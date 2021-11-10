Allison Engkvist/Daily. Buy this photo.

Ahead of the start of Michigan men’s basketball’s season, our beat writers (Nick Stoll, Jack Kingsley, Josh Taubman and Spencer Raines) predict the outcome of the Big Ten and the nation.

Who is Michigan’s most valuable player?

Kingsley: Hunter Dickinson

Raines: DeVante’ Jones

Stoll: Hunter Dickinson

Taubman: Hunter  Dickinson

Who is Michigan’s most improved player?

Kingsley: Brandon Johns Jr.

Raines: Brandon Johns Jr.

Stoll: Terrance Williams II

Taubman: Terrance Williams II

Who is Michigan’s most important newcomer?

Kingsley: DeVante’ Jones

Raines: DeVante’ Jones

Stoll: Caleb Houstan

Taubman: DeVante’ Jones

Who wins Big Ten Player of the Year?

Kingsley: Trayce Jackson-Davis

Raines: Trayce Jackson-Davis

Stoll: Hunter Dickinson

Taubman: Kofi Cockburn

Who wins Big Ten Coach of the Year?

Kingsley: Fred Hoiberg

Raines: Matt Painter

Stoll: Mike Woodson

Taubman: Matt Painter

Where does Michigan place in the Big Ten?

Kingsley: 2nd

Raines: 2nd

Stoll: 2nd

Taubman: 2nd

Who wins the Big Ten regular season?

Kingsley: Purdue

Raines: Purdue

Stoll: Purdue

Taubman: Illinois

Who wins the Big Ten Tournament?

Kingsley: Illinois

Raines: Michigan

Stoll: Michigan

Taubman: Michigan

What seed does Michigan get in the NCAA Tournament?

Kingsley: 2

Raines: 2

Stoll: 2

Taubman: 2

How far does Michigan make it in the tournament?

Kingsley: Elite Eight

Raines: National Championship game

Stoll: Final Four

Taubman: Final Four

Who is in the Final Four?

Kingsley: Purdue, Gonzaga, Kansas, Oregon

Raines: Michigan, Gonzaga, Kansas, Memphis

Stoll: Michigan, Purdue, Kansas, Alabama

Taubman: Michigan, Gonzaga, Alabama, Villanova

Who wins the NCAA Tournament?

Kingsley: Purdue

Raines: Kansas

Stoll: Kansas

Taubman: Gonzaga