoll: Purdue
Taubman: Illinois
Who wins the Big Ten Tournament?
Kingsley: Illinois
Raines: Michigan
Stoll: Michigan
Taubman: Michigan
What seed does Michigan get in the NCAA Tournament?
Kingsley: 2
Raines: 2
Stoll: 2
Taubman: 2
How far does Michigan make it in the tournament?
Kingsley: Elite Eight
Raines: National Championship game
Stoll: Final Four
Taubman: Final Four
Who is in the Final Four?
Kingsley: Purdue, Gonzaga, Kansas, Oregon
Raines: Michigan, Gonzaga, Kansas, Memphis
Stoll: Michigan, Purdue, Kansas, Alabama
Taubman: Michigan, Gonzaga, Alabama, Villanova
Who wins the NCAA Tournament?
Kingsley: Purdue
Raines: Kansas
Stoll: Kansas
Taubman: Gonzaga