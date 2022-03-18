Michigan sophomore left-hander Connor O’Halloran gave an emphatic yell as he walked off the field in the eighth inning after his 13th strikeout.

Whatever O’Halloran ate for breakfast Friday morning gave him the power to do whatever he wanted to on the mound. It didn’t matter if the batter was righty or lefty. O’Halloran pitched every batter the same, and Dayton had very little success.

In a battle of southpaws, the Michigan baseball team (9-8) defeated the Flyers (8-7) 2-1 to win its first home game of the season Thursday night and its first in front of fans since 2019.

O’Halloran was very poised in his first start at Ray Fisher Stadium. Through eight innings, he had 13 strikeouts, allowed three hits and gave up one run. This outing gave him the lead for the highest number of strikeouts in a start this season.

On the other side of the ball, the Wolverines’ offense was solid as well.

In the second inning, Michigan found itself with bases loaded and one out. In the DH spot, sophomore infielder Brandon Lawrence, despite boasting just two plate appearances this season, drew a crucial walk to get the Wolverines on the board first.

In the third, grad-transfer outfielder Joe Stewart showed the crowd his bat had not cooled off from playing down south, hitting a leadoff double, stealing third base and then sliding under the tag to score on a sacrifice fly ball.

While no one scored for the next three innings, Dayton got on the board in the seventh inning behind a double down the right-field line and a single. Despite the run, O’Halloran stayed in the zone, striking out the next batter and forcing a routine ground ball to shortstop to retire the side.

The Wolverines responded, though, with junior outfielder Tito Flores hitting a bullet into right field for a double with his whole family cheering loudly in the stands. Despite the hit, they could not capitalize on the extra-base hit and the ninth inning arrived.

The true test for Michigan would be how their bullpen would respond after a tough loss on Tuesday evening to Vanderbilt. With a one-run lead in the ninth inning, all eyes were on sophomore right-hander Chase Allen to get the save and bring a smile to the faces of the home crowd.

Fortunately for the Wolverines, Allen stepped up to the challenge, striking out the first batter, forcing a pop fly to the second and a groundout to seal the victory.

Overall, Michigan’s biggest weakness proved to be the reason for their win Thursday. With starting pitching looking its strongest all season, the Wolverines look to continue their winning into the weekend.