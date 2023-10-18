Nearly a year ago, a group Michigan State football players assaulted Michigan football players Ja’Den McBurrows and Gemon Green in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. After 60 minutes to take out their frustrations on the field, a few Spartans instead resorted to violence off of it.

Since then, the scene has dominated external discussions of the rivalry on both sides. But the Wolverines have moved on.

“That seems like a long time ago,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday. “I like what (junior quarterback) J.J. (McCarthy) said last week: it’s a goldfish mentality. So it’s onward.”

Let’s be clear here, I’m not making excuses for the Spartans involved. Whether they got off on charges or not, the beating was a blatant lack of sportsmanship. The incident represents the worst of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry. For a feud that splits households and workplaces throughout the state every October, the tunnel fight only galvanized hatred on both sides.

But as the second-ranked Wolverines travel to East Lansing this Saturday, they see the tunnel as a footnote. It doesn’t define the rivalry, even if the scars are still visible.

“We’re not going to hold a grudge on what happened last year,” senior running back Blake Corum said Monday. “Always keep it in the back of the mind, you know what I’m saying, but we’re not going there being ‘Oh we’re gonna rough them up or anything like that,’ if we’re going to fight or anything like that. That’s part of the past. We’re gonna go in there and handle business and come out victorious.”

There’s no palpable sense of bloodlust among Michigan’s players, even when they have every right to be bitter. The Spartans assaulted its teammates and breached any sense of respect. Yet, at least outwardly, the Wolverines are handling this maturely.

Off the field, the fanbases should also aspire to be that mature. There’s even less excuse for spectators to be vile. Last season’s skirmish doesn’t give free license to pick fights and bash the other fan base. Because even if this is an intense rivalry, each side is full of colleagues and neighbors, family and friends.

As much as the rivalry is about proving which team is best, it’s also a time to come together. Just a few months ago, both schools and communities came together over men’s basketball in a time of mourning to honor the victims of a shooting on Michigan State’s campus. Regardless of collegiate fandoms, each side proved they can transcend the basic loyalties that have created polarized factions regarding the tunnel.

Even further, the Michigan-Michigan State feud is one of college football’s historic ‘state championships,’ with 115 installments full of entertaining drama. It’s important enough to be a protected rivalry in an age when conference expansion is destroying rivalries. By focusing in on the posterchild of the rivalry’s toxicity, you’re obscuring what makes it so special.

With another game scheduled this Saturday, the Wolverines’ are locked in on keeping Paul Bunyan in Ann Arbor — not on revenge.

The stakes make it easy to act that way. The Wolverines are national juggernauts that have rattled off blowout wins all season long. The Spartans are limping through a lost season after firing their coach for misconduct. Maybe if these foes were closer comparisons, it would be easier for animosity to exist. But that isn’t the case this season.

Because even if this game could get ugly in its score, it doesn’t have to get ugly in its play. If both teams — and both fanbases — treat each side with sportsmanship, then the tunnel can, in fact, become nothing but a bad memory.

“Coach Harbaugh says a faithful man forgives, a smart man forgets, the Harbaughs remember,” graduate cornerback Mike Sainristil said Tuesday. “We remember what happened last year in the tunnel. We remember what happened in ’21. But none of that matters on Saturday. What we can do is just focus on where we are right now in this moment, and what we can do to be the best team.”

Sure, it’s easy to get caught up in any ill will the tunnel conjured up. The assault of Green and McBurrows was an abhorrent act. But its toxicity shouldn’t take over.

Because the tunnel doesn’t have to define the rivalry, so don’t let it.