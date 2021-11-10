Ahead of the start of Michigan men’s basketball’s season, our beat writers (Nick Stoll, Jack Kingsley, Josh Taubman and Spencer Raines) predict the outcome of the Big Ten and the nation.

Who is Michigan’s most valuable player?

Kingsley: Hunter Dickinson Raines: DeVante’ Jones Stoll: Hunter Dickinson Taubman: Hunter Dickinson

Who is Michigan’s most improved player?

Kingsley: Brandon Johns Jr. Raines: Brandon Johns Jr. Stoll: Terrance Williams II Taubman: Terrance Williams II

Who is Michigan’s most important newcomer?

Kingsley: DeVante’ Jones Raines: DeVante’ Jones Stoll: Caleb Houstan Taubman: DeVante’ Jones

Who wins Big Ten Player of the Year?

Kingsley: Trayce Jackson-Davis Raines: Trayce Jackson-Davis Stoll: Hunter Dickinson Taubman: Kofi Cockburn

Who wins Big Ten Coach of the Year?

Kingsley: Fred Hoiberg Raines: Matt Painter Stoll: Mike Woodson Taubman: Matt Painter

Where does Michigan place in the Big Ten?

Kingsley: 2nd Raines: 2nd Stoll: 2nd Taubman: 2nd

Who wins the Big Ten regular season?

Kingsley: Purdue Raines: Purdue Stoll: Purdue Taubman: Illinois

Who wins the Big Ten Tournament?

Kingsley: Illinois Raines: Michigan Stoll: Michigan Taubman: Michigan

What seed does Michigan get in the NCAA Tournament?

Kingsley: 2 Raines: 2 Stoll: 2 Taubman: 2

How far does Michigan make it in the tournament?

Kingsley: Elite Eight Raines: National Championship game Stoll: Final Four Taubman: Final Four

Who is in the Final Four?

Kingsley: Purdue, Gonzaga, Kansas, Oregon Raines: Michigan, Gonzaga, Kansas, Memphis Stoll: Michigan, Purdue, Kansas, Alabama Taubman: Michigan, Gonzaga, Alabama, Villanova

Who wins the NCAA Tournament?